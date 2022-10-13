ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Town of Wappinger Responds to Rumored Ban on Long Island Home Buyers

Can a town actually ban any person from buying a home in town based on where they are moving from?. Last week we told you about an alleged moratorium the Town of Wappingers had that would prevent anyone who currently lives in Long Island from buying a home in the Dutchess County town. The rumored moratorium was a topic of conversation on one of the popular Hudson Valley community groups on Facebook and started after a commenter responded to a post talking about "city folk" and how they are to blame for everything that goes wrong in the Hudson Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
The 10 Best Hiking Trails on The Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley has tons of amazing scenery and hiking trails to explore and as a New York City resident, I am ashamed to admit that it's taken me over 20 years to do just that. You are reading: Best hikes hudson valley | The 10 Best Hiking Trails...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant

A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
NEWBURGH, NY
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That's not what I'm talking about in this case. I'm talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over 'Old Stick Of Dynamite'

A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley

We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hyde Park, NY K9 Recieves Special Donation

The gift of extra safety was donated to a Dutchess County police department. One Hyde Park K9 just received a special donation from a popular organization. Vested Interest in K9s is a charity organization whose mission is to "provide bullet/stab protective vests & assistance for law enforcement K9s in the U.S. Join us and spread the word about keeping our working dogs safe."
HYDE PARK, NY
Abbott Elementary Star & Westchester Native Celebrates 30th Birthday

One of my favorite shows growing up was Everybody Hates Chris. For those of you who don't remember or don't know, Everybody Hates Chris was a sitcom inspired by the memories of the teenage years of comedian Chris Rock which ran for four seasons. I thought the show was hilarious, and it introduced me to Terry Crews, who has become one of my favorite actors and personalities. The couldn't come together without the titular character, Chris, and the actor who played him, Tyler James Williams.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

