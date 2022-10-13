ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1520 The Ticket

Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis late Sunday night. Police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Fremont and Lagoon avenues around 11:45 p.m.Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died before medics arrived, according to police.The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests as of Monday morning.This is the 71st homicide in Minneapolis this year. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Big meth bust in Scott County

(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Jewelry Reported Stolen in Rochester Home Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary that was reported Saturday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to a residence 1600 block of 5th Ave. Southeast Saturday. The residents reported someone forced open the home’s sliding glass door between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Horse owner in North Branch convicted for animal cruelty

NORTH BRANCH, Minn — A horse owner in North Branch was convicted of animal cruelty after it was found that she neglected a number of horses in her possession. On September 5, 2019, the Animal Humane Society Investigations Department received a complaint on the welfare of 20 horses located on the property of Carmen Marie Burth off of Hemingway Ave. in North Branch. The complaint said the horses were "very thin," had little food and no shelter.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Joseph Maness sentenced in fatal wrong-way crash on I-394

MINNEAPOLIS -- A wrong-way driver who killed another driver in a Golden Valley crash earlier this year has been sentenced to over three years in prison. Joseph Maness was sentenced in court Thursday morning. He was sentenced to three years and five months on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. He was also given a 23-month sentence on a criminal vehicular operation charge, which is stayed for three years.  On Feb. 18, police responded to a crash on Interstate 394 near Plymouth Road, finding a head-on collision between a Jeep and a Chrysler. Maness was the driver of the Jeep, the complaint...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Isanti Co. sheriff: Alcohol and weather may have been factors in crash that killed 21-year-old driver

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old driver is dead following a crash in Isanti County Tuesday evening.According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle rollover crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the area of 249th Avenue and Verdin Street in Athens Township. Deputies arrived and found a single occupant, a 21-year-old man, trapped inside the crashed vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts from emergency responders, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the motorist was traveling eastbound on 249th Avenue when it left the roadway. Both alcohol and weather may have been contributing factors, officials said. The crash is under investigation. 
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
KARE

KARE 11 Investigates: Whistleblower warned of dangerous jail medical staffing shortage

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — As of Sept. 1, the Sherburne County jail severed ties with its longtime jail doctor and his controversial company. Internal documents and emails obtained by KARE 11 through an open records request reveal the county’s decision to end its contract with MEnD Correctional Care came after a MEnD employee blew the whistle about dangerously low staffing levels and delays in providing inmates with medical care.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

21-year-old dies in crash during thunderstorm near Twin Cities

A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, and authorities believe inclement weather may have played a role. According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old was headed east on 249th Ave. in Athens Township when he left the road and rolled the vehicle near Verdin Ave. NW, which is rural area southwest of Isanti and between Bethel and St. Francis.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency

BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
BIG LAKE, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

