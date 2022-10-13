Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Raising the Bar on Bar Food: These 8 Metro Phoenix Breweries Serve Outstanding Food
As the Valley’s craft beer scene has evolved, so has the food that accompanies it. Today’s brewpubs boast trained chefs who demand top-quality ingredients, put fresh twists on old favorites, often with house-made brews, and devise signature recipes to pair with what’s being poured. Also, more vegetarian...
Phoenix New Times
Six Halloween Events Happening in Metro Phoenix This Month
These days, it seems like events related to Halloween aren't relegated to October 31 — they're spread out across the whole month. If you're looking for something spooky to do around metro Phoenix, we've got plenty of suggestions. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Dinners. Friday, October 21, and Saturday,...
Phoenix New Times
Feast On Mexican Food at Food Truck Gatherings Around Metro Phoenix
As the sun sets earlier and earlier, metro Phoenix folks are heading outdoors in droves to walk, cycle, skate, star gaze — and go food trucking, a hobby where people seek out gatherings of restaurants on wheels. One popular group in the Valley is AZ Feastivals, organized by Casey...
Glendale Star
Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale
Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
citysuntimes.com
Ginnys Kitchen is officially open for business
Ginnys Kitchen in Scottsdale is open for business and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4. “Officially official, the grand ribbon ceremony says so,” the restaurant shared in a social media post after the ceremony. “We are open for business and so ready for this community to make us your new stomping grounds.”
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Arizona
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Forecasted rain forces changes to Valley weekend events
Forecasted rain across parts of the Valley this weekend has event organizers making changes to some scheduled events.
Hundreds of Valley homes will have their water cut off at years end. So far, their only solution has restrictive caveats
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Residents of an East Valley rural community have been dealing with an impending water crisis for nearly a year. Last November, the city of Scottsdale sent a letter to residents that said the City would be cutting off water hauling services, the main way hundreds of the area's homes get water, at the end of 2022.
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
New 'five-star' restaurant approved for Old Town Scottsdale
Scottsdale-based Riot Hospitality Group has received approval on its design for a new high-end restaurant to be built where a vacant office building currently stands in Old Town Scottsdale.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Angie’s Lobster to Open Four More Drive-Thru Locations Next Year
From the popular growing franchise founders of Salad and Go, Angie’s Lobster has hit the valley and has trajectory expansion plan underway. Since debuting their first food truck last year, Angie’s Lobster introduced the valley to the affordable lobster roll. They opened their first brick-and-mortar less than two months ago, but already has set a plan for 2023 that includes four additional restaurant locations.
With refinery bottlenecks cleared, Phoenix gas begins to fall
Filling up the tank in the Phoenix Metro is still painful. But relief is very likely on the way. After a huge runup in prices in September, those numbers are starting to fall.
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open
Grab a slice of New York style pizza today.The Nix Company/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a slice of New York-style pizza. The thin crust is chewy enough that it lets you roll or fold the pizza, and it doesn’t crumble apart when you bite into it. And yet the large slices still pack a punch with the amount of sauce and cheese added on top. With the weather still warm outside you may not yet be in the mood for the thicker, heavier Chicago or Detroit-style pizzas, which is why NY is often where it’s at. Thankfully, you are in luck, because grabbing a delicious slice of New York pizza is getting even easier in metro Phoenix. That is because a popular pizza joint has officially opened a second location in the heart of the Valley.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
ABC 15 News
Landspout spotted in southeast Valley
The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
KTAR.com
Arizona Lottery player running out of time to collect $4.3M The Pick jackpot
PHOENIX – An Arizona Lottery player is running out of time to collect on a ticket worth up to $4.3 million. A jackpot entry for The Pick game was purchased three months ago at the Safeway at Guadalupe and Alma School roads in Mesa. It matched all six numbers...
