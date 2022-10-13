ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The killer 'Whale': First Soviet nuclear submarine travels through Russian streets before being turned into a museum in St Petersburg

By Jack Newman For Mailonline
 5 days ago

A 3,000-ton nuclear submarine from the heyday of the Soviet Union has been paraded through the streets of Russia.

The K-3 Leninsky Komsomol, built in 1957, was the Communist country's first ever nuclear submarine.

The 352ft vessel dubbed 'The Whale' is now set to become a museum in Kronstadt near St Petersburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwLZ6_0iXSbZxQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKD47_0iXSbZxQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5X5Q_0iXSbZxQ00
It was transported through the city yesterday to the assembly site where it will be on display for visitors to inspect it up close.

The radioactive reactors have been removed and the hull has been repaired while it was dry docked in the Nerpa shipyard.

K-3 was prototyped in wood and built in Molotovsk before it was sent to sea for the first time in 1957.

It was commissioned the following year as part of the Soviet Navy's Northern Fleet.

In 1962, the vessel became the first Soviet submarine to reach the North Pole underwater, four years after the USS Nautilus.

It then surfaced on the Pole, which came three years after the USS Skate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kdip8_0iXSbZxQ00
Captain Lev Zhiltsov was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for the mission, the highest award in the USSR.

At the height of the Cold War, K-3 was tasked with following a US ballistic missile submarine.

With the spectre of nuclear war now looming large again due to Putin's savagery in Ukraine, the submarine is a sobering reminder of how close the world came to atomic destruction last century.

In 1967, a fire broke out in the hydraulic system while navigating the Norwegian Sea.

Crew members had to evacuate the compartment and flames soon spread to other parts of the submarine.

Carbon dioxide emitted from the automatic extinguishers suffocated the crew members trapped in the first and second compartments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3amG_0iXSbZxQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pfju7_0iXSbZxQ00
A dividing door to a third compartment was then opened, leaking the gas and causing more people to fall unconscious.

When the submarine returned to base, 39 crew members were found to have died in the disaster.

An initial investigation found an explosive concentration of hydraulic oil started the blaze, and the crew were praised for their response.

Seven of them were nominated for the Hero of Soviet Union distinction, four of them posthumously.

But a subsequent probe found a cigarette lighter and the position of a sailor's body suggested the fire was started by smoking.

All potential awards were then scrapped.

The submarine was repaired and returned to service before it was retired in 1988 after 30 years of service.

It was moved to the Nerpa shipyard in 2005 for renovations and the museum will be opened next year.

PowWowChowderhead
3d ago

