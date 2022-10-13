ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Brighton are named AHEAD of Manchester United in FiveThirtyEight's latest global power rankings - based on data provided by ESPN and OPTA - as the high-flying Seagulls sneak into the top 20 ahead of Erik ten Hag's side

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Brighton have been named ahead of Manchester United in FiveThirtyEight's global power rankings.

The list demonstrates how far the Red Devils have fallen since their fruitful years under Sir Alex Ferguson, having fallen outside the top 20 behind fellow Premier League clubs Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and now Brighton.

Pep Guardiola's side lead the rankings ahead of Bayern Munich in second and Liverpool in third, with PSG and Real Madrid completing the remainder of the top five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273vNF_0iXSbkiX00
Brighton have been named ahead of Manchester United in FiveThirtyEight's global rankings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZibg_0iXSbkiX00
The Red Devils have been placed outside the top 20 while Manchester City sit top of the tree

Although the Seagulls have enjoyed an excellent start to the new campaign, Manchester United have since overtaken the south coast club in the Premier League, sitting in fifth spot after eight matches.

But FiveThirtyEight, who update their global rankings every week based on data provided by ESPN and OPTA, believe Brighton are the more successful and in-form club at the moment.

Erik ten Hag's side are positioned in 22nd place, two spots behind Brighton and a place ahead of in-form Newcastle, who are unbeaten in their last four fixtures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTR7b_0iXSbkiX00
Erik ten Hag's side have managed to recover from a poor start and now sit fifth in the top flight

Meanwhile, Austrian giants RB Salzburg dropped four places to bridge the gap between Brighton and Manchester United in 21st, while AC Milan drop five spots to 19th.

Perhaps surprisingly, Liverpool have climbed above PSG into third place despite showing a lack of form ahead of their 7-1 triumph against Rangers on Wednesday.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are poised in fifth and sixth respectively ahead of their greatly-anticipated El Clasico clash on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Amazon Prime score an early own goal as Eni Aluko riles fans with 'Notts Forest' reference just five minutes in... but with star man Ally McCoist shining their live Premier League service remains a winner

It's a tough job for Amazon Prime. They don't have the accumulated weekly coverage and practice their TV rivals at Sky and BT Sport have to put on a clean problem-free broadcast. But there is no mercy for them as they will be judged to the same standard anyway. There's...
Daily Mail

Substitute Radja Nainggolan is suspended indefinitely by Royal Antwerp after being caught smoking on the BENCH before their 3-0 defeat at Standard Liege - days after being arrested for driving without a licence

Radja Nainggolan has tried to distance himself from his 'bad boy' image but he hasn't done himself any favours after being banned indefinitely by Royal Antwerp. The former Inter Milan and Roma midfielder has been punished for his general behaviour - following two misdemeanours within days. Nainggolan was arrested last...
Daily Mail

'One of my dreams collapsed': Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has taken to social media to break his silence over injury that will keep him out of the Qatar World Cup

Diogo Jota has taken to social media to express his disappointment that he will be ruled out of the World Cup through injury. The forward was stretchered off in the dying minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 home win against Manchester City and the resulting injury will force him out of the World Cup.
Daily Mail

'I don't think it was too strong': Erik ten Hag DEFENDS his Man United stars after the club was charged with failing to control their players after they surrounded Craig Pawson when he disallowed Cristiano Ronaldo's goal

Erik ten Hag defended his team on Tuesday after Manchester United were charged with failing to control their players in Sunday’s draw with Newcastle at Old Trafford. Referee Craig Pawson was surrounded by the United team after disallowing a Cristiano Ronaldo goal early in the second half. Ronaldo led the appeals and Pawson included the incident in his report.
Daily Mail

White, Justin or Gomez could patch up an injury-hit defence, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher and Elliott offer fresh midfield energy and Toney should be Kane's back-up... the in-form England hopefuls who have a MONTH to make the World Cup squad

These are worrying times for Gareth Southgate just a month out from the World Cup. Some of England's most important players are injury doubts for the tournament in Qatar and the lists seems to be growing by the week amid the hurly-burly of Premier League action. Reece James, who likely...
Daily Mail

Hair transplant surgeon at clinic which treated Celtic players Leigh Griffiths and Anthony Stokes is struck off after botched procedure left patient's hair growing back at right angles

A hair transplant surgeon accused of botching a hair transplant so badly his patient's hair grew back at right angles has been struck off. Dr Juan Ruiz Alconero didn't have a licence to practice when he was treating patients at KSL Hair Ltd (KSL) in Glasgow, whose previous customers include former Celtic stars Leigh Griffiths and Anthony Stokes.
Daily Mail

Ex-Rangers man Maurice Edu says 'ridiculous level of pressure' in Old Firm derbies means USMNT duo Malik Tilman and Cameron Carter-Vickers will be ready to shine in Qatar for blockbuster games with England, Wales and Iran

Ex-Rangers and USMNT midfielder Maurice Edu is confident that America's Scotland-based players will be able to cope with the pressures of the World Cup as the national team prepares to begin the tournament against Wales next month. Cameron Carter-Vickers of Celtic and Malik Tillman of Rangers are expected to be...
Daily Mail

Football superstar Neymar tells court he always signed contracts his manager-father told him to as he appears in Spanish court to deny corruption charges which carry two-year jail term

Football superstar Neymar said Tuesday he always signed documents his manager father told him to, as he took the stand at his trial in Spain over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. 'My father has always been in charge' of contract negotiations, Neymar said when questioned by...
Daily Mail

'Not a lot has changed in front of goal': Lee Dixon insists Brighton are in desperate need of a striker after failing to score in stalemate draw with Nottingham Forest... despite their 19 shots against Steve Cooper's side

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon believes Brighton are in desperate need of a striker following the stalemate draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. The Seagulls failed to get on the scoresheet for the third game running as manager Roberto De Zerbi's search for a first win with the club continues. Brighton...
Daily Mail

'It's not an issue at all': Patrick Vieira insists he's untroubled by Wilfried Zaha's contract talks as he urges for greater consistency from his senior player as Crystal Palace climb into top half following win over Wolves

Wilfried Zaha's contract talks are not troubling Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who wants more consistency from his talismanic forward. Zaha netted his team-leading fifth goal of the season in the Eagles' 2-1 comeback win over Wolves to seal Palace's second straight victory at Selhurst Park. The Ivory Coast international's...
Daily Mail

A complicated history, fears of fan trouble and a striker of Tunisian descent who could line up for Les Blues! France will take on former colony Tunisia in the World Cup group stage... and it promises to be a fierce encounter

When France face Tunisia in the final match of Group D at the Qatar World Cup, it will mark just the second time the sides have met in a competitive game. The first and only previous meeting was back in October 1971 - a little more than 51 years ago - when an Ezzedine Chakroun double saw the Eagles of Carthage triumph 2-1 in the Mediterranean Games group stage in Izmir, Turkey.
Daily Mail

Norwich 0-1 Luton: Dean Smith's side's dismal form continues as Carlton Morris strike ensures 10-man Canaries lose third game on the trot after Kenny McLean red card

Norwich crashed to a third straight defeat as their former player Carlton Morris scored the winner for improving Luton, heaping the pressure on Canaries manager Dean Smith. The Norwich fans turned on him and his players, although referee Oliver Langford was the home crowd’s main villain for harshly sending off Kenny McLean shortly after the Luton goal.
Daily Mail

England facing World Cup striker problem... and it isn't on the pitch! UK could be hit with a 'beer drought' during next month's tournament after brewery staff agree to go on strike over 'derisory' pay offer

Football fans could be hit with a beer drought during the World Cup after brewery and delivery workers voted to go on strike. The strike by delivery drivers could halt the flow of drinks arriving at pubs just in time for the World Cup beginning in Qatar on November 20.
Daily Mail

Wayne Pivac will remind his players of the 'values of the Welsh national team' ahead of their autumn campaign after Cardiff Rugby completed a full investigation over allegations of antisocial behaviour in a pub

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will remind his players of their responsibilities and expected standards of behaviour when they meet up for the start of their autumn campaign on Monday. Pivac’s laying down of the law will come after Cardiff Rugby completed a full investigation and issued ‘varying sanctions’ to...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Radamel Falcao strikes an injury-time penalty for Rayo Vallecano to deny former club Atletico Madrid victory, while Sevilla fight back to draw with Valencia and Getafe are held by Athletic Bilbao

Radamel Falcao denied his former club Atletico Madrid at the death on a night of draws in LaLiga. Atletico were on course to go second in the table after Alvaro Morata fired them into a 20th-minute lead at home to Rayo Vallecano. But the hosts missed a string of chances to add to their lead and paid the price late on.
Daily Mail

British Gymnastics to name and shame banned coaches as part of plans to put athlete welfare 'ahead of winning medals' following damning review which exposed 'systemic' culture of abuse

British Gymnastics will begin naming and shaming banned coaches on a public forum in a bid to help protect athletes. The governing body will implement a host of procedures to prove its commitment to gymnasts' wellbeing and 'move away from prioritising medals'. The 40-point 'Reform '25' plan published on Monday...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

659K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy