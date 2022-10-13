Long Island City, New York, Home With 1,500 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $2.29 Million

Read full article on original website
Bedford Corners, New York, Home With 5,800 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.1 Million
This home in Bedford Corners, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 5,800 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Hope Mazzola. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Perfect for year-round residence or an idyllic country retreat under 50 minutes from NYC.Main floor offers multiple social spaces including expansive eat-in-kitchen, pantry, dining room and a dramatic two-story living room with custom staircase, stone fireplace, front and back walls of windows and doors to stone patios, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Spacious and serene principal suite with sitting room with wood burning fireplace, walls of closets and door to private covered pergola/decking share the second floor with a second laundry room, two more bedrooms, a nursery or additional bedroom, and full bath. A quintessential country home nestled in the foremost estate area offering plenty of room to live, work, play, entertain and create with two fireplaces, two home offices, two family rooms, an in-ground heated gunite pool, three-car garage with storage and cabana area, and expansive flat yard with room for tennis court, bocce and large outdoor gatherings.Nestled among nature with lush green surroundings and ideally sited on 6.45 acres, this historic and stylish converted carriage house has been masterfully adapted for modern day living, complete with ice house and root cellar and offering a casual, warm vibe throughout. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Sauna, steam shower and full bath serve pool and outdoor area.Conveniently located close to the train, highways, shopping, and Northern Westchester Hospital within the award-winning Bedford School district.
Berlin, Maryland, Home With 4,655 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.25 Million
This home in Berlin, Maryland, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 4,655 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kimberly Heaney. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. You won’t have far to go when entering from within your guest quarters, complete with living room, bathroom and hookup for stackable washer and dryer, with it's own separate private entrance. Primary bedroom and bath with shower jacuzzi tub, occupy the space behind the main kitchen with its own balcony overlooking your water views. Bring the entertainment in from the ground level patio into your theatre or great room with wood burning fireplace and an area equipped with its own kitchenette to serve your guests a nice bottle of wine and appetizers. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. In the evening enjoy the walkway with lighting leading you from the rear patio with confidence to your Trex decking pier and floating dock, complete with water and electric. Pull up to your 9x10 insulated garage doors with 15 ft ceilings and remote, into your 2-zone radiant heat on first level of home allowing a warm garage floor in the winter.
A Home Built Into the Hawaiian Hillside Asks $14.8 Million
Coffee entrepreneurs Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter are listing a newly built Hawaii home for $14.8 million. The four-bedroom, roughly 4,450-square-foot home is located in the Lanikai neighborhood in southeast Oahu, according to listing agent Erik Hinshaw of Hawai’i Life. Built into a hillside, the house has views of the Pacific Ocean and the Mokulua islands, said Ms. Suiter. In 2008 the Suiters founded Kona Coffee Purveyors, a cafe and roastery that ships to about 120 countries around the world, they said.
Waterfront Estate in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, Hits the Market for $13 Million
A modern estate in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, surrounded by 428 feet of water on Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, has come on the market for $12.995 million. The listing is currently the highest-priced home listed in Horseshoe Bay, a resort area located about 55 miles northwest of Austin, according to Zillow. It’s twice as much as the second most expensive property, a Mediterranean farmhouse-style home, to be completed next year, asking $6.5 million.
Manhattan Luxury Housing Market Perked up Last Week
Manhattan’s luxury property market has pulled out of a market slump that extended for three weeks, at least for the moment, according to a report Monday from Olshan Realty. There were 24 contracts signed on high-end homes—those asking $4 million or more—in the borough during the week ending Sunday. That’s “double the previous week’s total, snapping three straight weeks of a decline in sales,” Donna Olshan, president of Olshan Realty, wrote in the report.
Freeform Italian Villa Looks Like It Was Molded From Clay
Price: €14 million (US$13.6 million) Perched above a private sandy beach, this bright-white compound on a secluded 6.24-acre parcel is on Sardinia’s posh Costa Smeralda in the northeastern part of the Italian island. Known as the Ulivi Estate, it offers 10 bedrooms spread between a main villa and...
Mansion Global Daily
Tech Entrepreneur Lists Hollywood Home He Bought From Harry Styles in 2019. The former West Hollywood home of pop darling Harry Styles hit the market last week for $7.99 million. Mr. Styles, 28—who gained fame as a member of the disbanded boy band One Direction and has gone on to...
Glamour Meets Pop Culture Camp in This Palm Springs, California, Home
Location: Old Las Palmas, Palm Springs, California. Old Hollywood glamour lives on at this 1960s Palm Springs house, which belongs to Karen Haines, founder of premium vodka cocktail brand Spa Girls Cocktails. The gated property in the celebrity haven of Old Las Palmas is a glass-wrapped single-story home with an...
All Eyes on the Fireplace
Fireplaces are as diverse as home design. These functional centerpieces appear in every imaginable profile; they can be finished in various materials—from limestone to brick—and often showcase one-of-kind art and unusual finds. Aesthetics aside, some attributes endure no matter how sleek, stately, or charming a fireplace is. A...
