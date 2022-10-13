Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Car Thief Stole a Second Truck after Wrecking and Running from Law Enforcement
CHILLICOTHE – A man was tracked down and arrested after running from Ohio State Highway Patrol after a short chase around 10 am on Monday, but not until he stole a second truck parked not too far from where he ran. According to reports, a man was driving the...
This $1,000 refund trick has police looking for a suspect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man used a refunding scam to walk away from a city store with thousands of dollars, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspect walked into a furniture store in the 5300 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and bought “thousands of dollars worth of furniture,” according to CPD. When […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Ohio State Highway Patrol Searching for Suspects by Pickaway Prison
Pickaway – OSP is currently searching for one maybe two suspects in the area of the CRC in the Orient. OSP and Law enforcement are currently in the area and they have requested an OSP helicopter to help search the area around 10:45 pm. Suspects were reported approaching the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Probation officer involved in a crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 762 and Darby Creek Road in Pickaway County for an accident involving an officer with the Circleville Probation Department. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. this afternoon. Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol...
Springfield woman killed, 3 others injured in Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY — A Springfield woman has died and three others, including two children, were hurt in a crash in Clark County Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. Saxzonee Grisham, 30, was identified as the victim killed in the two-vehicle crash, troopers announced Tuesday afternoon.
Police: Man attempts to rob Columbus bank, leaves angry, empty-handed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
Police search for two people in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Aniya Elie, who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound and died early Monday morning. Video surveillance shows two persons of interest, one male and one female, exiting the Kroger on North […]
sciotopost.com
Lancaster Police Warn Parents of Online Predators with Actual Recent Case
LANCASTER – Lancaster Police Department detectives recently investigated and charged a (37) year old male with Importuning (a 5th Degree Felony) for his solicitation of a (14) year old female to engage in sexual conduct. Detective Kurt Humbert #108 was notified of unusual and/or inappropriate communication on the victim’s...
Police look for men accused in credit card thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men accused in separate thefts where they allegedly took credit cards out of people’s cars. August 2: Woman’s credit cards stolen from car in North Linden A 33-year-old woman told police that a male suspect unlocked the driver’s door of her Honda at 7:00 a.m. […]
Fox 19
State investigators urge Wilmington police to re-examine woman’s 2013 death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 2013 case of a woman whose death was ruled an accidental drowning will get a second look after an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations review. Wilmington police, on BCI’s suggestions, are expected to conduct follow-up interviews and polygraphs in the mysterious death of Casey Pitzer.
OSHP investigating two-vehicle serious injury crash on Portsmouth Road
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury cra
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wellston man seriously injured after his motorcycle struck a deer
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Wellston man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon in serious condition following a motorcycle crash. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ronnie Sharp was traveling along Township Road 372 near the intersection of Route 327 in Jackson County when he collided with a deer.
Lancaster man arrested for alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department arrested and charged a man with importuning for the solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct. 37-year-old Michael Standiford is suspected of the alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct, according to a social media post by the Lancaster PD. According […]
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
Teenage walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound died early Monday morning. Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m. According to a release by Columbus PD, officers were alerted to the victim’s […]
wnewsj.com
WPD, CCSO locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items; city tasked with clean-up
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
