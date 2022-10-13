Read full article on original website
Related
Drastically Different Temps Plus Possible Freeze for Alabama Soon
Alabamians should get ready for some drastically different temperatures as the cold front will leave behind some of the coldest conditions so far this season. This also means that there have already been freeze-watches and warnings established for various parts of Alabama. Watches and Warnings from the National Weather Service...
weisradio.com
Freeze Warning For Northeast Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Freeze Warning for northeast Alabama counties tonight for subfreezing temperatures from 2am until 9am Tuesday. This is the first freeze warning issued for the season. Also, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the area for late Tuesday night into Wednesday...
Alabama Could See Possible Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Soon
This weekend has been on the warm side but get ready for the temperature roller coaster early this week. You should expect a cold snap early in the week with a warm-up late week. The high for today will reach 84 degrees and a cold front will come through Sunday...
Latest Freeze Watch and Warnings Issued for Portions of Alabama
Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are as low as 24 possible. Freeze Warning valid at Oct 19, 12:00 AM CDT for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, St. Clair, Walker, Winston [AL] till Oct 19, 9:00 AM CDT.
Arctic blast headed for Alabama: How cold will it get this week?
An early dose of winter is on its way to Alabama. A cold front will move through today (Monday) and bring a blast of arctic air that will affect the whole state starting tonight. Low temperatures will drop to or below freezing in some areas, and freeze warnings and watches...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking cold headed toward Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though most of central Alabama remains dry this evening, we are tracking some isolated thundershowers making their way across north Alabama, drifting to the east-southeast and just skirting the edge of our northern counties. We will keep a 10-20% chance of rain in the forecast through early Monday morning with most of us staying on the dry side. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s around sunrise. Clouds will begin to thin out during the afternoon with breaks of sunshine returning later in the day.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Potential record breaking cold at times through Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flip your thermostat to heat this evening because temperatures will be falling quickly tonight. Falling into the 50s by 7 p.m. and 30s by morning! A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Calhoun, Cleburne, Jefferson, and St. Clair counties tonight. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 20s. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures tomorrow morning in the mid 30s. Protect plants, pipes, and pets, and make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop!
alabamawx.com
Sunday Brunch Update: Cold Front Coming
A very nice Sunday is in progress across North and Central Alabama. Filtered sunshine through high cirrus clouds is allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s in all locations, headed for highs between 80-84F. Our cold front lies just north of the Tennessee border, back into northern Arkansas. A weak...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama
Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
Bite This! Takes on One of America’s Best Steakhouses in Alabama
Not too long ago, Mashed highlighted some of the top-notch steakhouses across America. I felt really bougie knowing that I have visited some of those steakhouses during my travels. However, I was thrilled to see that a steakhouse from Alabama made the list. So it immediately went on my restaurant bucket list.
Two Florida Dads Shoot Each Other’s Daughter in Road Rage Battle
They say cooler heads always prevail but in this situation, neither party came out on top. This story may be the perfect lesson for those who commonly refuse to watch their temper while in traffic. You just never know when things could take a turn for the worst. What is...
wvtm13.com
Marcus Spanevelo faces new Alabama charge in Cassie Carli death
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St. Clair County's district attorney has filed an abuse of a corpse charge against Marcus Spanevelo, linked to ex-girlfriend Cassie Carli. On Monday, Lyle Harmon said, "First and Foremost, our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Cassie Carli. Currently, a massive investigation into Cassie Carli’s death is ongoing and involves three states and their respective state agencies. These agencies continue to work tirelessly with each other for the common goal of justice."
Two Alabama Dollar General stores face OSHA fines for dirty, unsafe areas, feds say
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and...
‘The race of the state’: A rare competitive battle for an Alabama senate seat
Few Alabama legislative districts are viewed as competitive on November 8. There are even fewer opportunities for Republicans to flip a Democratic district given the GOP’s supermajority status in the Legislature. Read more on Election 2022 in Alabama:. Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?. But...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
Power 25 Rankings: Thompson moves back to No. 1 ahead of Friday’s matchup with Hoover
Three-time reigning Class 7A champion Thompson moved back to the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in Alabama regardless of classification. Thompson, which has won seven straight games since opening the...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Alabama has 86 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Several local school districts fall short when it comes to high-speed internet access.
americanmilitarynews.com
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
Alt 101.7
Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alt1017.com/
Comments / 1