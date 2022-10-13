7bbl Brewery and Taproom ready for new location and owners (USA) ( $250,000 ) Complete brewery and taproom ready to relocate anywhere in the USA/ Mexico / Canada, or stay in Colorado. 3 vessel 7bbl brewhouse, (3) 7bbl FVs, (1) 3bbl FV, taproom bar, furniture and draft equipment, cold storage, chillers, kegs, packaging equipment, hoses and other fixtures all available. If you have a location in mind, that’s everything needed. If you’re looking for a location, we can help with that also. After signing a non-disclosure agreement more details will be provided. Buyer must arrange transportation. Serious inquiries only.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO