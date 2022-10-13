Read full article on original website
Related
Blueberry Demand Grows and SCOTUS Hears Prop 12 Case
**The demand for blueberries is growing around the world. According to RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness, blueberry consumption is up and is expected to keep increasing. The U.S., European Union and United Kingdom are the hottest global markets, and the “super fruit” is gaining popularity in China and other regions as well.
Oil prices rise on supply woes
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China.
NCBA on Google’s New Sustainability Feature and Railroad Union Votes N0
**The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association denounced Google’s new sustainability feature as bias against beef, providing inaccurate climate information about cattle production. NCBA President, Don Schiefelbein says, Google is using billions of dollars to target cattle producers and ignore the science that shows beef’s sustainability and value to the...
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0