Phoenix New Times
Six Halloween Events Happening in Metro Phoenix This Month
These days, it seems like events related to Halloween aren't relegated to October 31 — they're spread out across the whole month. If you're looking for something spooky to do around metro Phoenix, we've got plenty of suggestions. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Dinners. Friday, October 21, and Saturday,...
Phoenix New Times
Raising the Bar on Bar Food: These 8 Metro Phoenix Breweries Serve Outstanding Food
As the Valley’s craft beer scene has evolved, so has the food that accompanies it. Today’s brewpubs boast trained chefs who demand top-quality ingredients, put fresh twists on old favorites, often with house-made brews, and devise signature recipes to pair with what’s being poured. Also, more vegetarian...
Phoenix New Times
Feast On Mexican Food at Food Truck Gatherings Around Metro Phoenix
As the sun sets earlier and earlier, metro Phoenix folks are heading outdoors in droves to walk, cycle, skate, star gaze — and go food trucking, a hobby where people seek out gatherings of restaurants on wheels. One popular group in the Valley is AZ Feastivals, organized by Casey...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Phoenix Zoo Inviting Families To Trick-or-Treat With Dinosaurs
The Phoenix Zoo will open their doors to all sorts of ghosts and ghouls by hosting three nights of trick-or-treating with the dinosaurs before Halloween. Attendees are invited to walk the zoo’s quarter-mile trail in donning their Halloween costumes where more than two dozen dinosaurs will greet them. Candy and treats will be passed out at stations along the way.
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Two Grand Openings
Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has announced the grand openings of two locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Palmdale, California. The Tucson location will open its newest store Oct. 28 at 4800 S. Landing Way, hosting free samples, kids games and live music. The first 200 shoppers will also receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands. The Tucson community can see locally produced products on shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from Martori Farms, Pacific Organic and Pinto Creek Ranches.
AZFamily
VAI resort in Glendale scheduled to open late 2023
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort announced it plans to open by late 2023! The $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort once it’s complete. The luxury resort is named for the Greek beach, Vai Beach, found on the Isle of Crete, where the ancient Minoans made their homes. Company spokespersons say that the resort has been inspired by globally celebrated resorts and will include a variety of luxury experiences for guests.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 2 Arizona Restaurants Made Tripadvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best List
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced this year’s award-winning restaurants in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice® Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The list features top rated restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, including two restaurants in Arizona: Cafe Monarch...
Glendale Star
Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale
Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
AZFamily
Phoenix bartender competing in National Competition gets car and supplies stolen
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arlene Magana has been preparing for months for a national bartending competition. You may notice her behind the bar serving up top-tier cocktails at Platform 18 bar. She was among the ten bartenders selected throughout the country to compete in the Paloma Punchout competition. “Anything that I can put up to those judges I’ll be proud of no matter what,” said Magana.
Two Arizona businesses make Yelp’s ‘Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S.’ list
A hotel from Prescott and another from Jerome made it to Yelp’s ‘Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S.’ list!
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
12news.com
Mind the Jack-o-Lantern: Leaving a pumpkin in your yard could get you fined
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a 2019 broadcast. With their glowing grins and spooky vibes, Jack-o-Lanterns are a Halloween staple! Everyone loves them, Including our local wildlife who think these pumpkins are a tasty treat. And that, unfortunately, means that leaving pumpkins in your yard...
Incredible Video Shows Landspout Touch Down In Arizona
"The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly touched the ground."
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Arizona
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
scottsdale.org
State poised to become gambling world mecca
Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Forecasted rain forces changes to Valley weekend events
Forecasted rain across parts of the Valley this weekend has event organizers making changes to some scheduled events.
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
