Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Shares of Natura &Co (NYSE: NTCO), the Brazilian cosmetics company that owns brands like Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop, were gaining today on reports that it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) for Aesop or spinning off the luxury brand. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8% on the news.
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET...
Why Should You Hold Assurant (AIZ) Stock in Your Portfolio?
Assurant, Inc. AIZ has been favored by investors on the back of continued organic growth across distribution channels, inorganic and organic growth strategies and effective capital deployment. Earnings Estimate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assurant’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $12 and $14.22, indicating year-over-year increases...
CTO Realty (CTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CTO Realty (CTO) closed the most recent trading day at $18.83, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Investors will be hoping for strength from CTO...
Watsco (WSO) to Report Q3 Earnings: Factors to Consider
Watsco, Inc. WSO is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20 before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and sales increased 33% and 15%, respectively. Watsco's...
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
Carlisle (CSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Carlisle (CSL) closed the most recent trading day at $293.45, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Carlisle will be looking to display strength as it...
3 funny Thematic ETFs available to investors in 2022
I'm not sure what it is with Gen Z, but the concept of a simple, good old-fashioned low-cost index ETF seems to be lost on them. Gone are the days of a simple three-fund portfolio of Vanguard ETFs. Today, your average Zoomer investor is likely to have a "Fund Frankenstein"...
Consumer Sector Update for 10/18/2022: NTCO,DNUT,MCD,CONN
Consumer stocks were mostly higher in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both rising 1.1%. In company news, Natura (NTCO) climbed over 16% after the Brazilian cosmetics company said it was exploring the potential spinoff...
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola & TotalEnergies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
One CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider reduced their stake by 16% in the previous year
From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in CareCloud, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MTBC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it. While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a...
Health Care Sector Update for 10/18/2022: AKUS,LLY,RMED,COSM
Health care stocks were edging higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.2%. In company news, Akouos (AKUS) soared Tuesday, recently climbing almost 90% to touch a new...
Why MongoDB, Okta, and Fastly Rose More Than the Markets Today
Shares of enterprise software companies MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and Fastly (NASDAQ: FAST) rose more than the market today, starting the day up in the high single digits before retreating to lower gains of 2.6%, 3.5%, and 4.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in...
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed at $0.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. ContextLogic Inc. will be looking to display...
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):. Earnings: $942 million in Q3 vs. $473 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.86 in Q3 vs. $1.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $927 million or $2.81 per share for the period.
Is a Beat in the Cards for United Parcel's (UPS) Q3 Earnings?
United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 8.51%. Our estimate of $2.83 earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter indicates growth of 4.6% from the year-ago reported figure.
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.17, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Veeva...
We Think Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt
Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, DOW, TSCO
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 371,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 752,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:
