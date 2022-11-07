Best Black Friday iPad deals 2022: the biggest early sales available now

Black Friday iPad deals are off to a roaring start - yes, the discounts have already started pouring onto the shelves. With record low prices on the latest and greatest tablets up for grabs, we're showing you which offers to jump on ahead of November 25, and which to keep a closer eye on. We expected 2022's holiday sales to offer a greater spread compared to last year, and we can already see things heating up.

With two new M2 Pro models on the shelves Black Friday iPad deals in the more expensive region may see a shift. Savings on these devices have already started peeking onto the shelves, but you'll find the last remaining M1 models holding onto some particularly strong prices as well. On top of that, the iPad Mini has starting to shift its weight a little more (it was still a little too fresh to get involved in last year's discounts), and the new 2022 iPad Air is already looking strong as well.

We've been tracking Black Friday iPad deals for years now, so we're rounding up all our experience in one place. That means you can scope out exactly which iPad you need to pick up this November, and how much you should pay for it. While not exactly canon Black Friday gaming deals , Apple's iPads are some of the best gaming tablets on the market right now, so whether you're getting into streaming your games via Xbox or you're keen to take a look at Apple Arcade, there's every reason to keep an eye on these offers.

Early Black Friday iPad deals in the US

iPad Mini (64GB) | $499 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The iPad Mini has never been cheaper than this $399.99 sale price at Amazon. This offer has been holding out for a little while, after appearing in mid-October, but we don't expect to see much more off in official Black Friday iPad deals further down the line.

iPad Air (64GB) | $599 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - We've only ever seen the 2022 iPad Air cheaper by 99 cents, so this $519.99 sale price is looking particularly sharp this week. You're saving a full $80 here - excellent considering we'd only ever seen those costs dip to $569 before October.

2022 iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB) | $799 $749 at Amazon

Save $50 - The brand new 11-inch iPad Pro is already $50 off at Amazon. Judging by last year's discounts, that's likely our lot for the year and stock won't hold out once Black Friday itself rolls around. If you're in the market for a premium device, it's well worth getting in early with this one.

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) | $1,099 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - With the new models on the shelves at the same MSRP, we don't expect this fantastic $899.99 sales price on the previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro to last much longer. If you're after a luxury device, but don't quite need to upgrade to the M2 processor we'd move fast on this record low price.

Early Black Friday iPad deals in the UK

iPad 9th generation (64GB) | £319 £309.98 at Amazon

Save £10 - If you're on the hunt for Apple's cheapest iPad, Amazon is your best bet right now. While we have seen this 64GB 9th generation model £10 cheaper in the past, it's the best rate going today.

View Deal

iPad Mini (64GB) | £569 £459 at Amazon

Save £110 - You can save £110 on the iPad Mini at Amazon right now - but this price has been around since April. That means we'd keep a close eye on those numbers over the next few weeks - they could fall even further.

View Deal

2022 iPad Air (64GB) | £669 £569 at Amazon

Save £100 - The latest iPad Air is £100 off at Amazon right now, dropping the £669 RRP down to £569. That's just 2p more than the record low on this particular device, making for a particularly enticing early Black Friday iPad deal.



Black Friday iPad deals - FAQs

When will Black Friday iPad deals begin?

Black Friday iPad deals technically kick off on November 25 this year, but we often see retailers launching offers as early as October. We'd recommend getting serious about your purchase during Thanksgiving week - that's when we see the vast majority of offers hitting the shelves.

Should you buy an iPad before Black Friday?

Black Friday iPad deals may be exciting, but they're far from grail-level discounts. In fact, last year we saw far more savings in the lead up to the event itself. Add in the fact that last year's Pro model will soon be overtaken on the shelves, and considering we've been seeing some particularly hefty discounts on the cheapest 10.2-inch device in recent weeks, and you've got every reason to jump in ahead of time here.

In general, we see the biggest Black Friday iPad deals reserved for the larger models - the three-figure Pro devices. If you're on the hunt for something remotely affordable, you'd do best to jump on any price that looks right in the run up. That said, if a 2021 iPad Pro is more your speed, we're expecting some strong savings on the M1 device coming up. The M2 model won't get close to the kinds of discounts we're seeing on the previous generation in November. That's because retailers are looking to shift stock of the old release before the new one takes over. If you're after an iPad Pro at under MSRP, then, we'd recommend moving before these previous generation devices run out of stock.

Where will the best Black Friday iPad deals be?

We'll be keeping this page well stocked with all the best Black Friday iPad deals as soon as those offers start to roll in. However, if you're planning on searching for your own sales, these are the retailers we've found to have the best discounts in the past.

US:

Amazon: regularly has the lowest prices around

Best Buy: fewer discounts but bundles sometimes available

B&H Photo: best for older and refurbished models

Newegg: massive range of older devices

Walmart: often price matches Amazon on Air and Pro

UK:

Amazon: the best place for record low prices on the latest devices

Argos: regular bundle deals with accessories included

Currys: bundles often include free subscriptions and software

Ebuyer: discounts often available on premium Pro models

John Lewis: regular trade-in deals and excellent warranties

Laptops Direct: excellent prices but a £5 shipping charge

Very: stock often holds on longer with price matched deals

Black Friday iPad deals: what we expect to see

We expect the most popular model in this year's Black Friday iPad deals to be the new 9th generation entry level model. This year we've already seen the $329 tablet beat its predecessor's lowest ever price. Over the summer, this model hit $279 at Amazon, $20 cheaper than the $299 sales price we had come to expect. We would expect to see a similar rate in this year's Black Friday iPad deals, if the rumored iPad 10th generation doesn't run it off the shelves before then.

If you do spot a $279 price tag before then, we'd take the plunge ahead of time. Of course, nothing's guaranteed - retailers could surprise us with a blockbuster discount later on in the year, but that's highly unlikely.

If you're after the newer 10th generation you might be in for a surprise. Apple's latest tablet comes with a full redesign but at a much higher rate - $449 / £499 at the least. We may well see some of the first discounts on this model over Black Friday, but don't expect more than $10 / £10 off.

Black Friday iPad Mini deals: what to expect

Despite its dinky form factor, the iPad Mini line is actually a fairly premium one. Packing all that tech into a one-handed chassis is an expensive affair, as reflected in the $499 / £569 starting price of the 2021 release. However, we have seen discounts bringing that cost down a little over the course of 2022. Prices have hit $399 / £459 a handful of times over the last few months, sparking hope for a $100 / £110 discount over November.

Black Friday iPad Air deals: what to expect

The iPad Air 5 has already taken a trip down to $549 / £510 a few times this year but is more likely to be found at $559 / £569 from day to day. We expect Amazon , Best Buy , and Walmart to raise this price a little when heading into the holiday sales season, only to drop it back down to $549 / £549 during official Black Friday iPad deals.

Considering the previous generation was regularly hitting $499 in the months leading up to last year's offers, we could optimistically hope for a little extra off in November. That said, the 2020 model did have another year under its belt by the time it hit this cost - at this stage in its lifespan it was found at $529. That means we're hopeful for a $529-$549 price later on this year.

Black Friday iPad Pro deals: what to expect

The M1 iPad Pro has shattered its discount records a few times this year, with the 12.9-inch model hitting an $899 record low in the summer ($100 cheaper than the regular $999 sale price) and the 11-inch happily dipping down to $689-$699 plenty of times over the last few months. While last year's Black Friday iPad deals weren't too kind to the Pro model, we would expect better things in 2022.

That's if these tablets last until November. With the new M2 models landing on October 26, we're looking forward to a range of discounts landing well before Black Friday iPad deals. Retailers will be looking to shift stock of the older release while the M2 occupies the same price point, and that means hefty savings for us. We'd recommend keeping a close eye on these previous generation devices over the next few weeks - you won't find a new release for the same kind of price in November, and they may well be out of stock by then.

How to get the best Black Friday iPad deals: our top tips

Black Friday iPad deals are extremely competitive - especially if you're aiming for one of the more powerful Pro or Air models. We'd also class the new Mini in this category as well, as the dinky tablet packs a serious punch and is proving particularly popular.

It pays to go into these discounts with a game plan, and we've been tracking these sales periods for long enough to offer up some top tips below.

Which iPad should you buy on Black Friday?

If you're itching for a taste of Apple's latest tablet lineup it can be difficult to work out exactly which Black Friday iPad deals you should be aiming for this year. To find out which model will suit you best, you first need to ask yourself what you plan on doing with your device. Each iPad is (fairly) neatly separated into several different use cases, so it's easy to work out whether you can pick up a cheap 9th generation model or go for something with a little more power under the hood.

9th generation iPad - you want an every day device for streaming, browsing the web, playing some games, and light note-taking.

10th generation iPad - you need more screen space and a faster processor for note-taking, gaming, and web browsing, but don't need the expensive M1 CPU.

iPad Air 5 - you're generally going to be streaming and playing heavier games, but will also be writing up documents, taking more notes, or using your device as a graphics tablet.

iPad Mini 6 - you need to take your iPad on the go with you regularly and don't want to carry a 10-inch+ device. The iPad Mini 6 is more powerful these days, but if you're looking to run more demanding apps or games, we'd recommend the Pro model instead - this one is mostly about form factor.

iPad Pro 11-inch - you're going to be using large files for media editing, playing high performance games, and using your iPad more as a computer.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch - you're looking for a device to replace a laptop when you're on the go, supporting powerful media editing controls, large file sizes, and with plenty of screen space for multi-tasking.

Best for iPad 10.2-inch (9th gen) Everyday browsing, light note-taking, light gaming, entertainment iPad Air Moderate note-taking, light multi-tasking, gaming, entertainment iPad Mini Portable browsing, light note-taking, light gaming iPad Pro Heavy note-taking, significant multi-tasking, high-end gaming, demanding apps

Last year's best Black Friday iPad deals

iPad Mini WiFi and Cellular (2021) | $21.66/mo $18.33/mo at Verizon

Save $100 - You were saving $100 on the price of the new iPad Mini overall at Verizon last year, with this reduced monthly rate. Over the course of 30 months you were paying $549.99 for the cellular iPad Mini, whereas picking up this model outright would set you back $649.99 last year.



iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi - 128GB (2021) | $799 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The 11-inch iPad Pro was down to $749.99 at Amazon last year. That was the regular sales price we'd been used to seeing over the previous few months, but stock was running low at other retailers.



iPad Air 4 (64GB, WiFi) | $599 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The iPad Air had been out of stock for some time, but we did spot a particularly fleeting $499 sales price on the Gold version just before Black Friday iPad deals.



iPad Pro 11-inch (WiFi, 256GB) | $899 $849 at Amazon

Save $50 - We were previously seeing the 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro down to just $799.99, but that price did quickly jump back up to $849.99.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi (2021) | $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100 - The 12.9-inch iPad Pro was back down to $999 in Amazon's Black Friday iPad deals, after leaving the shelves for a few days at the start of Thanksgiving week. This was a sale price we'd been seeing for a while.



Last year's best Black Friday iPad deals in the UK

iPad Mini WiFi (2021) | £479 £459 at Amazon

Save £20 - This was the first significant discount the iPad Mini had ever seen, which means there had never been a better time to invest in the dinky tablet. You could find £20 off at Amazon right now, with this price available on the Space Grey model.



iPad 10.2-inch 9th generation | 5 months Apple Music, Arcade, and News+ | £319 at Currys

While you weren't saving any hard cash with this Curry's deal, you could find up to five months of Apple Music, Arcade, and News+ available with this model. Considering we weren't seeing any discounts on this tablet elsewhere at the time of writing, that made this the best Black Friday iPad deal on the entry-level device.



iPad Air 4 | £579 £529.97 at Amazon

Save £50 - While this wasn't the absolute lowest price we'd seen on the iPad Air (that was £499 in the summer), you were still getting a far better deal here than we had seen over the last couple of months. The iPad Air 4 had been particularly stubborn at £549, so this was well worth a look.



iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi (2021) | £749 £699.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - You could once again grab the 11-inch iPad Pro for just £699.99 at Amazon, after this model jumped back up to £719 over Thanksgiving week. That was the return of one of the best Black Friday iPad deals we'd seen in the UK.



If you're after a smaller screen, take a look at the best gaming phones available right now. Or, if you're looking to fully kit out a whole productivity suite, we're rounding up all our predictions for the best Black Friday laptop deals this year.

You'll also find all our predictions for this year's Black Friday AirPods deals and wider Black Friday earbuds deals as well.