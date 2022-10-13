ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

'Oh my gosh it works': How to get rid of fruit flies overnight - 'the best way!'

Fruit flies are an annoyance. They make your home less hygienic and they fly around the kitchen causing bother. Thankfully, help is at hand. The Mommy Life Squad posts helpful hacks on social media and boasts 168,600 followers. The parenting hack platform has also amassed almost six million likes on...
ComicBook

General Mills Launches Rudolph Cereal, Brings Back Fan Favorites for the Holidays

It's that time of year again. With Halloween just a few short weeks away, the end of pumpkin spice season is growing near, and the arrival of holiday treats and snacks is soon upon is. This change of food seasons is particularly good for fans of breakfast cereal and this year, General Mills is bringing back a pair of fan favorites as well as introducing a brand-new festive offering to the mix. Returning for the holiday season are Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch and Apple Pie Toast Crunch while new to the holiday lineup this year is Rudolph Cereal.
12tomatoes.com

Chili Cheese Dog Bake

So easy to love and so easy to make. Who doesn’t love chili cheese dogs? I’m sure there are some people out there, but it can’t be a lot. I mean what’s not to like? A meaty, savory hot dog made even more meaty with robust and zesty chili and topped with plenty of ooey-gooey cheese. Oh, and of course it’s all wrapped in a nice comforting bun… but here I can do you one better. Instead of a bun, we’ve got fluffy, buttery crescent rolls. So still a chili dog, but maybe even more comforting, and it’s all baked together in one bubbly dish.
Delish

What Is Cream Of Tartar And How Do You Use It?

If you look in the back of your spice cabinet, you might find an old bottle of cream of tartar. It's that fine white powder that you may or may not have used in baking recipes before. But what exactly is it, anyway? And what purpose does it serve in your cooking? We talked to some chefs and restaurant-industry professionals to find out everything you need to know about cream of tartar.
Veronica Charnell Media

Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
WRAL

Busch debuts non-alcoholic 'Turkey Brew' for dogs

CNN — Crack open a cold one this Thanksgiving -- for your dog. Just in time for the winter holidays, Busch Beer has debuted a limited-edition turkey-flavored "dog brew." But don't worry, it won't make your furry friend suspiciously merry. The canine beverage is non-alcoholic, according to Busch, and consists of turkey, sweet potato, sweet basil, peppermint leaves, turmeric, ginger and water.
WRAL

Inflation means holiday shopping is starting sooner for some

Stubbornly high inflation is changing the way people are shopping for the holidays. People are recalculating how much they can spend on gifts and spreading out their Christmas shopping, meaning they’re starting sooner. Consumer Reports says that’s led retailers to start offering deals earlier than ever. September’s Consumer...
The Daily South

Fried Apples

When many Americans think about Southern comfort food, one restaurant chain comes to mind quickly and regularly: Cracker Barrel. This Tennessee-based collection of rustically-decorated eateries specializes in classic Southern fare like fried chicken, catfish, and mac & cheese, along with enormous breakfast spreads. Cracker Barrel breakfasts are arguably their most...
thesouthernladycooks.com

PUMPKIN HONEY BUN CAKE

This Pumpkin Honey Bun cake is super easy to make and so good. If you have followed our site for any amount of time, you know we love the original honey bun cake and take it to many occasions. However, this one is the perfect Fall or holiday cake. The addition of pumpkin takes this cake to a whole new level!

