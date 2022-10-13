BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though most of central Alabama remains dry this evening, we are tracking some isolated thundershowers making their way across north Alabama, drifting to the east-southeast and just skirting the edge of our northern counties. We will keep a 10-20% chance of rain in the forecast through early Monday morning with most of us staying on the dry side. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s around sunrise. Clouds will begin to thin out during the afternoon with breaks of sunshine returning later in the day.

