Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Is Not Happy Craig Conover Revealed She Has a New Boyfriend After Whitney Fling: ‘What the Hell?’
Spilling the beans! Naomie Olindo got real about whether she gave Craig Conover permission to share her current relationship status. The Southern Charm star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, that she was surprised Craig, 33, revealed that she is dating someone new. “I know, what the...
‘Southern Charm’: Has Taylor Ann Green Finally Moved on From Shep Rose…with Austen Kroll?
‘Southern Charm’ stars Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose recently split after two years and some questionable behavior on his part.
Madison LeCroy Claimed on the 'Southern Charm' Reunion that Thomas Ravenel and Olivia Flowers Hooked Up
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion. The eighth season of Southern Charm concluded with a tense party for Craig Conover's pillow business, Sewing Down South (thanks to a lack of a seating chart), but the drama is far from over. Ahead of the...
Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll Reveals Whether He’d Date Taylor Ann Green After Shep Split, Gives Olivia Romance Update
New couple alert? Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll got real about whether he and Taylor Ann Green would date following their respective splits earlier this year. “If we're being honest that really does cross a lot of lines,” the 35-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter […]
What Does 'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Do for a Living?
For the first six seasons of Southern Charm, cast member Shep Rose often discussed how he wasn't ready to settle down, and that he wasn't looking to be in a committed relationship. That all seemed to change on Season 7 of the hit Charleston-based show, when Shep introduced viewers to...
RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022
Watch: Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022. Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans. Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby will meet on the beaches of Mexico but did their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on...
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Natalie and Josh Still Together?
While Natalie was looking for a lasting connection, Josh left immediately after sleeping together. “I was in that moment in his arms and I forgot my name, you know?” she confessed in a solo interview. “But, it’s not the way I expected it to be.”. “I wanted...
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
Naomie Olindo's "New Man" Has a Southern Charm Connection
The Southern Charm cast member teased a new relationship at BravoCon 2022 — and Shep Rose knows who he is. During the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion, Naomie Olindo was asked by host Andy Cohen if she and Whitney Sudler-Smith were still “dating,” Naomie confirmed they were not, but that they were "still great friends."
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
Kelly Ripa Got Super Honest About When She’s Planning on Leaving ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Relationship Timeline Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Relationship Timeline. Kelly Ripa has been thinking about leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan for sometime now. Over the past year, the former actress has pursed different interests away from the ABC daytime TV show. In...
Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)
Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
Gia Giudice Teases ‘Eye-Opening’ New Season Of ‘RHONJ’ & Drama With Joe Gorga (Exclusive)
Gia Giudice, 21, made an appearance at BravoCon and teased the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, where fans will see Teresa Giudice come to blows (again) with Joe and Melissa Gorga. “I honestly think it was more of an eye opening season,” Gia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon. “It kind of just like made everyone realize what’s happening, and how we’re going to move forward.”
