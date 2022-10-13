Anticipation was in the air ahead of the October 14th episode of WWE SmackDown as it was set to feature the first appearance of Bray Wyatt following his stunning return at Extreme Rules. After making a grand entrance and cutting an emotional promo to the New Orleans crowd, Wyatt was interrupted by the masked version of himself appearing on the Titantron. According to a report from Fightful Select, the mask is known internally as an Uncle Howdy mask, and it remains to be seen what happens with the rumored Wyatt 6 faction following this appearance.

23 HOURS AGO