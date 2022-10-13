ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Swan, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima residents ask for more information about missing boy

Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para Lucian.”...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested

One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police K9 Trex Has Significant Medical Issues

K9 Trex is having some health problems and the Yakima Police Department is working to find out what's wrong. Yakima Police officials say he's having "significant medical issues" They say Trex hasn't been feeling good for some time and now say his condition is getting worse. The problem is that fact that doctors can't find the problem. Police say he's been seen at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine along with visits several local veterinary clinics but still no answer as to why Trex isn't feeling good and isn't eating much. They continue to "struggle" to diagnose his condition despite having several tests and biopsies. Yakima Police say the treatment is expensive and they're hoping for help. K9 Foundation Yakima Valley is collecting donations. You can find information at https://k9foundationyv.org/
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

"Rainbow Fentanyl" bust in Moxee

MOXEE -- Authorities have made several recent arrests finding unusually colored fentanyl pills as concerns over rainbow fentanyl have spread through the west coast. In Moxee police say they pulled over a man with hundreds of the multi-colored pills. A Moxee police officer say they pulled over a pickup on...
MOXEE, WA
kpq.com

One Killed, One Injured in Head-On Collision Near Quincy

A 23-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old male has injuries after a two-vehicle collision on State Route 28 Monday night. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the accident occurred around 9:30 just east of Quincy. “The causing vehicle was traveling westbound near Road O. The causing driver crossed...
QUINCY, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee man killed when his pickup crashes into a piece of concrete

A Wenatchee man was killed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 near Orondo after his vehicle struck a large piece of concrete that had fallen off a semi. The Washington State Patrol said Ascencion Garcia-Castillo, 44, was driving southbound at about 4:15 p.m. when his 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup struck a 15-by-30-foot, 31-ton piece of concrete that had detached from a flatbed trailer being hauled by a semi travelling in the opposite direction.
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Drivers Start Week With Drop in Gas Prices

After 2 weeks of rising prices Yakima gas prices are down 23.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.91 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 59.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.16 per gallon higher than a year ago. If you purchase diesel the national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and is selling for $5.06 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Englewood Road Work Impacting Yakima Drivers

Road work continues to slow your commute in the city as crews get busy to finish work before the snow falls. If you drive Englewood Avenue a section of the avenue will be closed for three days this week. A press release says Englewood Avenue will be closed between 56th Avenue and 49th Avenue from 7:00 am on Monday, October 17, through 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 19. City officials says crews will be grinding and overlaying the asphalt on that section of Englewood Avenue.
YAKIMA, WA
