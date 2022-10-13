Read full article on original website
Local Briefs: Wilmington school board regular meeting on Monday
The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, October 24 in the cafeteria at Wilmington Middle School, at 275 Thorne Ave. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4: p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.
Why Honda chose Fayette County
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Honda made national headlines by announcing its plan to build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. Tuesday’s announcement came exactly 45 years to the day after Honda leadership visited the Ohio Statehouse in 1977...
Casey Camp members part of WCH cemetery tour
WASHINGTON C.H. — The fourth annual Washington Court House Cemetery Tour took place Saturday, a fundraiser by the Fayette County Historical Society. Henry Casey Camp Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War members conducted a Civil War living history program with a Civil War Camp site set up at the Fayette County Commission on Ageing Senior Citizens Senior on Elm Street, where those going on the cemetery tour gathered for a hayride through the cemetery.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • New Life Clinic Annual Fall Fundraiser 7 p.m. Oct. 18 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. Includes ministry update, client testimony, and keynote address by Amy Ford, co-founder and President of Embrace Grace. Also a dessert reception. Anyone interested in learning more about New Life Clinic and the ministry can RSVP at 937-382-6588 or [email protected] by Oct. 4.
Ohio Issue 1 could change how bail is set
What started with a Hamilton County robbery in 2020 that left one man dead has now grown into a statewide ballot issue dealing with how Ohio courts can set bail. State Issue 1 is a ballot issue to create a Constitutional Amendment that would, if passed, require Ohio courts to “consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe,” according to the official ballot language. The amendment would also remove the ability of the Ohio Supreme Court to determine the procedures for establishing bail amounts and conditions.
East Clinton celebrates homecoming
East Clinton High School held its homecoming festivities last week. Shown from left are: Junior Attendants Lilly Hoskins and Payton Spurlock; Sophomore Attendants Isabel Creek and Ricky Kempke; Freshman Attendants Kyndra Haas and Max Gulley; King & Queen Candidates Lex Frye and Cadence Howard; Queen Gretchen Boggs & King Dakota Collom; Queen & King Candidates Lauren Stonewall and Dalton McClure; Queen and King Candidates Aubrie Simpson and Adran Baker; and Queen and King Candidates Savannah Tolle & Cooper Rack. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.
WPD further investigating 2013 case after suggestions from Ohio BCI, which declined to re-open case at state level
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is conducting follow-up interviews in regards to a 2013 case in which a Sabina woman died. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on August 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that, after a review by the Ohio BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, the BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.
Burying the term ‘Rust Belt’ with EV production in Ohio
A person in a suit Description automatically generated with medium confidenceThe rest of the world is finally recognizing what the people of Ohio already know – Ohio workers are the future of the auto industry. Honda saw that future when they decided to build a new battery plant in...
City sets leaf pickup routes, schedules
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington will begin its Leaf Pickup Program on Monday, October 31. City workers will begin picking up leaves in the Southwest Quadrant of the city and will proceed clockwise through city neighborhoods. The tentative route for pickup is:. • Southwest Quadrant — (South of...
Wilmington High School Class of ‘66 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1966 reunited on September 16-18, 2022 for a weekend of renewing friendships and celebration. Friday arrival was dinner on your own with classmates gathering in the Downtown Entertainment Area for an evening of live entertainment and the DORA atmosphere. Most classmates had not had an opportunity to spend time together since our last gathering in 2016, so there was lots of catching up to be done!
Wyss leads county boys at SBAAC meet
WILMINGTON — Blanchester’s Drew Wyss was the top boys runner for the county Saturday in the SBAAC Cross Country Championship varsity boys race at Wilmington College. Wyss was seventh overall, fifth among National Division runners, with a time of 17:57. Runners from both the American and National divisions...
Do you have a Revolutionary Patriot in your family tree?
Do you believe that you have a Revolutionary War Patriot in your family tree?. If so, you might consider membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution or the Sons of the American Revolution. How is a Patriot defined? DAR recognizes as Patriots not only soldiers, but also anyone who...
We’re grateful for their service
On September 3, 1862, rumors arrived over the telegraph that Cincinnati was in imminent danger of attack by a large force of Confederate troops approaching through Kentucky. The alarm spread, and Wilmington and the entire county were filled with great anticipation. Local leaders called a meeting in the Clinton County Courthouse.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Chester Twp.
CHESTER TOWNSHIP – One man has died in a two-vehicle accident Sunday in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 2:35 p.m. Scott Craycraft, 55, of Springfield was operating a 2014 Jeep Wrangler northbound on SR 380 south of New Burlington Road in Chester Township, according to the OSHP.
Bargains and books converge at Saturday’s big Friends of the Library Book Sale
WILMINGTON — Whom among us has not dreamed of buried treasure? Children, in particular, dig holes in the most improbable places — and if there is no treasure, hope at least to dig through to China. (Well, perhaps not now). Bring out that inner child and attend The...
Bringing out the artist in you
NEW VIENNA — A former New Vienna Public Library employee continues her work by sharing her love of art. Julie Stephens has been giving art lessons at the New Vienna and Sabina libraries, instructing participants on how to create simple paintings such as landscapes. “These are things people can...
Noszka leads county in SBAAC girls race
WILMINGTON — The top county runners had a strong finish Saturday in the SBAAC Cross Country Championship varsity girls race at Wilmington College. Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka hit the line first for county runners, placing fifth in a personal best time of 20:55. But Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam was close...
Valley View ends WHS girls soccer season 2-1
GERMANTOWN — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team was defeated by Valley View 2-1 Tuesday in a Division II Central 2 Sectional match. Wilmington finishes its season at 3-14. Valley View continues at 9-7-2. Hannah Scott scored the WHS goal with Taylor Noszka getting credit for an assist.
Wilmington College women roll to 4-0 win at Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s soccer team scores three goals in the second half as it defeated Marietta College 4-0 on Saturday to earn a first Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) victory of the season. “Our energy from the start tonight was electric,” Head Coach Nick Kinder...
Oakwood blanks Clinton-Massie in tourney tilt 6-0
DAYTON — With its eighth shutout of the season, Oakwood defeated Clinton-Massie 6-0 Monday in a Division II Central 2 Sectional boys soccer match. Oakwood is now 10-3-3 on the season. Clinton-Massie ends its campaign at 8-3-6. After 5-0-3 start, the Falcons finished 3-3-3. The Lumberjacks will meet Fenwick...
