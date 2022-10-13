Read full article on original website
WWE star would book Logan Paul to defeat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022
During her video game stream on YouTube, Ronda Rousey commented on the upcoming Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul match at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE…. “I’m going to say this in the best way possible. What they need to do with Logan Paul is make sure he loves this and has an absolutely amazing time and wants to make this his home. Showing up and getting his ass kicked by Bray Wyatt might be what a lot of people want to see but it I don’t think it makes sense. Honestly, you know what, If I was booking it, I would have Logan Paul beat Roman Reigns. I would. For whatever plethora of reasons, he’s one of the biggest draws right now.”
MJF talks about his WWE history with William Regal during AEW Dynamite
During the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF had an in-ring promo segment with William Regal. MJF brought up how he got a tryout from WWE and William Regal was one of the evaluators. According to MJF, Regal thought that MJF was too young at 19 years old but was willing to keep checking out MJF’s matches and promos. MJF claimed that after three months, Regal sent an e-mail to him…
Candice LeRae comments on her and Johnny Gargano returning to WWE
WWE star Candice LeRae spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm at the Baltimore Celebfest 5 in Millersville, MD. Here are a few interview highlights via the outlet…. When she knew she would return to WWE: “So Johnny [Gargano] and I both knew for sure about what I wanted to say a week before he debuted. So I knew for a while. Keeping a secret was very very difficult. In this day and age there’s so much social media and so many things leaking and trying to keep a secret was really difficult. I think [him] being a secret was a little harder. Me being a secret was easier but hard because I was going with him to train. I was his training buddy but we were just like oh yeah I’m just training with him. I think people just weren’t expecting me to be ready to come back so soon, not even Triple H was ready [laughs].”
What is being said about WWE’s storyline plans for a “Wyatt 6” faction
As previously noted, there are several names rumored to be part of a “Wyatt 6” faction in WWE with Bray Wyatt. During the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the rumors…. “I think they are gonna be a faction but...
Baron Corbin moves from Smackdown to WWE RAW with JBL in his corner
During the October 17th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, JBL’s limo pulled up to the backstage area. Later in the show, JBL cut a promo in the ring. JBL revealed that with Rey Mysterio moving to Smackdown last Friday, a trade was made and Baron Corbin was introduced. JBL put over Corbin and then a match took place between Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.
Ric Flair thinks Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair could possibly be as big as Steve Austin vs. The Rock
During his podcast, Ric Flair commented on the possibility of his daughter Charlote Flair facing Bianca Belair at WWE Wrestlemania 39…. “I have no inclination as to whether or not this will happen, but I think if Ashley [Charlotte Flair] wrestles Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania, it’ll be as big as [Steve] Austin and Rock if they build it right. They are the two best athletes ever, that I’ve seen in my career, to ever be in the same women’s division. There are some other great workers, but for pure athletic ability, Bianca Belair and Ashley stand out. They could be the two best athletes in the company. I’m not kidding. Both are legitimate Division 1 athletes with credentials.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Former WCW star thinks that Tony Khan needs to “get his head out of the sand”
As previously noted, BTSport.com’s Ariel Helwani called his interview with AEW President Tony Khan “one of the most frustrating” of his career. During his podcast, former WCW star Konnan discussed the situation…. “I think what Tony’s problem is, you know, he’s gotta get his head out of...
WWE has reportedly canceled the 2023 Day 1 PLE
According to Wrestlenomics.com, the 2023 Day 1 PLE event has been canceled and isn’t being rescheduled. The cancellation could be related to January 1st being when the last Sunday NFL game of the regular season takes place and WWE not wanting to have a conflict with NBC Universal. In late September, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the January 1st date for Day 1 hadn’t been finalized. Tickets were supposed to have gone on sale September 23rd.
Announcement made regarding Chris Jericho’s future with AEW
According to report on variety.com, Chris Jericho has signed a contract extension with AEW that will keep him with the company through December of 2025. Jericho will have increased responsibilities behind the scenes such as being a producer and creative advisor as well as mentoring young talent. Jericho said the...
Compilation video of Bray Wyatt’s greatest moments in WWE
From WWE: Watch the greatest moments from Bray Wyatt’s unique career, from his first victory to championship wins to his Extreme Rules 2022 return. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
Sasha Banks teases match against a former WWE superstar
In August of 2022, an agreement was reportedly reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE. However, it has been over a month and neither have returned to the company. As previously noted, wrestling-related promoters that attempted to book Sasha Banks were told that she is only appearing at non-wrestling events until January 1st 2023. Sasha, now using her real name Mercedes Varnado as her social media handle, has teased a singles match against former WWE star Kairi Sane in her latest Instagram story. Kairi, who recently competed for Japan’s STARDOM promotion, tweeted a screenshot of Sasha’s story.
Kevin Nash comments on Triple H being in the headset of the WWE commentators
During his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash was asked if Triple H is in the headset of WWE announcers like Vince McMahon was…. “Yeah. Commentating is one of the things that allows you to create and then push your vision. So Paul [Triple H] may know where the story is going and not necessarily the commentators, or Paul may see something that transpires in that segment that needs to be addressed because he’s going to go somewhere with it. But he’s not going to sit there and tell them play-by-play what they need to say like Vince [McMahon] was doing which was making people insane, from what I’ve heard.”
People within WWE reportedly hopeful that Becky Lynch will return by the end of 2022
It was reported last week that Becky Lynch is “healing up well” from her separated shoulder injury. According to Fightful Select, there is no definitive timetable on Becky’s return to WWE. It was initially rumored that Becky would be back by the end of September but Becky was apparently never slated for a return in September. The site also noted the following…
Update on Rhea Ripley’s in-ring status with WWE after missing months of action
As previously noted, WWE star Rhea Ripley suffered a brain injury that put her out of action. Ripley was pulled from the 2022 Money in the Bank PLE but despite the injury, Ripley continued to appear on WWE television with the Judgment Day faction. In an update on her in-ring...
The latest regarding WWE NXT going back to running events in traditional arenas
Shawn Michaels did an interview with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com and here is an excerpt…. Fishman: “NXT has begun touring throughout Florida. It’s great to see. I’ve gotten to take in a show or two. I think it’s necessary when bringing up new talent. Yet the weekly USA Network show broadcasts from the Performance Center. As we move more and more out of the COVID bubble, do you see more NXT shows like a Halloween Havoc in traditional arenas?”
Erick Rowan reveals the original idea for his mystery “pet” in the cage
During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, former WWE star Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan) revealed the original idea for his mystery “pet” in the cage from 2020 which ended up being a giant spider…. “Seth Rollins was the big babyface at the time and I was told it...
Toni Storm addresses Thunder Rosa and says “I’m the one here every week doing the work”
During an interview with BleacherReport.com, AEW interim women’s champion Toni Storm commented on the AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa…. “I guess my first thing would be to beat Thunder Rosa and stop this interim nonsense. That’s kind of what’s been bothering me. I think that’s been bothering a lot of people because she’s still calling herself the AEW women’s world champion and I’m the one here every week doing the work.”
Solomonster on AEW sending Andrade home for attacking Sammy Guevara
From Solomonster: “Solomonster reacts to the latest installment of ALL ELITE ELEMENTARY with Andrade El Idolo attacking Sammy Guevara backstage at Dynamite and trying to get fired from AEW, the events that led up to it, what Tony Khan should do about Andrade and why it was a mistake to put Sammy on TV that night in the main event. Saved By The Bell doesn’t have a thing on this stuff.”
