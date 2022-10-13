ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We will all make you proud': Kevin Hart announces the death of his father Henry Witherspoon aged 73 as he shares touching social media tribute

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Kevin Hart announced the devastating news on Thursday that his father Henry Witherspoon has died aged 73.

The comedian, 43, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late father as he shared several heartwarming family photos and vowed they will all make him 'proud'.

He also referred to the death of his beloved mother Nancy, who passed away in 2007 following a battle with ovarian cancer, as he said: 'Give mom a hug for me.'

'We will all make you proud': Kevin Hart announced the devastating news on Thursday that his father Henry Witherspoon has died aged 73

The touching post read: 'RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man.

'Thank you for everything….I’m a better father because of you. We will all make you proud….'

The cause of Henry's death has not been revealed but Kevin's father has battled health issued in the past.

Kevin has openly discussed his father's former drug addiction as it put a strain on their relationship when the actor was a child.

Touching: The comedian, 43, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late father as he shared several heartwarming family photos and vowed they will all make him 'proud'
Emotional: He also referred to the death of his beloved mother Nancy, who passed away in 2007 following a battle with ovarian cancer, as he said: 'Give mom a hug for me.'

In an interview with People, Kevin told how he forgave his father for not being a big part of his life when he was growing up.

He said: 'He's my father, so no matter what, that's not going to change. Regardless of my upbringing and the way I was raised and how often he was in my life, he's my dad.'

The Central Intelligence star added: 'I have a positive outlook on life regardless and I'm going to love you because you're my father.'

Hart has previously discussed his father in his 2017 memoir I Can't Make This Up, where he said his father often wasn't around due to his drug addiction, which often landed Witherspoon in jail.

The touching post read: 'RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man.'
Shocked: The cause of Henry's death has not been revealed but Kevin's father has battled health issued in the past
His post continued: 'Thank you for everything….I’m a better father because of you. We will all make you proud….'

'I understand that nobody's perfect, people are flawed, people make mistakes,' says Hart. 'I shouldn't hold a high level of judgement over your head about things I can't change.

The comedian added: 'I can't go back in the past and fix this this or fix that. I can only move forward, and I can only love you today and tell you to enjoy this part of your life.'

Kevin acknowledged that he was lucky enough to get to provide for his father at this stage in his life.

'I'm in a position where I'm blessed and I can provide,' says the star. 'I can say, "Here, dad, here's a home, here's a car, here's some money. Go spend time with your grandkids. Be the best grandpop…the days that you missed with me are the days that we missed, it's fine." I'm okay with that.'

Opening up: Kevin has openly discussed his father's former drug addiction as it put a strain on their relationship when the actor was a child

Daily Mail

