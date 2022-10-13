ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Pigeon, MI

1049 The Edge

3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan

'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Native/ NASA Astronaut James McDivitt Passes Away

James Alton McDivitt lived a full and long life and today is celebrated, as he sadly passed away at the age of 93. James was a test pilot, United States Air Force pilot, aeronautical engineer, and NASA astronaut who flew in the Gemini and Apollo programs and grew up in Kalamazoo. The Air Zoo in Portage recently learned of his passing and shared their thoughts on Facebook:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WANE-TV

Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school

ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession in Plymouth

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Plymouth on Thursday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Novelty and Walnut streets. During the traffic stop, K9...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
SOUTH BEND, IN
1049 The Edge

Woman And Young Boy Found Dead In Battle Creek Home

It was shortly after 2:30 PM, Saturday afternoon, when dispatchers at the Calhoun Consolidated Dispatch Authority received a call that an adult woman and a minor young man had been found unresponsive at a residence near South Minges Road. Battle Creek Police, the Battle Creek Fire Department, and EMS responded...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
22 WSBT

Elkhart County crash causes backup at busy intersection

Traffic is backed up at a busy intersection in Elkhart County at County Road 17 and State Road 120. This is just north of Linton's Enchanted Garden. Elkhart County dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a crash just before 7 a.m. Monday involving a pickup truck and a car. Nobody...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
ELKHART, IN
1049 The Edge

6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving

This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Two men arrested on gun charges after traffic stop

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Two men were arrested on gun charges after their vehicle was stopped by officers with the South Bend Police Department's Strategic Focus Unit, according to court records. On Thursday, officers from the Strategic Focus Unit were in the area of South Street conducting surveillance when...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
FORT WAYNE, IN
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

