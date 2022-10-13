(Guthrie Center) ACGC faces Treynor on Friday in a Class 1A first round playoff matchup. The Chargers are 6-2 on the year with the Cardinals coming in at 5-3. “Treynor is a great team. Heck, all of the teams left in the final 32 are good.” ACGC coach Cody Matthewson says, “Everybody earned the opportunity to be here. They have three losses on the season all from quality teams. Treynor is a program that’s been around success for a long time. They always have a lot of really good athletes.”

TREYNOR, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO