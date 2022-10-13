ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Six Halloween Events Happening in Metro Phoenix This Month

These days, it seems like events related to Halloween aren't relegated to October 31 — they're spread out across the whole month. If you're looking for something spooky to do around metro Phoenix, we've got plenty of suggestions. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Dinners. Friday, October 21, and Saturday,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Feast On Mexican Food at Food Truck Gatherings Around Metro Phoenix

As the sun sets earlier and earlier, metro Phoenix folks are heading outdoors in droves to walk, cycle, skate, star gaze — and go food trucking, a hobby where people seek out gatherings of restaurants on wheels. One popular group in the Valley is AZ Feastivals, organized by Casey...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Phoenix Zoo Inviting Families To Trick-or-Treat With Dinosaurs

The Phoenix Zoo will open their doors to all sorts of ghosts and ghouls by hosting three nights of trick-or-treating with the dinosaurs before Halloween. Attendees are invited to walk the zoo’s quarter-mile trail in donning their Halloween costumes where more than two dozen dinosaurs will greet them. Candy and treats will be passed out at stations along the way.
PHOENIX, AZ
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Two Grand Openings

Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has announced the grand openings of two locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Palmdale, California. The Tucson location will open its newest store Oct. 28 at 4800 S. Landing Way, hosting free samples, kids games and live music. The first 200 shoppers will also receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands. The Tucson community can see locally produced products on shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from Martori Farms, Pacific Organic and Pinto Creek Ranches.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

VAI resort in Glendale scheduled to open late 2023

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort announced it plans to open by late 2023! The $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort once it’s complete. The luxury resort is named for the Greek beach, Vai Beach, found on the Isle of Crete, where the ancient Minoans made their homes. Company spokespersons say that the resort has been inspired by globally celebrated resorts and will include a variety of luxury experiences for guests.
GLENDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 2 Arizona Restaurants Made Tripadvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best List

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced this year’s award-winning restaurants in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice® Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The list features top rated restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, including two restaurants in Arizona: Cafe Monarch...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Glendale Star

Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale

Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
GLENDALE, AZ
lafamilytravel.com

Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix bartender competing in National Competition gets car and supplies stolen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arlene Magana has been preparing for months for a national bartending competition. You may notice her behind the bar serving up top-tier cocktails at Platform 18 bar. She was among the ten bartenders selected throughout the country to compete in the Paloma Punchout competition. “Anything that I can put up to those judges I’ll be proud of no matter what,” said Magana.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona

10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

State poised to become gambling world mecca

Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
ARIZONA STATE

