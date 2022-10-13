Read full article on original website
Related
altenergymag.com
SolarEdge Releases its Annual Sustainability Report, Highlighting its Sustainable Energy Solutions and Responsible ESG Practices
The report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainability Standards Accounting Board (SASB) Standard for Solar Technology and Project Developers, and summarizes the Company's global sustainability activities, performance and results from calendar year 2021. MILPITAS, Calif. — October 17, 2022 SolarEdge Technologies, a...
altenergymag.com
Castillo Engineering Selected by Solar Generation for 75 MW Portfolio of Community Solar Projects in New York
Castillo Engineering helps provide more affordable clean energy through engineering expertise. Maitland, FL, October 18, 2022 - Castillo Engineering announced today that the company has been selected by Solar Generation, a leading engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) firm, to provide electrical design and engineering for a 75 MW portfolio of eleven community solar projects in New York. Castillo Engineering's site optimization expertise resulted in significant cost savings for each of these projects, all of which use fixed tilt mounting technology and bifacial solar modules. The majority of the projects are currently under construction and will be completed throughout the remainder of 2022 and 2023.
altenergymag.com
Solar FlexRack Mounting Solutions Selected by DGC for 48 MW Solar Project Portfolio in Canada
Company uses cold weather expertise to help provide affordable clean energy to local communities in Alberta. Solar FlexRack™ announced that its fixed tilt mounting solutions have been selected by engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) company, Dependable Group of Companies (DGC), to be installed in a 48 MW solar project portfolio in Alberta, Canada. These 26 MW and 22 MW projects located in Drumheller and Stavely are the latest additions to the renewable energy portfolio of Canada's largest community builder. In total, these projects will generate enough renewable energy to power over 22,000 homes year-round and are expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2023.
altenergymag.com
Sinopec Produces China's First Batch of Large Tow Carbon Fiber
Large tow carbon fiber refers to roving that contains 48,000 filaments or more. The high-performance material is often referred to as the "king of new material" and "black gold." China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has successfully produced China's first batch of large tow carbon fiber at the...
altenergymag.com
Natural Power appoints Head of Advisory - Europe
Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has appointed Gregory Dudziak as Head of Advisory - Europe. Based in the company's Glasgow office, Gregory is returning to Natural Power following his role as Head of Wind Energy Europe at Black and Veatch since 2019. He first joined Natural Power's construction team in 2014 as a due diligence project manager to support the development and delivery of projects both in the UK and internationally.
altenergymag.com
RECOM Technologies LION HJT PV Module Series with power output over 700Wp & life expectancy over 30 years
New HJT LION 390 Wp module available in European warehouses. RECOM Technologies, α leading renewable energy company and the only European Bloomberg Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, launches the new LION 390Wp Bifacial HJT Mono Crystalline Double Glass Module. Allowing more energy to be harvested, due to the Heterojunction technology (HJT), the LION 390Wp promises great performance in small and large-scale ground or rooftop solar applications.
altenergymag.com
Small Wind Market Estimated to Cross US$ 2.87 billion by 2030
The global small wind market size was estimated at around USD 1.18 billion in 2021 and it is projected to hit around USD 2.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.38% from 2022 to 2030. Report Highlights. The on-grid segment accounted for a share of 40.42% in 2021.
altenergymag.com
Gazelle Wind Power Appoints Jason Wormald as CTO
Jason Wormald to lead Gazelle's product design and engineering. Gazelle Wind Power (Gazelle), the developer of a breakthrough floating offshore wind platform, has appointed Jason Wormald, former Global Head of Innovation of Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group, as Chief Technology Officer to lead the company's product design and engineering. "In order to...
altenergymag.com
Natural Power supports Brookfield’s $1 billion investment in Scout Clean Energy
Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has provided technical due diligence on behalf of Brookfield Renewable, one of the world's largest clean energy investors, in support of its acquisition of Scout Clean Energy for $1 billion. Jim Adams, President of North America Operations at Natural Power, said:...
Oil prices rise on supply woes
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China.
Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods -FT
(Reuters) -Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation’s economic crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Biden to release 15 mln barrels from US oil reserves: official
President Joe Biden will announce Wednesday he's putting the final 15 million barrels on the market from a record release of US strategic oil reserves, with more releases possible if energy prices spike, a senior US official said. The new tranche of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be "completing the 180 million barrel release authorized in the spring," in response to price hikes linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior US official said Tuesday.
Comments / 0