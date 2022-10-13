Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
Bond ETF Investing Strategies for Rising Rate Environment
Rising rate worries have crippled the investing world this year. Global inflation level is running hot. The Fed has enacted multiple rate-hikes this year. With the latest U.S. inflation reading coming in inflation-beating, the Fed is likely to raise rates again this year. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) closed at $23.50, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone...
Should You Investigate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) At US$4.51?
While Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$5.16 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$4.16. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Yext's current trading price of US$4.51 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Yext’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
3 funny Thematic ETFs available to investors in 2022
I'm not sure what it is with Gen Z, but the concept of a simple, good old-fashioned low-cost index ETF seems to be lost on them. Gone are the days of a simple three-fund portfolio of Vanguard ETFs. Today, your average Zoomer investor is likely to have a "Fund Frankenstein"...
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Was Up Today
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were moving higher today after the struggling retailer began a debt-exchange offer, with the aim of buying the company more time in its turnaround and improving liquidity. As of 11:08 a.m., Bed Bath & Beyond shares were up 3.2% after gaining as much as 6% earlier in the session.
Why Tesla Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up as high as 4.8% this morning before cooling off by the afternoon. As of 12:37 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was still holding a 0.70% gain on the day, slightly trailing the broader market. Year to date, the stock has fallen 37%.
Reasons to Retain Guidewire (GWRE) Stock in Your Portfolio
Guidewire GWRE is benefiting from the higher demand for cloud-based insurance software solutions. The company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenues are anticipated to rise 9.2% and 11% year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 35.3% and 106.6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Watsco (WSO) to Report Q3 Earnings: Factors to Consider
Watsco, Inc. WSO is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20 before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and sales increased 33% and 15%, respectively. Watsco's...
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed at $0.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. ContextLogic Inc. will be looking to display...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why MRC (MRC) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
Treasuries Finish Volatile Session Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday after once again failing to sustain an early move to the upside. Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly higher. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.7 basis points to 3.998 percent.
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET...
Perhaps Some Good News for Bitcoin, Crypto Stocks
It’s been a trying year for bitcoin, other digital currencies, and crypto-correlated stocks, and while the near-term outlook is split between some fledgling optimism and expectations of an extension of the “crypto winter.”. Obviously, weary investors and crypto devotees would prefer to see optimism morph into tangible results...
Find Strong Stocks to Buy in Q3 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screen
The stock market has bounced back over the last several sessions as Wall Street assesses the earnings results from the big banks that highlighted economic resilience amid mounting fears of a U.S. and global downturn. The coming weeks will feature reports from nearly every major technology stock including Microsoft and Apple, with their guidance set to have huge impacts on the market.
Betting on More Call Option Flow This Week
Many investors ignore options trading because options are complex and misunderstood. However, many other traders have learned to "follow the flow." In other words, they want to know what the significant funds and institutions are doing. When these buyers move in the options world, they leave a trail behind them — footsteps.
