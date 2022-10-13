ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Register Now for a Free Webinar on How to Buy a Home in NYC

Interested in buying real estate in NYC? Curious to see what options are available for the different types of properties in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Staten Island and The Bronx? Anxious about rising interest rates? Wondering how to get started?. Then you don’t want to miss the free webinar “Tips on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mayor Proposes Zoning Code Amendments to Turn New York Into ‘City of Yes’

Mayor Eric Adams has proposed three sprawling amendments to the city’s zoning code that he said will transform the Big Apple from a mess of red tape to a “City of Yes.”. The amendments are aimed at making it easier for the public to do business in the city, along with spurring housing development and easing the transition to clean energy. The proposals range from eliminating restrictions on rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to removing antiquated dancing restrictions, to limiting existing parking requirements for new residential development.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Links: To Shrink Rat Buffet Hours, City Moves Garbage Curb Time to 8 p.m.

A Housing Crisis Has More Politicians Saying Yes to Developers [NYT]. In Battle Against Trash and Rats, N.Y.C. Officials Try a Schedule Shift [NYT]. Can $50 Million Make a Dull Brooklyn Office Park Cool? [NYT]. Green-Wood Cemetery Upgrades for Stormwater Resiliency [Eagle]. Prospect Heights Psychotherapists Analyze Their Local Rats [Patch]
BROOKLYN, NY
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Downtown Brooklyn Rental, a Bed Stuy Brownstone

The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Brooklyn Heights co-op, a Bed Stuy limestone and a Carroll Gardens brownstone. Park Slope and Bed Stuy were popular again this week with other listings scattered from Midwood to Brooklyn Heights. The least expensive on the list is a Downtown Brooklyn rental at $4,000 a month and the most expensive is the Carroll Gardens brownstone asking $13.995 million.
BROOKLYN, NY

