Westword

Colorado's Most Popular TV Stations Online

Traditional local-television news viewership is declining at stations across the country, including in Denver. But every month, thousands upon thousands of Coloradans catch news stories or entire broadcasts online, making the popularity of an outlet's website just as important as the number of people who tune in the old-fashioned way, if not more so.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Wicker Manor: Halloween Magic in a Two-Car Garage

What do most people have in their garage? A grassy mower? A workbench with random tools that weren’t put away? Boxes of books destined for Goodwill? Bikes and a car or two?. Denver dad and design professional Sean Herman has an entire haunted house. Wicker Manor began six years...
DENVER, CO
Westword

A Dozen Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

A golden fall continues this week, full of golden opportunities to enjoy free educational and entertainment opportunities all over town. You can take guided walks through urban environments and secluded parks, catch an outdoor movie and do some seasonal shopping. Keep reading for twelve of the best free things to...
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Who brings its classic-rock hits to Ball Arena on Monday, October 17, and Vincent Neil Emerson sings his ballads over at the Fox Theatre. Ocean Alley continues the current Australian-flavored psych-rock trend at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, October 18. The Polish Ambassador will spend two nights at the...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Fall Theater Roundup: From the Spooky to the Wacky and Everything in Between

Between visits to corn mazes and pumpkin patches, you can head to one of the many theaters around town and immerse yourself in something spooky, mysterious, thought-provoking or just plain fun. Denver theaters are full of must-see productions this fall, making this an ideal time to check in with your favorite playhouse or discover a new one.
PARKER, CO
Westword

East Colfax, Aurora Neighbors Protest Luxury Condos Coming to Area

"Many cultures, one voice," residents chanted in English, Spanish, Burmese and Karen on October 15 at a demonstration at New Freedom Park that then moved through the East Colfax neighborhood. That area and parts of northwest Aurora are populated by a community of lower-income people, refugees and immigrants who rely on affordable housing.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Mayor's Equity Investment Fund Calls for $15.2 Million in Pot Taxes

Mayor Michael Hancock is pushing Denver City Council to approve a $15.2 million marijuana tax revenue allocation for a business investment fund. Plans for the Herman Malone Fund, created by Hancock's administration and the city's Economic Development & Opportunity department (DEDO), call for it to benefit minority- and women-owned businesses only, according to Hancock's office. Named after the late Herman Malone, a legendary local businessman, the fund has already been established using a 1 percent allocation of the city's marijuana sales tax revenue, but Hancock and DEDO need city council approval to get the fund running.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Short Stop: Dig Into the Menu at Corner Ramen & Poke

Denver's dining scene is making a big comeback — and we're hungering to go out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, head to Corner Ramen & Poke.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Latest on Weekend Metro Denver Mass Shooting, Early Monday Stabbing

Violence that flared over the weekend in metro Denver didn't end at midnight on Sunday, as evidenced by a stabbing reported during the early hours of Monday, October 17. Meanwhile, authorities in the northern suburbs are investigating two shooting incidents, one of which left seven attendees of a house party wounded and a teenager dead.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Holidaily and Just BE Kitchen Team Up for the First Gluten-Free Restaurant and Brewery Partnership

Everything started with a phone call. Karen Hertz, founder of gluten-free brewery Holidaily, was recently looking for a food partner for her Denver Tech Center location. She had met Jennifer Peters, owner of gluten-free eatery Just BE Kitchen, through a mutual friend over five years ago, and Just BE has carried Holidaily beers ever since. "When I called, it turns out [Jennifer] was already looking for a second location in the Tech Center area," says Hertz. "So the timing worked out perfectly. The stars just kind of aligned."
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
Westword

Raised on Ronstadt Blends Music and Memories in Enchanting New Play

Ever since she was a little girl, GerRee Hinshaw idolized Linda Ronstadt and found inspiration in her songs. “I’ve always had Linda in my life because my mother loved her," Hinshaw explains. "It played in my earliest memories and ran throughout my childhood.” Now Hinshaw is blending those memories and music in her new play, Raised on Ronstadt, which opens at eTown Hall on Friday, October 20, and runs through November 6.
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Nicaraguan Asylum Seeker Dies in ICE Custody in Aurora

Melvin Ariel Calero Mendoza, a 39-year-old Nicaraguan asylum seeker, died on October 13 while in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Aurora. "People should not die as they try to seek asylum. There's a great irony there. If somebody is fleeing their home country of Nicaragua and are fleeing political violence, they shouldn't come to this country and be put in a position where they end up losing their life anyway," says Laura Lunn, director of advocacy and litigation at the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network.
AURORA, CO

