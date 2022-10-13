Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Reward offered in search for Reading homicide suspect
READING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are renewing the call for information in the search for a man suspected in a deadly shooting over the summer. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez may still be in the eastern Pennsylvania area, Reading police said Monday. A $10,000 reward is being offered for...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 charged after shooting in Lansford
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County have charged two people after a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Lansford Police say the incident began with a disagreement between two men. One of the men, Justin Mendez, left the area and then returned with another man, Reinardo Mendez, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 teens shot dead in Pottstown, DA says
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Multiple neighbors called 911 when gunshots rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets, said the county district attorney's office. "I was woken up by about six gunshots," said Sekema Gentles,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities continue to investigate double homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown. It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. John Santos says he was just finishing up work nearby. He didn't hear those gunshots,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner trying to locate Reading man's relatives
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in its efforts to locate a Reading man's next of kin. Angel Manuel Torres-Andradez, 51, lived in the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Torres-Andradez's relatives is asked...
WFMZ-TV Online
Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades, police say
UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in lower Bucks County are investigating what they call a "disgusting act" -- political campaign signs being booby-trapped with razor blades. Police in Upper Makefield Township say one resident's fingers got sliced while removing a sign put on private property without permission. That sign...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks woman who faked kidnapping facing new charges
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The woman who spent years in prison for faking her own kidnapping is facing new charges. Bonnie Sweeten was charged Monday with wire fraud for allegedly stealing from her employer, according to federal court documents. Sweeten, who was working as a bookkeeper for a Doylestown excavating company,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Don't believe the hype: Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat remains on Friday, Oct. 28
Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. That is just as scheduled. Stop. There is no need to read more. Apparently, that still bears repeating. Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bear roaming through Palmer Township
PALMER TWP., Pa. - An unwanted guest was spotted in a neighborhood in Palmer Township, Northampton County, police said. "We were notified Saturday morning that a bear was out and about overnight Friday into Saturday," said Palmer Township Police Officer Jim Alercia. Alercia said they are working with the game...
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 dead after shooting in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. A neighbor says he was watching TV when he heard about nine gunshots. "I heard pop, pop, pop, pop,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police asking residents not to keep belongings inside unattended vehicles
NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. -- Police in Chester County are asking residents to not leave valuables inside of their parked cars. There have been numerous reports of thefts from inside both locked and unlocked cars in and around the area, said North Coventry Township police. Police are asking that people...
WFMZ-TV Online
3rd suspect surrenders in deadly Roxborough High School shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say another suspect wanted in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School has turned himself in. Troy Fletcher, 15, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He's charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the ambush last month. Two other suspects were arrested last week.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID victim of fatal crash on Route 422 in Amity
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A Birdsboro woman died late Tuesday morning, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer in eastern Berks County, according to the police. Justine Twardowski was traveling north on River Bridge Road in Amity Township, crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 422, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say
EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Drunk driver crash causes 5-car pileup on Route 22, police say
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man will face DUI charges after crashing his Camaro and causing a pileup on Route 22 early Monday morning, police say. Pavel Sanchez, 41, crashed his sports car around 5:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, just before Route 191, state police said Tuesday. The single-vehicle...
WFMZ-TV Online
Founder of wildlife rehabilitation center in the Poconos retiring
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - "This is an immature bald eagle," said Kathy Uhler while holding the brown headed 11-pound avian, which she's had for three days. The eagle came to her very sick, she says. Treating sick wild animals has been the daily routine for the Stroudsburg, Monroe County-based Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center founder.
WFMZ-TV Online
Worker who collapsed rescued from roof at construction site in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A worker was rescued from the rooftop at a construction site in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon. It happened at The Hill School in Pottstown. Workers told firefighters the man was talking, then suddenly lost consciousness. First responders gave the man CPR, but they couldn't use the fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after fire in Reading apartment
READING, Pa. - A man is dead after a fire in Reading over the weekend. Adam Weis, 33, died at the hospital late Saturday night, shortly after the fire was reported, said the Berks County Coroner's Office. He had thermal burns over 95% of his body and suffered from smoke...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 hurt after fire damages home near Slatington
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in northern Lehigh County on Monday. It was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Quincy Court, in the Glencrest mobile home park in Washington Township, south of Slatington. Crews struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene, as smoke was seen...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bicyclist injured after being hit by pickup truck in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Tuesday. State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said the collision happened on Airport Road. No word on the extent of the bicyclist's injuries. The truck driver was not hurt. Branosky said the driver...
Comments / 0