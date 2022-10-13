Read full article on original website
Jack Pepper to discuss 'Athens County COVID-19 Pandemic Response: Community Resilience, Partnerships and a Little Luck' on Oct. 28
The Geography Department Professional Speaker Series features Jack Pepper discussing the "Athens County COVID-19 Pandemic Response: Community Resilience, Partnerships and a Little Luck,” on Friday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. in Clippinger 119. Pepper, administrator of the Athens City-County Health Department, is an Ohio University graduate, having earned a...
Science Café features Lynn Harter exploring 'The Poetics and Politics of Storytelling' on Nov. 2
Ohio University's Science Café presents Lynn Harter exploring "The Poetics and Politics of Storytelling" on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 5 p.m. at the Baker Center Theater on the second floor of Baker University Center and via YouTube. Storytelling is central to how people thrive amid perceived difficulties and profound...
Nat Rosen calls the Ohio University and WOUB experience “unparalleled”
Nat Rosen, ’78, says it’s a long way from the Radio and Television Building at Ohio University to Madison Avenue in New York City. But he believes he was able to make it there because of the lessons he learned and experiences he had working at WOUB-TV. “I...
