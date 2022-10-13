ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Bundesliga blowout: RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol 'should follow Christopher Nkunku to Stamford Bridge in a £131m double deal' - and Todd Boehly 'also wants £105m Jude Bellingham AND Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard'

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is preparing to raid the Bundesliga transfer market next summer, according to reports in Germany.

The American showed he is not afraid to splash the cash with an outlay of over £250million on a host of new signings this summer and it appears Boehly is already planning his next spending spree.

As Sportsmail previously reported, the Blues are closing in on a move for the highly-rated RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku and reports suggest Boehly is preparing to break the bank to sign multiple Bundesliga players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBgld_0iXSbh4M00
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is preparing to raid the Bundesliga transfer market next summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DH5LQ_0iXSbh4M00
Defender Josko Gvardiol could soon be on his way to Stamford Bridge amid Blues interest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0FzH_0iXSbh4M00
Bundesliga duo Jude Bellingham and Benjamin Pavard are both on Chelsea's summer shortlist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxhGf_0iXSbh4M00

Nkunku has reportedly signed a pre-contractual agreement after having a secret medical with the Blues last month.

Boehly is happy to pay his full release clause of £53m now to ensure they steal a march on their rivals.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a superb campaign last season as he scored 35 goals and set up 20 more in 52 appearances in all competitions during a sensational term for RB Leipzig on his way to being named Bundesliga player of the year.

His form saw him rewarded with a new two-year extension that keeps him at Leipzig until 2026 - but crucially it includes a release clause of £52.8m, which Chelsea have pounced on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GeGI_0iXSbh4M00
Christopher Nkunku is being lined up for a move to Chelsea after initial interest in summer

And the Blues could end up splashing out way more than that in Germany, with Boehly also interested in signing Nkunku's club team-mate, Josko Gvardiol.

Last month, Gvardiol hinted at a possible move to the Premier League in the January transfer window, saying: 'I'm happy at Leipzig, I still have a lot to learn and need to work on myself. I have people who deal with it, I didn't think about a transfer. We'll see what happens in the winter.'

The Croatian centre-half is seen as one of the biggest talents in the Bundesliga and drew the attention of Chelsea in summer. Boehly offered up to £69.8m (€80 million) for the 20-year-old but both Leipzig and the Croatian were not ready for the move.

However, the situation has now changed and Gvardiol would now be prepared to join Nkunku at Stamford Bridge. In total, the Blues could end up forking over £131m (€150m) for the Leipzig duo next summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RKD8_0iXSbh4M00
Nkunku (middle) and Gvardiol (left) could end up costing the Blues a combined £130million

And the Blues won't be stopping there. If £130m wasn't enough, Boehly is also planning to launch a sensational bid to lure Jude Bellingham back to England.

The Borussia Dortmund star, who has captained the side in recent weeks, is seen as one of the most promising talents in world football and has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and league rivals Manchester City.

However, Boehly is hoping to beat both teams to Bellingham's signature and is reportedly willing to pay more than £87.2m (€100m) for the England international.

Reports claim there has already been contact between the two sides over a transfer but the Bundesliga club will hold out for a fee in the region of £105m (€120m) for the 19-year-old.

He's made 102 appearances for Dortmund and scored 14 goals since joining the Germans for £25m from Birmingham back in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGfak_0iXSbh4M00
Chelsea are hoping to beat Man City and Real Madrid to the signing of Jude Bellingham

The Blues are hoping to create a midfield duo featuring Bellingham and West Ham's Declan Rice, given their long-term interest in the Englishman.

However, with West Ham's asking price set around £150m (€170m), it could force Boehly to look elsewhere. Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard has been discussed as a potential option - with his current contract ending in 2024.

The Frenchman would offer a much cheaper alternative to Boehly - given his valuation stands at around £30m (€34.4m).

He's made 88 appearances for Munich since signing from Stuttgart and has become a regular feature in the France squad. He lifted the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and will be looking to retain the world champion crown this winter in Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbZsi_0iXSbh4M00
Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard has emerged as a cost-friendly option for the Blues

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Substitute Radja Nainggolan is suspended indefinitely by Royal Antwerp after being caught smoking on the BENCH before their 3-0 defeat at Standard Liege - days after being arrested for driving without a licence

Radja Nainggolan has tried to distance himself from his 'bad boy' image but he hasn't done himself any favours after being banned indefinitely by Royal Antwerp. The former Inter Milan and Roma midfielder has been punished for his general behaviour - following two misdemeanours within days. Nainggolan was arrested last...
Daily Mail

'One of my dreams collapsed': Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has taken to social media to break his silence over injury that will keep him out of the Qatar World Cup

Diogo Jota has taken to social media to express his disappointment that he will be ruled out of the World Cup through injury. The forward was stretchered off in the dying minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 home win against Manchester City and the resulting injury will force him out of the World Cup.
Daily Mail

'I don't think it was too strong': Erik ten Hag DEFENDS his Man United stars after the club was charged with failing to control their players after they surrounded Craig Pawson when he disallowed Cristiano Ronaldo's goal

Erik ten Hag defended his team on Tuesday after Manchester United were charged with failing to control their players in Sunday’s draw with Newcastle at Old Trafford. Referee Craig Pawson was surrounded by the United team after disallowing a Cristiano Ronaldo goal early in the second half. Ronaldo led the appeals and Pawson included the incident in his report.
Daily Mail

White, Justin or Gomez could patch up an injury-hit defence, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher and Elliott offer fresh midfield energy and Toney should be Kane's back-up... the in-form England hopefuls who have a MONTH to make the World Cup squad

These are worrying times for Gareth Southgate just a month out from the World Cup. Some of England's most important players are injury doubts for the tournament in Qatar and the lists seems to be growing by the week amid the hurly-burly of Premier League action. Reece James, who likely...
Daily Mail

A complicated history, fears of fan trouble and a striker of Tunisian descent who could line up for Les Blues! France will take on former colony Tunisia in the World Cup group stage... and it promises to be a fierce encounter

When France face Tunisia in the final match of Group D at the Qatar World Cup, it will mark just the second time the sides have met in a competitive game. The first and only previous meeting was back in October 1971 - a little more than 51 years ago - when an Ezzedine Chakroun double saw the Eagles of Carthage triumph 2-1 in the Mediterranean Games group stage in Izmir, Turkey.
Daily Mail

Hair transplant surgeon at clinic which treated Celtic players Leigh Griffiths and Anthony Stokes is struck off after botched procedure left patient's hair growing back at right angles

A hair transplant surgeon accused of botching a hair transplant so badly his patient's hair grew back at right angles has been struck off. Dr Juan Ruiz Alconero didn't have a licence to practice when he was treating patients at KSL Hair Ltd (KSL) in Glasgow, whose previous customers include former Celtic stars Leigh Griffiths and Anthony Stokes.
Daily Mail

Ex-Rangers man Maurice Edu says 'ridiculous level of pressure' in Old Firm derbies means USMNT duo Malik Tilman and Cameron Carter-Vickers will be ready to shine in Qatar for blockbuster games with England, Wales and Iran

Ex-Rangers and USMNT midfielder Maurice Edu is confident that America's Scotland-based players will be able to cope with the pressures of the World Cup as the national team prepares to begin the tournament against Wales next month. Cameron Carter-Vickers of Celtic and Malik Tillman of Rangers are expected to be...
Daily Mail

Football superstar Neymar tells court he always signed contracts his manager-father told him to as he appears in Spanish court to deny corruption charges which carry two-year jail term

Football superstar Neymar said Tuesday he always signed documents his manager father told him to, as he took the stand at his trial in Spain over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. 'My father has always been in charge' of contract negotiations, Neymar said when questioned by...
Daily Mail

'It's not an issue at all': Patrick Vieira insists he's untroubled by Wilfried Zaha's contract talks as he urges for greater consistency from his senior player as Crystal Palace climb into top half following win over Wolves

Wilfried Zaha's contract talks are not troubling Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who wants more consistency from his talismanic forward. Zaha netted his team-leading fifth goal of the season in the Eagles' 2-1 comeback win over Wolves to seal Palace's second straight victory at Selhurst Park. The Ivory Coast international's...
Daily Mail

'Not a lot has changed in front of goal': Lee Dixon insists Brighton are in desperate need of a striker after failing to score in stalemate draw with Nottingham Forest... despite their 19 shots against Steve Cooper's side

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon believes Brighton are in desperate need of a striker following the stalemate draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. The Seagulls failed to get on the scoresheet for the third game running as manager Roberto De Zerbi's search for a first win with the club continues. Brighton...
Daily Mail

Radamel Falcao strikes an injury-time penalty for Rayo Vallecano to deny former club Atletico Madrid victory, while Sevilla fight back to draw with Valencia and Getafe are held by Athletic Bilbao

Radamel Falcao denied his former club Atletico Madrid at the death on a night of draws in LaLiga. Atletico were on course to go second in the table after Alvaro Morata fired them into a 20th-minute lead at home to Rayo Vallecano. But the hosts missed a string of chances to add to their lead and paid the price late on.
Daily Mail

Norwich 0-1 Luton: Dean Smith's side's dismal form continues as Carlton Morris strike ensures 10-man Canaries lose third game on the trot after Kenny McLean red card

Norwich crashed to a third straight defeat as their former player Carlton Morris scored the winner for improving Luton, heaping the pressure on Canaries manager Dean Smith. The Norwich fans turned on him and his players, although referee Oliver Langford was the home crowd’s main villain for harshly sending off Kenny McLean shortly after the Luton goal.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

659K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy