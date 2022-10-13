ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘The Black Tinder Swindler’ | Episode 89

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
 5 days ago

How can you not look desperate while dating? Eva and Lore’l give you their dating advice on how to get the guy. Plus, “Romance scams” happen to Black women too. Hear this woman’s story about being love bombed and scammed out of her money. Plus, did you know you could make money as a professional cuddler?

The Final Question To Undress got real.  What do you do when a friend crosses the line?


The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

