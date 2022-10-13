Read full article on original website
'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
James Alton McDivitt lived a full and long life and today is celebrated, as he sadly passed away at the age of 93. James was a test pilot, United States Air Force pilot, aeronautical engineer, and NASA astronaut who flew in the Gemini and Apollo programs and grew up in Kalamazoo. The Air Zoo in Portage recently learned of his passing and shared their thoughts on Facebook:
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school
ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
Two arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Plymouth on Thursday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Novelty and Walnut streets. During the traffic stop, K9...
18 year-old man identified as victim of deadly shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
Woman And Young Boy Found Dead In Battle Creek Home
It was shortly after 2:30 PM, Saturday afternoon, when dispatchers at the Calhoun Consolidated Dispatch Authority received a call that an adult woman and a minor young man had been found unresponsive at a residence near South Minges Road. Battle Creek Police, the Battle Creek Fire Department, and EMS responded...
Elkhart County crash causes backup at busy intersection
Traffic is backed up at a busy intersection in Elkhart County at County Road 17 and State Road 120. This is just north of Linton's Enchanted Garden. Elkhart County dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a crash just before 7 a.m. Monday involving a pickup truck and a car. Nobody...
6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving
This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
8 Great Spots for Dessert in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek
Today, October 14th, 2022, is National Dessert Day. And, as someone who will always excitedly say yes to pretty much any kind of dessert, I absolutely will be using this day as an excuse to treat myself to some delicious desserts. But, where to go?. A quick Google search led...
Love It or Hate It: Kalamazoo Neighborhoods Test Out New Temporary Roundabouts
It's something Kalamazoo locals feel very strongly about: roundabouts. I'm sure simply reading the word triggers all kinds of emotions for those who reside in a city with one of the most dangerous roundabouts in the entire state of Michigan. Seriously, what is the City of Kalamazoo's obsession with these...
Police investigate rollover crash at intersection of Covington, Getz roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are currently investigating a Fort Wayne crash that left a vehicle on its side. A car was seen on its side nearly in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Getz roads. Multiple officers, a firefighter, and an ambulance were at the...
Two men arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Two men were arrested on gun charges after their vehicle was stopped by officers with the South Bend Police Department's Strategic Focus Unit, according to court records. On Thursday, officers from the Strategic Focus Unit were in the area of South Street conducting surveillance when...
Elkhart Police Department searching for suspect in shots-fired investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man in a shots-fired investigation. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Park Avenue on Oct.1. A security camera and a house were damaged but no injuries were reported. If you know who...
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
