WWE star Candice LeRae spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm at the Baltimore Celebfest 5 in Millersville, MD. Here are a few interview highlights via the outlet…. When she knew she would return to WWE: “So Johnny [Gargano] and I both knew for sure about what I wanted to say a week before he debuted. So I knew for a while. Keeping a secret was very very difficult. In this day and age there’s so much social media and so many things leaking and trying to keep a secret was really difficult. I think [him] being a secret was a little harder. Me being a secret was easier but hard because I was going with him to train. I was his training buddy but we were just like oh yeah I’m just training with him. I think people just weren’t expecting me to be ready to come back so soon, not even Triple H was ready [laughs].”

MILLERSVILLE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO