Guest Opinion | Margaret McAustin: Let’s Solve Pasadena’s Housing Problems the Pasadena Way
The increasing cost of housing is not just a Pasadena problem, but a national problem. Historically one size fits all solutions such as the proposed Measure H don’t work for Pasadena. What we’ve always been able to do when we work together as a community, and what we should do in this case is develop a solution in Pasadena to solve the specific problems we have here. Some of those problems are:
With Pasadena Nonprofit Settlement Already Reached, LA County Board to Consider $32 Million Settlement Over Boy’s Death
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday is expected to formally approve a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The other remaining defendant in...
NewsRap Local Features a Special Hour-Long Election Episode This Friday
Pasadena Media’s award-winning local news talk show “NewsRap Local with Justin Chapman” continues this Friday at 5 p.m. with a special hour-long election episode. During the first half hour, host Justin Chapman will facilitate a discussion with tenants’ rights activist Ryan Bell and Pasadena Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Little about local election issues including the rent control charter amendment ballot measure, the special library tax, the new dynamic of incoming City Council members, and the impact of statewide ballot measures on Pasadena.
Pasadena Senior Internal Auditor Named President-Elect of the Association of Local Government Auditors
City of Pasadena Senior Internal Auditor Rebecca Takahashi is now serving as President-Elect of the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA) for 2022-2023. Before her election, Takahashi served ALGA as an at-large board member, committee chair, conference presenter, and contributor to ALGA’s quarterly publication. Now as President-Elect, Takahashi will be planning the program for ALGA’s annual conference in Baltimore, Maryland and online in May 2023.
City Council Unanimously Approves Labor Agreements With Police Officers, Firefighters
The Pasadena City Council unanimously approved multi-year labor agreements with its frontline public safety personnel Monday evening. The agreements with the Pasadena Firefighters Association (PFFA) and the Pasadena Police Officers Association (PPOA) will provide the City’s police officers and firefighters base pay increases of 4.5% each year in the first two years of the contracts, followed by a 4% increase in the third year and a 2% increase in the fourth and final year.
Pay Increase for Police on Monday’s City Council Consent Calendar
As part of Monday’s Consent Calendar the City Council will consider an Memorandum of Understanding with the Pasadena Police Officers Association (PPOA) that would provide a pay increase for the City’s police officers. “The proposed agreement with the PPOA provides for cumulative base pay increases of 15.0% for...
Community Responds as PUSD District 3 Race Goes Negative
[Updated] Community members responded Monday to a mailer by a school board candidate that his opponent claims has racial undertones. Michelle Richardson Bailey claims that Pat Amsbry used an old unflattering photo of her. Bailey said the photo comes across as a mugshot. The background of the original photo, which...
City Council Approves Pay Raises for Firefighters as Part of Consent Calendar
The Pasadena City Council unanimously approved Consent Calendar items on the Monday Council agenda. Most notably, the calendar contained multi-year labor agreements with both the Pasadena Firefighters Association (PFFA) and the Pasadena Police Officers Association (PPOA). The agreements will provide the City’s police officers and firefighters base pay increases of...
South Pasadena High School Hosts Largest Virtual Enterprise Leadership Training Day in the Nation
On Thursday, October 13, 2022, more than 400 students from high schools throughout California visited South Pasadena High School as part of the Virtual Enterprise Student Leadership Training Day. As the kickoff to the Virtual Enterprise competition year, teams of students met with business professionals who presented workshops throughout the...
Man Accused of Stabbing Homeless Man to Death in Pasadena Goes Before Judge Wednesday
This week, the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court is expected to set a preliminary hearing date in the case against Sadarius Lawson, 26, of Los Angeles who is charged with fatally stabbing a homeless man in Pasadena on Aug. 12. Pasadena Police officers said they responded...
ArtNight Pasadena Sees Enthusiastic But Smaller Crowds Friday
Whether it was because of the Dodgers playoff game—or a post-COVID shift in local night culture that has seen reduced weekend crowds in Pasadena—a smaller than pre-pandemic but still enthusiastic group of art and music lovers fanned out across Pasadena Friday evening for the City’s annual, twice-a-year “ArtNight” event.
City Committee Recommends Measures and Propositions City Should Officially Endorse or Oppose, Remains Silent About Measure H Rent Control
The Pasadena City Council’s Legislative Policy Committee will report Monday on its recommendations on a number of policy issues – local, country, and state – that will be on the ballot in the November 8 election. By tradition, the Legislative Policy Committee reviews all ballot measures against...
Second Pasadena Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Ontario Shooting
The Ontario Police Department arrested two Pasadena men over two days last week in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month at a high school campus in Ontario. Shortly after 10:45 a.m. on October 1, Ontario officers were called to Colony High School at 3850 E Riverside Dr....
After Request For More Participation, City Manager Reminds Commission It Already Provided Insight in Police Chief Search
One week after members of the police oversight commission told the City Manager Miguel Márquez they wanted more involvement in the selection of the new police chief, Márquez reminded them in a letter that they already provided input on the matter. When Márquez spoke to the commission on...
ArtCenter Breaks Ground on State-Of-The-Art Tool Shed and Fabrication Lab
908 Shops, a new ArtCenter College of Design facility projected to be completed in the fall of 2023, will provide ArtCenter students with a cornucopia of state-of-the-art fabrication tools in the South Campus property at 908 S. Raymond Ave., between California Blvd. and Glenarm St., in Pasadena. The brand new...
Learn The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena
The Pasadena-based winemakers who founded Vin de California in 2016, Kate and Adam Vourvoulis, will talk about “The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena” at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting is open to the public and will...
Meet PUSD All Star Musical Into the Woods’ Scenic Design and Construction Team at VADA
Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) students are the scenic design and construction team for the PUSD ALL STAR Musical “Into the Woods”. The team met with the Director Fran De Leon and VADA lead teacher Ms. Gorecki to talk vision for the show recently. In collaboration with...
Pasadena Jaycees and Friends in Deed to Provide Thanksgiving Meals for Local Families
With the goal of giving 300 families in need a turkey and other Thanksgiving fixings, the Pasadena Junior Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Operation Gobbler fundraiser and food drive on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 44 E. Washington Blvd. The event marks the 38th year of the Jaycees making...
The Science Behind Cannabis and CBD
Pasadena Village’s Educational Programs Committee is hosting a Zoom event on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to discuss the science behind what makes CBD (Cannabidiol) and medical marijuana so popular among those dealing with chronic pain, anxiety, sleep issues, and more. “An Introduction to Cannabis and CBD” will feature Sue Feldmeth,...
Aveson Global Leadership Academy Present “Harvest Moon”
Aveson Global Leadership Academy (AGLA) present “Harvest Moon” on October 29 and 30, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at AGLA campus. Harvest Moon Haunted Experience… You’ll be scared to open your eyes or too scared to close them… 100% student written and produced by Aveson Global Leadership Academy drama students!
