Jack Pepper to discuss 'Athens County COVID-19 Pandemic Response: Community Resilience, Partnerships and a Little Luck' on Oct. 28

The Geography Department Professional Speaker Series features Jack Pepper discussing the "Athens County COVID-19 Pandemic Response: Community Resilience, Partnerships and a Little Luck,” on Friday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. in Clippinger 119. Pepper, administrator of the Athens City-County Health Department, is an Ohio University graduate, having earned a...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

