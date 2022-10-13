Read full article on original website
Bayley Hilariously Argues With Child During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Bayley is going as far as she can with her heel gimmick. Since making her comeback to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley has been classified as a heel by the company. As a result, this had led to her having multiple altercations with fans, and it happened again on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a Sioux City, Iowa house show.
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
“It Was Trash” – EC3 Blasts Vince McMahon Over Booking Of Main Roster Run
When former TNA standout EC3 re-signed with WWE in 2018, many fans were certain that this run would be far superior to his previous run as game show era NXT’s Derrick Bateman. The star seemed everything that then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could want after reinventing himself following his previous release in 2013. He boasts an impressive physique, and he’s incredibly skilled when it comes to controlling a microphone.
Rosa Mendes Comments On Her ‘Degrading’ & ‘Distasteful’ WWE Gimmick
Rosa Mendes wasn’t a fan of her old WWE gimmick. Back in 2010 on an edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Rose Mendes made an attempt to become a part of LayCool, who was composed of Layla and Michelle McCool. Instead of embracing her, the heel duo turned down the offer from Mendes, however, that didn’t stop Rosa Mendes from trying further to get into the group, even using creative tactics in an attempt to get their acceptance.
WWE “Determined” For NXT To Beat AEW In First Head-To-Head In 18 Months
On October 18th NXT will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite for the first time since the end of the so-called ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ on April 7th 2021. The two shows had been competing directly in the television schedule since October 2019 when AEW launched Dynamite. However, the competition came to an end when NXT moved to Tuesday nights on April 13th 2021.
AEW Rampage Ratings – October 14th, 2022
The October 14th episode of AEW Rampage featured a number of debuting and returning stars. Not only did Stu Grayson, who was released from AEW in May, rejoin the Dark Order during a backstage segment, Maria Kanellis and The Kingdom debuted following the main event. Meanwhile, Dalton Castle confronted ROH Champion Chris Jericho to set up a title match for Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Two NXT Superstars Compete On WWE Main Event
Two more NXT stars have made appearances on WWE’s main roster. Last week before WWE Monday Night Raw, the company held their Main Event house show in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, and during the main roster event, two NXT stars showed up: Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner. With...
WWE Currently Has No Plans For Two Former Raw Superstars
According to a new report, former WWE Raw stars Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez aren’t currently factored into any forthcoming WWE plans. This may be the case for quite some time, given that they’ve reportedly been sent back to the WWE Performance Center for further training. As was...
Kevin Nash Doesn’t Believe Triple H Will Go Into The WWE Hall Of Fame On His Own
There’s little that Triple H hasn’t accomplished in the world of professional wrestling, rising to prominence as a wealthy blueblood and evolving into The Game who’d go on to win multiple World Championships, earning his place in the WWE Hall of Fame. He’s also conquered the corporate world, working backstage as a WWE Executive for years, and in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, he now has complete creative control as Chief Content Officer.
Monday Night Raw Ratings – October 17th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw pulled in 1,803,000 viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. This is a slight decrease on the previous week where the red brand drew 1,824,000 viewers with a 0.55 rating in the aforementioned...
WWE SmackDown Ratings – October 14th, 2022
Anticipation was in the air ahead of the October 14th episode of WWE SmackDown as it was set to feature the first appearance of Bray Wyatt following his stunning return at Extreme Rules. After making a grand entrance and cutting an emotional promo to the New Orleans crowd, Wyatt was interrupted by the masked version of himself appearing on the Titantron. According to a report from Fightful Select, the mask is known internally as an Uncle Howdy mask, and it remains to be seen what happens with the rumored Wyatt 6 faction following this appearance.
Ric Flair Says Potential WrestleMania Clash Will Be As Big As Legendary Dwayne Johnson Match
WrestleMania has been home to some of the biggest matches in WWE history and Ric Flair has predicted that it could now play host to a match to top many of the greats. The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled three times at WrestleMania. In their first encounter at WrestleMania 15 Austin defeated Rock to win the WWE Championship while in the final match between the pair at WrestleMania 19 Rock finally pinned the Texas Rattlesnake. Although unknown to most at the time, that match proved to be the last of Austin’s full-time career.
What’s Going Down #95 – Bray Wyatt, Lesnar Vs Lashley & More
Kenny and Fin are back to cover AEW’s debut in Toronto, Bray’s big return on SmackDown and Brock and Bobby battering each other on RAW. Enjoy!
Chris Jericho Signs New Deal With AEW, Named Creative Advisor
It has been confirmed that Chris Jericho will be staying with AEW for at least another three years. The former WWE Superstar joined All Elite Wrestling in January 2019 and went on to become the first-ever AEW World Champion that August. Jericho has remained at the forefront of AEW programming wrestling the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and many more.
Dave Meltzer Criticizes Tony Khan’s “Ridiculous” Fan Treatment Over All Out Brawl
Moments after CM Punk won the AEW Championship in the main event of AEW All out, he sat next to AEW President Tony Khan and launched into a verbal tirade at the post-show media scrum, blasting former friend Colt Cabana, the AEW EVP’s, and specifically calling out Hangman Adam Page. His comments incited anger backstage, and when the AEW EVP’s confronted him, a brawl ensued that saw Ace Steel throw a chair at Nick Jackson and also take a bite out of Kenny Omega.
Details On Who Will Be Leading Tonight’s WWE Raw With Triple H Out
In the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE, Triple H was named both Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of WWE Creative. His title was recently upgraded to Chief Content Officer, and he is now the final word when it comes to the running of both Raw and SmackDown. As such, his presence at television tapings every week is of great importance.
WWE Making Major PLE Changes In 2023, More International Shows Planned
Triple H has made many changes to the WWE landscape since taking over as Chief Content Officer in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, and it looks like more changes are on the way when it comes to WWE’s Premium Live Event structure. Some fans have criticized the...
EC3 Claims He Would Rip Adam Cole “To Shreds”
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans is arguably the most acclaimed of the series, featuring a stacked card that culminated in a brutal Unsanctioned match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. While that was one of the top feuds in wrestling for the time, it was matched in quality from the show’s opener; a six-man Ladder match.
Seth Rollins Brings Back Iconic Title Spin During Live Event
Although he had help before the match when Brock Lesnar laid out the defending champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins’ victory of the WWE United States Championship remained a crucial step in elevating the prestige of the championship. Rollins ultimately put ‘The All Mighty’ Lashley down with a Curb Stomp, ending his reign at exactly 100 days.
Joe Rogan Blasts Signature Move Of Ric Flair As “Dumb”
Every great professional wrestler needs an equally-as-iconic finishing move and for Ric Flair, that move was the Figure Four Leglock. ‘The Nature Boy’ utilised the submission to great avail throughout his career after adopting it from fellow WWE Hall of Famer and ‘Nature Boy’, the late Buddy Rogers.
