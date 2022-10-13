Everything started with a phone call. Karen Hertz, founder of gluten-free brewery Holidaily, was recently looking for a food partner for her Denver Tech Center location. She had met Jennifer Peters, owner of gluten-free eatery Just BE Kitchen, through a mutual friend over five years ago, and Just BE has carried Holidaily beers ever since. "When I called, it turns out [Jennifer] was already looking for a second location in the Tech Center area," says Hertz. "So the timing worked out perfectly. The stars just kind of aligned."

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO