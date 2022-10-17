ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwO0s_0iXPXGmm00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page , Stephanie Breton of Fayetteville was reported missing on Oct. 11. She is described at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPKBH_0iXPXGmm00

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact Detective O’Dell at 479-587-3520.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Best friend talks about deaths of two Fort Smith teenagers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cadence Smoot, 19, was best friends with Sophia Smith and Lillian Jones, who are cousins. On Saturday, both of the 18-year-old young women were found dead inside a family member's home in Fort Smith. "It has stripped away so much from me in just a...
FORT SMITH, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Boy seen in Pineville, MO not Missing Child out of Idaho

UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
PINEVILLE, MO
KHBS

Whitney's Race happening today in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Whitney’s Race is Saturday. It’s a fun, family-friendly event, and it benefits a great cause – pancreatic cancer research. Here is the story of Whitney Marsh and how her family uses the annual event to keep her memory alive and the fight against cancer going strong.
FORT SMITH, AR
KOLR10 News

Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
BERRYVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Wildfire in Gravette has burned nearly 40 acres, officials say

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Gravette city officials are reporting that a wildfire spread across 40 acres on Friday. The call came in around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, according to Melody Kwok, the Benton County Director of Communications. The fire reportedly started with a hay baler and crossed the road moving north, the wind being a major factor in the fire spreading quickly.
GRAVETTE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

McDonald Co. students spent Friday behind bars and in the courtroom

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students had to go to court Friday. But that was all part of the immersive learning experience. They’re “Advanced Placement English-II” students who are reading the Harper Lee Classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Their trip entailed them reading the courtroom chapters of the book inside the historic McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville. A good way for them to experience how being in a courtroom might have felt during the time period in which the book was written.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
VAN BUREN, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy