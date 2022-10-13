Read full article on original website
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Matt Riddle commented on proving himself as a top singles star in WWE and the evolution of his character, the issues in his personal life and his quest for a singles title, and more. You...
Why The Bray Wyatt 6 Should Not Be Actual WWE Superstars
Since Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE, one of the major talking points has been the now humanoid versions of the Firefly Fun House characters. Previously, Wyatt had changed his Twitter handle to “Windham6” and sparked a lot of discussion of what he would do next. After coming back to WWE, this has changed to Wyatt 6 and all signs pointed to the series of characters we had previously seen in puppet form.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
Matt Hardy Discusses “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines Involving Himself & Jeff Hardy
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on some of the past WWE storylines involving himself and his brother that were bad in hindsight, the factors affecting declining angles pushed by a promotion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
Triple H Discusses The White Rabbit Project Setting Up Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
WWE Head of Talent Relations & Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque has given some insight into the planning that led to Bray Wyatt’s return to the company. Speaking to The Wrap on Monday, “The Game” said they discussed how to bring Wyatt back “in the most engaging way possible.” He didn’t say how much Wyatt was involved in the planning.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (10/18/22)
You can check out the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center below:. The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. an opponent...
DDP Discusses Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Praises The Booking Of Finn Balor
During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) commented on Triple H taking over creative in WWE, Finn Balor taking it to another level at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights...
Finn Balor To Appear On WWE NXT Tonight?, RAW To Air Live In Canada Next Week
During last night’s episode of RAW on Sportsnet360 in Canada, it was announced that next week’s show won’t be airing live on the network due to programming conflicts. Instead, the episode will air live on OLN. Additionally, the show will stream on SN Now. In addition to...
Jeff Hardy Ordered To Be In Court This Week, Free Meet & Greet With Tony Khan
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan will be doing a meet and greet this Thursday at 4:30 PM ET in Jacksonville, FL. The meet and greet will be free for all fans who have purchased a ticket for Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the...
Booker T Reacts To The O.C.’s Return To WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson helped AJ Styles fend off the Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW last week. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that the trio will be facing off against the Judgement Day at the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. During the latest...
Would Kevin Nash Be Up For An nWo Reunion Appearance In WWE?
During the latest edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on the reunion of D-Generation X on last Monday’s episode of RAW and whether he’d be up for an nWo reunion in the future. According to Nash, he’d be down...
Kurt Angle Discusses His Deal With WWE, Says He’s Doing Production Work Backstage
During a recent interview with Bubba The Love Sponge, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on his current role with WWE. Angle elaborated on some details regarding his WWE contract, saying that he’s involved backstage doing some production work. You can check out some highlights from the interview...
Notes From Raw: Cameron Grimes Set For More Raw Appearances
During last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, fans were treated to an appearance by Cameron Grimes. The master of the Cave In was looking for help in his battle with The Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler) on NXT and found some unlikely allies in The OC. According to a new report from PWInsider, there has been talk of using Grimes more for Raw appearances in the coming weeks.
Gangrel Comments On A Prank That Owen Hart Got Him With In WWE
During a recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE Superstar Gangrel commented on a prank Owen Hart played on him during their time together in WWE. You can check out some highlights from the virtual signing below:. On his watch being stolen: “I go in [the locker room]...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 21, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. The following SPOILERS are the results from tonight’s tapings set to air on Friday night:. Myles Borne defeated Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson defeated Bryson Montana.
