El Paso, TX

Older El Pasoans Fondly React to Club ‘101’ Resurrection

There's something about the words "Club 101" that gets the older folks in El Paso talking. I don't mean to say "older folks" in a bad way. Club 101 was a little before my time; the Club 101 that I know was on Airway (where I saw some pretty great bands). However, I'm told that I missed out on the best location, when it was downtown!
El Paso Makeup Artist Helps ‘Bling Out’ Reality TV Star Mama June

Did you see Mama June in El Paso? The reality tv star was in town for nearly a week and enjoyed every minute while in town. Mama June Shannon is best known for Toddlers & Tiaras, which starred her daughter Alana aka Honey Boo Boo. Other shows that soon followed included Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June: From Not to Hot, and most recently, her latest show, Road to Redemption, on WeTV.
5 Things In Texas That Are Insanely Big

KLAQ and Townsquare Media are giving away a trip to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I'm going to do a few "top 5" lists for you here. Five Finger Death Punch will be performing in Las Vegas and KLAQ wants to send you there to see them. Find out how to enter here and check out their latest video below.
A Night of Fright and Spooky Delight at UTEP Haunted Campus Tours

Who -- or what -- haunts the University of Texas El Paso? The short answer is that's there's no short answer. The campus has been around for over a century and, boy, does it have a haunted history. The UTEP Student Alumni Association will share tales of the university's paranormal past on Friday, Oct. 21, during its 15th Haunted Campus tour.
Which Artists Promised El Paso A Show & Left Us All Hangin’

Don't you hate it when you purchase a ticket for a concert, only to have it cancel on you? Sadly that's happened quite a few times here in El Paso. With the announcement that Rage Against the Machine canceling their 2023 US tour (and yes that includes the shows in El Paso & Las Cruces), let's look back on other artists who promised a show but through whatever means, couldn't do it.
5 Of The Highest Attended Concerts In Texas History

We love concerts. You love 'em, I love 'em & Texas sure does love concerts too. But which ones were the biggest concerts ever held in Texas?. We've seen what the biggest was in El Paso: One Direction back in 2013 had an attendance of over 41,000 people. But that doesn't come close to THESE shows:
Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits

Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
Avatar Star Stephen Lang Kicks Off 2022 El Paso Film Festival

Actor Stephen Lang kicks off the 5th Annual Film Festival at the Philanthropy Theatre inside the Plaza Theatre downtown. Stephan Lang has starred in over one hundred theatrical performances, tv shows, and films, including his most famous roles in Tombstone, Mortal Engines, Don't Breathe, and Avatar. This year the Hollywood star was the special guest for day one of the El Paso Film Festival, previewing his new film, Old Man.
