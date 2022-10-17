Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page , Stephanie Breton of Fayetteville was reported missing on Oct. 11. She is described at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact Detective O’Dell at 479-587-3520.

