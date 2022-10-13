ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Six Halloween Events Happening in Metro Phoenix This Month

These days, it seems like events related to Halloween aren't relegated to October 31 — they're spread out across the whole month. If you're looking for something spooky to do around metro Phoenix, we've got plenty of suggestions. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Dinners. Friday, October 21, and Saturday,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Feast On Mexican Food at Food Truck Gatherings Around Metro Phoenix

As the sun sets earlier and earlier, metro Phoenix folks are heading outdoors in droves to walk, cycle, skate, star gaze — and go food trucking, a hobby where people seek out gatherings of restaurants on wheels. One popular group in the Valley is AZ Feastivals, organized by Casey...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale

Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
GLENDALE, AZ
lafamilytravel.com

Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Ginnys Kitchen is officially open for business

Ginnys Kitchen in Scottsdale is open for business and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4. “Officially official, the grand ribbon ceremony says so,” the restaurant shared in a social media post after the ceremony. “We are open for business and so ready for this community to make us your new stomping grounds.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Angie’s Lobster to Open Four More Drive-Thru Locations Next Year

From the popular growing franchise founders of Salad and Go, Angie’s Lobster has hit the valley and has trajectory expansion plan underway. Since debuting their first food truck last year, Angie’s Lobster introduced the valley to the affordable lobster roll. They opened their first brick-and-mortar less than two months ago, but already has set a plan for 2023 that includes four additional restaurant locations.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open

Grab a slice of New York style pizza today.The Nix Company/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a slice of New York-style pizza. The thin crust is chewy enough that it lets you roll or fold the pizza, and it doesn’t crumble apart when you bite into it. And yet the large slices still pack a punch with the amount of sauce and cheese added on top. With the weather still warm outside you may not yet be in the mood for the thicker, heavier Chicago or Detroit-style pizzas, which is why NY is often where it’s at. Thankfully, you are in luck, because grabbing a delicious slice of New York pizza is getting even easier in metro Phoenix. That is because a popular pizza joint has officially opened a second location in the heart of the Valley.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Landspout spotted in southeast Valley

The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy