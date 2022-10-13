Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
One El Paso Musician’s Collab Videos Have Been Exploding Online
Who doesn't love music or cat videos? Those are like 2 of my favorite things. One El Paso musician has been going viral with his collaborations on Instagram. His name is Julio Ortega. You might be familiar with Julio; he was the host of the defunct The Night Shift from...
Older El Pasoans Fondly React to Club ‘101’ Resurrection
There's something about the words "Club 101" that gets the older folks in El Paso talking. I don't mean to say "older folks" in a bad way. Club 101 was a little before my time; the Club 101 that I know was on Airway (where I saw some pretty great bands). However, I'm told that I missed out on the best location, when it was downtown!
El Paso Makeup Artist Helps ‘Bling Out’ Reality TV Star Mama June
Did you see Mama June in El Paso? The reality tv star was in town for nearly a week and enjoyed every minute while in town. Mama June Shannon is best known for Toddlers & Tiaras, which starred her daughter Alana aka Honey Boo Boo. Other shows that soon followed included Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June: From Not to Hot, and most recently, her latest show, Road to Redemption, on WeTV.
El Pasoans Can Celebrate Planned Parenthood at the Movies
No matter your opinion, we can all agree on enjoying a day at the movies. I know a few people who don't watch serious movies because they like to spend a day at the movies to escape all their everyday problems. One problem waiting for them when they get out...
5 Things In Texas That Are Insanely Big
KLAQ and Townsquare Media are giving away a trip to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I'm going to do a few "top 5" lists for you here. Five Finger Death Punch will be performing in Las Vegas and KLAQ wants to send you there to see them. Find out how to enter here and check out their latest video below.
El Paso Is One Of The Top “Instagrammable” Cities In Texas According To This Survey
Finding that Instagrammable spot when you head to other cities out of El Paso can sometimes be a challenge. Finding an instagrammable spot here in El Paso, however, isn’t that difficult if you’ve lived here long enough because you’re probably familiar with all the good spots to stop by to grab a great selfie for the gram.
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State
Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
Can El Paso Make a Bigger and Better Monster Taco Than This?
Tacos and soccer, two of my favorite things! Eating tacos at a soccer match, now we're talking!. FC Dallas' Monster Taco is going viral after it was caught being eaten on camera by Fox Soccer commentators, who only had this to say:. "Everything's bigger in Texas, including the tacos!" So...
A Night of Fright and Spooky Delight at UTEP Haunted Campus Tours
Who -- or what -- haunts the University of Texas El Paso? The short answer is that's there's no short answer. The campus has been around for over a century and, boy, does it have a haunted history. The UTEP Student Alumni Association will share tales of the university's paranormal past on Friday, Oct. 21, during its 15th Haunted Campus tour.
Iconic Fred Loya Light Show Moves To Ascarate Park And El Pasoans Have Mixed Emotions
After a two year hiatus, The Fred Loya light show is coming back but with a twist. El Paso Commissioners Court recently agreed on a partnership to bring the Fred Loya holiday light show to Ascarate Park. The light show has been an El Paso tradition that brought hundreds of...
6 “El Paso” Songs You May Never Have Heard Of…Until Now
Obviously the best known "El Paso" songs are the ones you know by Marty Robbins or Taking Back Sunday. One lesser known song that more people should check out is the one by Tragic Landing. All 3 groups have songs with El Paso in the title but there are more out there. WAY more.
Which Artists Promised El Paso A Show & Left Us All Hangin’
Don't you hate it when you purchase a ticket for a concert, only to have it cancel on you? Sadly that's happened quite a few times here in El Paso. With the announcement that Rage Against the Machine canceling their 2023 US tour (and yes that includes the shows in El Paso & Las Cruces), let's look back on other artists who promised a show but through whatever means, couldn't do it.
5 Of The Highest Attended Concerts In Texas History
We love concerts. You love 'em, I love 'em & Texas sure does love concerts too. But which ones were the biggest concerts ever held in Texas?. We've seen what the biggest was in El Paso: One Direction back in 2013 had an attendance of over 41,000 people. But that doesn't come close to THESE shows:
Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits
Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
Here’s the Merch You’ll Be Able to Buy When the Hello Kitty Truck Stops in El Paso Saturday
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into El Paso for one day only this Saturday. Below you’ll find a sneak peek of the purrfect treats and pretty-in-pink merchandise Hello Kitty enthusiasts can expect to buy. Hello Kitty, Goodbye Paycheck. The traveling store on wheels will show up stocked with...
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
Avatar Star Stephen Lang Kicks Off 2022 El Paso Film Festival
Actor Stephen Lang kicks off the 5th Annual Film Festival at the Philanthropy Theatre inside the Plaza Theatre downtown. Stephan Lang has starred in over one hundred theatrical performances, tv shows, and films, including his most famous roles in Tombstone, Mortal Engines, Don't Breathe, and Avatar. This year the Hollywood star was the special guest for day one of the El Paso Film Festival, previewing his new film, Old Man.
Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
Click2Houston.com
Stacking stones ‘not allowed’ in Texas: This is why rock cairns are prohibited at Lone Star State parks, authorities say
HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen them at parks across Texas and the United States, and probably the world: rock cairns. They’re the stacks of stones people place, often in waterways or on trails. In Texas parks, they aren’t allowed, as Dinosaur Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife pointed out late last week.
A 4th Great American Steakhouse Restaurant Opens In West El Paso
Great American Steakhouse expands with a new location off Sunland Park in west El Paso. Texans love steak, and while El Paso is often associated with some of the best Mexican food this side of the border, it's also one of the best places in the state to score a big juicy steak.
