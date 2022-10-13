Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Matt Riddle commented on proving himself as a top singles star in WWE and the evolution of his character, the issues in his personal life and his quest for a singles title, and more. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
ewrestlingnews.com
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Discusses “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines Involving Himself & Jeff Hardy
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on some of the past WWE storylines involving himself and his brother that were bad in hindsight, the factors affecting declining angles pushed by a promotion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Announced For Commentary Role At Dubai Boxing Event
AEW’s Sammy Guevara will be taking his talents on the mic to the world of professional boxing next month. On Twitter, Guevara announced that he will be in Dubai for the Global Titans event, where he will serve as a commentator and backstage correspondent. Global Titans Fight Night will...
ewrestlingnews.com
DDP Discusses Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Praises The Booking Of Finn Balor
During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) commented on Triple H taking over creative in WWE, Finn Balor taking it to another level at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
Would Kevin Nash Be Up For An nWo Reunion Appearance In WWE?
During the latest edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on the reunion of D-Generation X on last Monday’s episode of RAW and whether he’d be up for an nWo reunion in the future. According to Nash, he’d be down...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Discusses The White Rabbit Project Setting Up Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
WWE Head of Talent Relations & Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque has given some insight into the planning that led to Bray Wyatt’s return to the company. Speaking to The Wrap on Monday, “The Game” said they discussed how to bring Wyatt back “in the most engaging way possible.” He didn’t say how much Wyatt was involved in the planning.
ewrestlingnews.com
Title Match Added To The NJPW Battle Autumn Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for its Battle Autumn event, which takes place on November 5. We’ll see United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) facing off against Titan & BUSHI. You can check out the updated lineup for NJPW Battle Autumn...
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor To Appear On WWE NXT Tonight?, RAW To Air Live In Canada Next Week
During last night’s episode of RAW on Sportsnet360 in Canada, it was announced that next week’s show won’t be airing live on the network due to programming conflicts. Instead, the episode will air live on OLN. Additionally, the show will stream on SN Now. In addition to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Talks Ric Flair’s ‘Last Match,’ Thinks WWE Dropped The Ball With FTR
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair worked his last match in July when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to beat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. Among those in the front row for the match were Flair’s family and former colleagues such as Mick Foley, The Undertaker, and Bret Hart.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jon Moxley Comments On The Benefits Of Rehab & His Mental State
Jon Moxley stepped away from All Elite Wrestling last year to enter rehab. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion opened up on his mindset prior to going into treatment, how stepping away helped his equilibrium, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In The Pro Wrestling Business
Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle was a recent guest on the “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling related topics, including his first job in pro wrestling. He said,. “I was 16, I used to travel, I wasn’t yet...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
ewrestlingnews.com
Renee Paquette Says Wrestling Interviewers Are Usually Undervalued
During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette commented on why she always wanted to break the mold for backstage interviewers in WWE. Additionally, Paquette spoke about how backstage interviewers are viewed in the wrestling business. She said,. “I always think the...
