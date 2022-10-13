Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Poop With A Friend In This Indiana House With A 2-Toilet Bathroom
There are just some things that aren't meant to be shared between friends. One of those things, in my opinion, is when you have to go to the bathroom. Sure, going together in a public setting is a little different because there are stalls set in place so you don't have to watch your friend wipe their butt. It's not necessarily the kind of image you want, so this house in Indiana may not be the one for you.
Should Michigan Allow People to Get Married Without an Officiant?
It has been a year today since Blink 182's Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian. In episode two of the latest season of The Kardashians, the audience is taken on a trip back to the past when Kourtney Kardashian (now Barker) was planning her dream wedding to Travis Barker. Ultimately,...
3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan
'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
YES! There are Freshwater Jellyfish In The Great Lakes and Michigan
I thought I knew a lot about nature and science. I practically live on the Discover, History, and Animal Planet channels when I'm not watching sports. So to say I love learning about nature and animals is a bit of an understatement. So how, in 37 years of living, am...
Northern Michigan University Has a Hilarious Test for New Students
As students gear up for a new semester at a new school, they may have a checklist of things they need to do. Find your dorm room, see what student activities and clubs are available, check on your class schedule, and so on. However, Northern Michigan University has an interesting...
Michigan Coney Islands: What’s the Difference in the Styles?
Is it true that if you like hot dogs, you love Coneys?. When I order a Coney – or even a chili dog – I ask for a whole cup full of chopped onions on the side...I never get enough no matter where I go. A recent discussion...
Bobbie, 4-Months-Old, is a Cuddly, Shy Boy Who Needs a New Home
A puppy? A teddy bear? You decide. Today, for Dog Days, we had the privilege of meeting little Bobbie. He's about four months old, a little timid, but very kind. And, he's currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He mostly wanted to stay in Katie's arms while he was...
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0