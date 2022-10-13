ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alt 101.7

Drastically Different Temps Plus Possible Freeze for Alabama Soon

Alabamians should get ready for some drastically different temperatures as the cold front will leave behind some of the coldest conditions so far this season. This also means that there have already been freeze-watches and warnings established for various parts of Alabama. Watches and Warnings from the National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Freeze Warning For Northeast Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Freeze Warning for northeast Alabama counties tonight for subfreezing temperatures from 2am until 9am Tuesday. This is the first freeze warning issued for the season. Also, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the area for late Tuesday night into Wednesday...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking cold headed toward Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though most of central Alabama remains dry this evening, we are tracking some isolated thundershowers making their way across north Alabama, drifting to the east-southeast and just skirting the edge of our northern counties. We will keep a 10-20% chance of rain in the forecast through early Monday morning with most of us staying on the dry side. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s around sunrise. Clouds will begin to thin out during the afternoon with breaks of sunshine returning later in the day.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Potential record breaking cold at times through Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flip your thermostat to heat this evening because temperatures will be falling quickly tonight. Falling into the 50s by 7 p.m. and 30s by morning! A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Calhoun, Cleburne, Jefferson, and St. Clair counties tonight. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 20s. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures tomorrow morning in the mid 30s. Protect plants, pipes, and pets, and make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop!
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Sunday Brunch Update: Cold Front Coming

A very nice Sunday is in progress across North and Central Alabama. Filtered sunshine through high cirrus clouds is allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s in all locations, headed for highs between 80-84F. Our cold front lies just north of the Tennessee border, back into northern Arkansas. A weak...
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama

Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Marcus Spanevelo faces new Alabama charge in Cassie Carli death

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St. Clair County's district attorney has filed an abuse of a corpse charge against Marcus Spanevelo, linked to ex-girlfriend Cassie Carli. On Monday, Lyle Harmon said, "First and Foremost, our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Cassie Carli. Currently, a massive investigation into Cassie Carli’s death is ongoing and involves three states and their respective state agencies. These agencies continue to work tirelessly with each other for the common goal of justice."
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
ALABAMA STATE
