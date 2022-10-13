Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months.

England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Gareth Southgate was in attendance at the 2022 World Cup draw, with England facing Iran, USA and Wales Credit: Getty

Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking to bring home the World Cup in Qatar.

Top domestic leagues take a break in order for the World Cup to take place in November and December this year, the first of its kind.

Why is Qatar hosting the World Cup?

Back in 2010, Qatar clinched the rights to the World Cup in 2022 despite controversy surrounding their bid.

The Arab nation were up against USA, Japan, Australia and South Korea as they all bid to host the tournament in 2022.

Qatar were seen as outsiders when the bidding process occurred but their public message based on attracting new football fans to the Middle East was in line with FIFA's aim to expand world football.

Qatar has been hit by World Cup fever ahead of the 2022 tournament Credit: AFP

Despite claims that Qatar had paid FIFA officials £3 million in bribes, they were cleared after a two-year investigation.

Therefore, the Middle East nation are the host country for the 2022 tournament as 32 teams search for the trophy.