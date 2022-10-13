Read full article on original website
$1.4 Million Donated To Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa And Western Illinois
There is nothing better than being able to give back. No matter how big or small, a financial donation, material donation, or donation of your time is always appreciated by non-profits. Luckily, there are people who have a buttload of money and actually give back in great ways. The Girl...
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
A Butter Shortage In Iowa?! Not Anymore With This Hack
Iowans and Americans are dealing with hard times right now. The worst shortage to ever happen on American soil is currently happening and experts say it won't get any butter, I mean... better. Ahead of the holiday season, butter prices are soaring through the roof, and finding it on the...
Iowa Is About To Cut Way Back On Restaurant Inspections
There will be notably less inspections at Iowa eateries from now on. Starting November 9th, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that the state of Iowa will do onsite inspections of restaurants every five years instead of the current three years. It's important to note that there will still be inspections...
7 Times Iowa Has Been on Snopes (Were They True or False?)
There is a lot of weird things that happen in Iowa. But, like many things on the Internet, not all of them you hear about are true. That is where a website like Snopes.com can come in handy. You can go to major news sites and maybe get lucky finding what really happened, but Snopes.com will tell you if it's true, false, inconclusive, or just the stuff of legend.
The Most Common Last Names in Iowa-Is One Yours?
My name isn't a common one (though it is highly alliterative) but exactly how common can surnames get?. Chances are a lot of us have met someone else with our last names at some point. We've probably heard, "Are you related to those (surname)?" At which point it's an awkward "um nope". Or "ugh yes that's my idiot cousin".
You Need About $1 Million To Retire Comfortably In Iowa
At this point retiring anywhere isn't cheap. In fact, Iowa is the 17th cheapest state to retire in even with a price tag close to $1 million. At least you're not in Hawaii... sure they have a lot of beauty, but you'd need about $ 2 million to retire there comfortably.
Two Wisconsin Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
America sure has some real beauty, and according to a new study, there is a list of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America". A handful of towns in the Midwest made it onto this list, and two Wisconsin towns were also found on this list. It seems...
Wisconsin’s Pumpkin Spice Obsession Is Top Tier In The Nation
There's enjoying pumpkin spice then there's being obsessed with pumpkin spice. The pumpkin spice obsession is real no matter which way you feel about the gourd. Personally, it's not my fave (don't @ me y'all) but it seems to have lasted through the 2016 Pinterest-obsessed, pumpkin-patching stereotype into the now Instagram captioned-obsessed #PSL influencer ~vibe~.
Iowa Is One Of The Most Dangerous States For Deer Collisions
I once had a history teacher who would always say "Make sure you watch out for deer" at the end of our class, and while most of us couldn't drive at the time, it is a phrase that stuck with me. When driving in Iowa, and other Midwestern states, the...
Kelly Clarkson Brought to Tears By Iowa Moms [WATCH]
Just a little kindness can go a long way. Sometimes, it'll take you all the way to 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'. Brandy Macumber and Tamara Bane of Winterset have been hitting the road on their BFF road trips for the past four years. These Iowa moms have traveled all over the Midwest with each other on mini adventures. They post videos and photos on their travel Facebook page You Can't Be Serious.
Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know
It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’
Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus
If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
It’s Holey Stumpkin With The Black Hawk State Historic Site
It's that time of the year when all of our favorite spots start hosting Halloween events!. Get ready for "Holey Stumpkin!" with the Black Hawk State Historic Site on October 15th. It's a great evening of fun running from 5 pm to 7 pm. Black Hawk State Historic Site is...
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
Is It Too Early To Pick Out A Christmas Tree In Iowa?
While you might be putting together your Halloween costume over the next few weeks, some people are already thinking ahead about a different holiday tradition. Yes, it's barely October, but that doesn't mean we can't plan ahead for that first snowfall. The United States is home to approximately 15,000 Christmas tree growers, according to Iowa Christmas Tree Farms.
Harvest Moon Reaches Its Peak Over Missouri & Illinois Sunday
If you're a fan of sky wonders, keep an eye on the moon as it's only gonna get better as the harvest moon reaches its peak this Sunday night, October 9. Farmer's Almanac mentions that the full moon on Sunday, October 9, 2022 is a harvest moon. It says "this full Moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead."
