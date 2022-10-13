ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual

Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

PIT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens return home after a two-game weekend road trip to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday. The Habs are looking for a reversal of fortunes after dropping both games of their back-to-back on Friday and Saturday nights. After falling 3-0 to the Red Wings in their home opener on Friday, Montreal lost 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in the U.S. capital on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning

John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars

The home opening win over the New York Rangers provided a big boost for the Winnipeg Jets, but the schedule doesn't get any easier going forward. Tonight marks the beginning of a stretch that sees the Jets play six of their next eight games away from home, with the first stop coming in Dallas against the Stars.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Coach's Challenge: VAN @ WSH - 17:02 of the Third Period

Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Washington. Explanation: Video review confirmed Nick Jensen had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to Alex Ovechkin's goal. Rule 83.1 states in part, "a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered 'off-side,' provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line."
NHL

Preview: Blues at Kraken

BLUES It was a successful return to play for the St. Louis Blues, who kicked off their season with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Opening Night at Enterprise Center. The teams took a 2-2 tie into the third period before the Blues scored three unanswered goals to pull away.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

LA Kings @ Nashville Predators: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Nashville Predators:. Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN) Predators: 2 - 2 - 0 (4 pts) Viktor Arvidsson (112th-overall, 2014) and Kevin Fiala (11th-overall) return to play against the team who originally drafted them. The duo, both members of the Predators 2014 NHL Draft class, played three full seasons in Nashville together from 2016-19.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Kuznetsov to have hearing for actions in Capitals game

Center facing discipline for high sticking against Canucks defenseman Burroughs. Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Washington Capitals center is facing discipline for high sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs on Monday. The incident occurred behind the Canucks net at...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?

The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL

Devils Busy Week Starts with Practice | NOTEBOOK

New Jersey plays every other night this week, get the latest from practice in the Devils Notebook. After a day off on Sunday, the Devils begin their work week with a practice at Prudential Center this morning. ,. Practice begins at 11 a.m. and the club is looking to put...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

How the Scouts and Rockies Became the Devils | 40 YEARS WITH STAN

The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease and Stan Fischler takes you through the story. The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease. Not when you consider that birth pangs originally were felt in Kansas City. Then they increased in Denver and finally resulted in a brand new major league hockey club bursting forth in the Garden State's Meadowlands.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Bolts still building chemistry on the back end

The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to the ice for practice at AMALIE Arena on Monday following a three-game road trip that saw the Bolts go 1-2-0 with a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers, a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 18, 2022

Golden Knights look to remain undefeated in Calgary. The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0) close out their two-game trip as they take on the Calgary Flames (2-0-0) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. LAST TIME OUT. Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

NHL salary cap could increase by at least $4 million in 2023-24

Contingent upon escrow debt from players being repaid in full by end of season, Commissioner Bettman says. The escrow debt the NHL players owe to the League could be repaid in full by the end of the season, which would cause next season's salary cap to rise by at least $4 million, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters following a Board of Governors meeting in New York on Tuesday.
NHL

Jets announce 2023 Town Takeover finalists

Fans can vote for Beausejour, Morden, and Oakville to win this year's event!. WINNIPEG, October 18, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets have narrowed down their 2023 Town Takeover potential hosts to Beausejour, Morden, and Oakville after receiving submissions from rural Manitoba communities hoping to host the Jets Town Takeover event on April 11, 2023.
NHL

Early season overreactions discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Panarin scoring pace, Maple Leafs missing playoffs among topics. Artemi Panarin's chances of getting 200 points this season and the Toronto Maple Leafs potentially missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs were part of the overreactions from the first week of the regular season that dominated the discussion on the new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast, which was recorded Tuesday.
NHL

Oshie, Capitals top Canadiens for first win of season

WASHINGTON -- T.J. Oshie had a goal and an assist, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 at Capital One Arena on Saturday for their first win of the season. Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha scored for Washington (1-2-0), which avoided its first 0-3 start since the 2012-13...
NHL

Official Stars Podcast: A hot start to the regular season

This week, Razor and Heika are joined by Matt DeFranks to discuss Dallas' three-game win streak, key players on the team and much more. Matt DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News joins Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Mike to break down how the Dallas Stars have jumped out to a 3-0 start, the contributions of Oettinger and Heiskanen, the evolution of Benn and Seguin, and rank venues around the NHL.
