5 Best Michigan Winter Family Vacations
I think it's time to get a head start on this whole winter thing by writing an article about the 5 best Michigan winter family vacations. Before you know it, all of Michigan will be covered in a blanket of snow and that only means one thing, time to plan a winter destination getaway.!
3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan
'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
Bobbie, 4-Months-Old, is a Cuddly, Shy Boy Who Needs a New Home
A puppy? A teddy bear? You decide. Today, for Dog Days, we had the privilege of meeting little Bobbie. He's about four months old, a little timid, but very kind. And, he's currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He mostly wanted to stay in Katie's arms while he was...
Ohio School Finds Purse From The 1950s
A purse for a woman is literally essential. As men, we have deep pockets to carry everything in, and women either have shallow pockets or no pockets at all. This is why we have seen women adapt and start to carry almost their entire lives in their purses. Well, that's...
