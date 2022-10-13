ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

A Cleveland playwright lost his unborn child. He hopes the film about his loss will help others

By Tyisha Blade, Stephanie Czekalinski
ideastream.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ideastream.org

Remote-controlled robots coming to Lake Erie will help remove, study plastic pollution

Lake Erie will soon have two electric, remote-controlled robots on its shores and in its waters to help remove plastic pollution. The technology is part of the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup initiative, led by the Council of the Great Lakes Region and Pollution Probe. The Canadian-based organizations joined forces in 2020 to help remove plastic from the Great Lakes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy