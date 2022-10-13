ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll Reveals Whether He’d Date Taylor Ann Green After Shep Split, Gives Olivia Romance Update

New couple alert? Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll got real about whether he and Taylor Ann Green would date following their respective splits earlier this year. “If we're being honest that really does cross a lot of lines,” the 35-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter […]
E! News

RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022

Watch: Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022. Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans. Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update

After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
bravotv.com

Naomie Olindo's "New Man" Has a Southern Charm Connection

The Southern Charm cast member teased a new relationship at BravoCon 2022 — and Shep Rose knows who he is. During the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion, Naomie Olindo was asked by host Andy Cohen if she and Whitney Sudler-Smith were still “dating,” Naomie confirmed they were not, but that they were "still great friends."
HollywoodLife

Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)

Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
OK! Magazine

Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues

Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice Teases ‘Eye-Opening’ New Season Of ‘RHONJ’ & Drama With Joe Gorga (Exclusive)

Gia Giudice, 21, made an appearance at BravoCon and teased the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, where fans will see Teresa Giudice come to blows (again) with Joe and Melissa Gorga. “I honestly think it was more of an eye opening season,” Gia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon. “It kind of just like made everyone realize what’s happening, and how we’re going to move forward.”
E! News

E! News

