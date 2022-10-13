Read full article on original website
Related
sporf.com
Man City team bus reportedly attacked leaving Anfield
Manchester City is reportedly claiming that their team bus was deliberately targeted as they left Liverpool’s stadium on Sunday evening. The incident marks yet another sour note from a fractious encounter between Pep Guardiola’s side and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The reigning Premier League champions claim that their...
sporf.com
Ballon d’Or and Ballon d’or Feminin awards ceremony 2022: UK start time, how to watch
Here is all the info you need on how to make sure that you get to see who takes home the 2022 Ballon d’Or and Ballon d’Or Feminin tonight. The latest edition of football’s most prestigious awards ceremony, the Ballon d’Or and the Ballon d’Or Feminin is almost upon us.
sporf.com
Mason Greenwood: Manchester United striker is denied bail
Following an unsuccessful attempt at securing bail, Mason Greenwood has reportedly been remanded in custody with charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. The Manchester United player was first held after a voice recording emerged of an argument between a man and a woman. The man appears...
sporf.com
Coins thrown at Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola during Liverpool match
Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, has confirmed that coins were thrown in his direction during the second half of a heated match against Liverpool at Anfield. The Manchester City manager opened up about the incident, which apparently occurred shortly after a disallowed goal from City’s Phil Foden. “Next time,...
Comments / 0