sporf.com

Man City team bus reportedly attacked leaving Anfield

Manchester City is reportedly claiming that their team bus was deliberately targeted as they left Liverpool’s stadium on Sunday evening. The incident marks yet another sour note from a fractious encounter between Pep Guardiola’s side and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The reigning Premier League champions claim that their...
sporf.com

Mason Greenwood: Manchester United striker is denied bail

Following an unsuccessful attempt at securing bail, Mason Greenwood has reportedly been remanded in custody with charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. The Manchester United player was first held after a voice recording emerged of an argument between a man and a woman. The man appears...
sporf.com

Coins thrown at Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola during Liverpool match

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, has confirmed that coins were thrown in his direction during the second half of a heated match against Liverpool at Anfield. The Manchester City manager opened up about the incident, which apparently occurred shortly after a disallowed goal from City’s Phil Foden. “Next time,...

