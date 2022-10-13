Long Island City, New York, Home With 1,752 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $2.35 Million

Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Home With 3,212 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks $5.5 Million
This home in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 3,212 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Deanna Kory. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Floor-to-ceiling windows not only draw in exceptional natural light throughout, but they also showcase the most desirable of New York City vistas; the dramatic skyline to the north, south and the Hudson River to the west. All bedroom's feature fitted closet storage and the sublime primary suites luxurious marble bath features a double vanity, walk-in spa shower and deep-soaking Zuma tub. The vast entertaining expanse includes a great room with corner living room, secondary sitting area, and formal dining room, as well as an elegant entry foyer; all surrounded by the drama of the cityscape and river views. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Luxury amenities include a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, and recently renovated spaces that include state-of-the-art fitness center, wine-tasting room, billiards room, resident's lounge with outdoor landscaped terrace, media room, bike storage, a huge playroom with outdoor space, and direct access for the residents to the garage. A guest bedroom, library or home office resides off the den with full spa bathroom and can easily serve as the fifth bedroom.
mansionglobal.com
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 2,874 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $2.19 Million
This stunning home in Chicago, Illinois, has 2,874 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Carrie McCormick. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. With terraces on the east and west sides of the residence, this home reaches rare heights with its majestic views and refined opulence. Enjoy the large DeGiulio chef's kitchen with SieMatic cabinetry, stone countertops and Wolf, Sub Zero & Miele appliances. The ultimate lifestyle awaits you at The Ritz-Carlton Residence 32G, offering grand proportions, panoramic views and a perfect location in the heart of Chicago. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The door staff and valet parking are on duty 24-hours a day. Expect to be pampered with all the luxurious five-star services the Ritz offers, including the Landmark Club designed by Gary Lee offering dining and daily beverage service, a state of the art fitness center, billiards lounge, spa treatment and relaxation rooms and your very own screening room.
mansionglobal.com
Berlin, Maryland, Home With 4,655 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.25 Million
This home in Berlin, Maryland, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 4,655 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kimberly Heaney. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. You won’t have far to go when entering from within your guest quarters, complete with living room, bathroom and hookup for stackable washer and dryer, with it's own separate private entrance. Primary bedroom and bath with shower jacuzzi tub, occupy the space behind the main kitchen with its own balcony overlooking your water views. Bring the entertainment in from the ground level patio into your theatre or great room with wood burning fireplace and an area equipped with its own kitchenette to serve your guests a nice bottle of wine and appetizers. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. In the evening enjoy the walkway with lighting leading you from the rear patio with confidence to your Trex decking pier and floating dock, complete with water and electric. Pull up to your 9x10 insulated garage doors with 15 ft ceilings and remote, into your 2-zone radiant heat on first level of home allowing a warm garage floor in the winter.
mansionglobal.com
A Home Built Into the Hawaiian Hillside Asks $14.8 Million
Coffee entrepreneurs Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter are listing a newly built Hawaii home for $14.8 million. The four-bedroom, roughly 4,450-square-foot home is located in the Lanikai neighborhood in southeast Oahu, according to listing agent Erik Hinshaw of Hawai’i Life. Built into a hillside, the house has views of the Pacific Ocean and the Mokulua islands, said Ms. Suiter. In 2008 the Suiters founded Kona Coffee Purveyors, a cafe and roastery that ships to about 120 countries around the world, they said.
mansionglobal.com
Lavish Lake House Selling for $18 Million, Tying for Michigan’s Most Expensive Listing
A lakefront estate in Petoskey, Michigan, new to the market at $18 million, is now tied for first place in the race to be the most expensive home on the market in the Great Lakes State. Perched on the shores of Walloon Lake, the house is one of the area’s...
mansionglobal.com
Penthouse at a Miami Under-Construction Tower Sells for $17.75 Million
A triplex penthouse at a new condominium tower in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood has sold for $17.75 million, Mansion Global has learned. The sale price translated to $2,506 per square foot for the 7,084-square-foot residence, a record unit price for the city of Miami, according to the developers, OKO Group and Cain International.
mansionglobal.com
Manhattan Luxury Housing Market Perked up Last Week
Manhattan’s luxury property market has pulled out of a market slump that extended for three weeks, at least for the moment, according to a report Monday from Olshan Realty. There were 24 contracts signed on high-end homes—those asking $4 million or more—in the borough during the week ending Sunday. That’s “double the previous week’s total, snapping three straight weeks of a decline in sales,” Donna Olshan, president of Olshan Realty, wrote in the report.
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
Tech Entrepreneur Lists Hollywood Home He Bought From Harry Styles in 2019. The former West Hollywood home of pop darling Harry Styles hit the market last week for $7.99 million. Mr. Styles, 28—who gained fame as a member of the disbanded boy band One Direction and has gone on to...
mansionglobal.com
Absolutely Prefab-ulous: Why Luxury Buyers Are Moving Towards Modular
Set on a 7-acre vineyard in California’s Napa Valley, a compound known as Yountvilla is a private second home designed for entertaining a large family. In addition to the 14,000-square-foot main residence—in what Oakland, California-based architect Toby Long calls Napa-barn style—the estate includes a 2,000-square-foot pool house and a 2,000-square-foot party barn. The cinema, conservatory-style great room, swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen with two pizza ovens, large reflecting pool, six-car garage, tennis court and two outdoor terraces bring the party home. But for all its singularity, the lavish estate is among a growing number of modern modular mansions springing up across the U.S. that feature prefab factory-built components.
mansionglobal.com
Glamour Meets Pop Culture Camp in This Palm Springs, California, Home
Location: Old Las Palmas, Palm Springs, California. Old Hollywood glamour lives on at this 1960s Palm Springs house, which belongs to Karen Haines, founder of premium vodka cocktail brand Spa Girls Cocktails. The gated property in the celebrity haven of Old Las Palmas is a glass-wrapped single-story home with an...
mansionglobal.com
All Eyes on the Fireplace
Fireplaces are as diverse as home design. These functional centerpieces appear in every imaginable profile; they can be finished in various materials—from limestone to brick—and often showcase one-of-kind art and unusual finds. Aesthetics aside, some attributes endure no matter how sleek, stately, or charming a fireplace is. A...
