3bbl skid mounted 2 vessel brewhouse
Used 3bbl direct fired 2 vessel brewhouse with 3bbl electric HLT. Skid mounted with an 18″ tall stand and 6″ tall feet. Can be install either with skid, stand, or feet on the floor. Both vessels have spray balls. Comes with 3 stage water filter and secondary heat exchanger for cooling knockout water. Requires a 30amp, 3 phase circuit for the brewhouse pump and a 30amp single phase circuit for the HLT.
7bbl Brewery and Taproom ready for new location and owners (USA)
7bbl Brewery and Taproom ready for new location and owners (USA) ( $250,000 ) Complete brewery and taproom ready to relocate anywhere in the USA/ Mexico / Canada, or stay in Colorado. 3 vessel 7bbl brewhouse, (3) 7bbl FVs, (1) 3bbl FV, taproom bar, furniture and draft equipment, cold storage, chillers, kegs, packaging equipment, hoses and other fixtures all available. If you have a location in mind, that’s everything needed. If you’re looking for a location, we can help with that also. After signing a non-disclosure agreement more details will be provided. Buyer must arrange transportation. Serious inquiries only.
2 years old semi-automated canning system – Cask SAMSv2
Bought in November 2020. We have both 12oz and 16oz filling tubes and different spares parts. The new V2 design launched in 2019 removes pneumatics from the can Push 2 cylinder and replaces it with a significantly more reliable and easier to setup linear ball screw drive. Upgrade kits are available for V1 units.
40 bbl Brite Tank – Never Been Used
Looking for a home for our 40 bbl Brite. We have for sale a never-been-used (new) 40 bbl unjacketed Brite tank. Exc0ellent condition and has been taken care of. Racking arm and prep kit all come with it. This tank is of excellent manufacture and quality from Practical Fusion in OR – Made in USA.
Brand New Cold Shot Chiller!
Brand New Cold Shot Glycol Chiller. Never been unwrapped or plugged in. We purchased this for our ABE 10BBL but ended up never using it. Recently paid around $5500 for it. Can help with loading for shipping. Also willing to deliver in person for an agreed fee and depending on the delivery radius.
Portable Chiller, 1 Ton – NEW
Advantage Engineering 1 Ton Portable Chiller, New/Never Used. Shipping covered by seller. Manufacturer’s website: https://advantageengineering.com/portableChillers/units/waterChillerPortable-m11a.php. Manufacturer : Advantage. Original Manufacture Date : 01/08/2019. Where Manufactured : United States. Ships From : Woodland. Part Number(s) : M1-1A-21HF.
30bbl boil kettle
Used direct fire boil Kettle. About 6inch jacket,and 3ft fire box. Modulating burner. Fuel is propane. Old but still working great when shut down. I have miscellaneous fittings for it. Manufacturer : Specific Mechanical. Where Manufactured : Victoria, B.C. Canada. Ships From : Camino, Ca.
2016 Deutsche Beverage 60 BBL Jacketed Fermentation Tank Unitank
2016 Deutsche Beverage 60 BBL Jacketed Fermentation Tank Unitank ( $18,500 ) I am selling this 2016 Deutsche Beverage 60 BBL Fermentation Tank. It is in excellent shape and ready for service. It’s approximately 7’6″ Diameter and 15’6″ O.H. The tank will be located in Frankfort, IN after October 26th. That is about 45 minutes north or Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee.
20 Gallon Pilot Brewing System
Hoses and fittings included. 6 – 1bbl Stout Tank Conical Fermenters (each with necessary valves and tri clamp fittings) This system is great for a pilot brewing system or for the homebrewer thinking about taking the next step with their home setup. Willing to sell as a full system or by individual items.
For Sale - Alvey 680 Low Level Infeed Case Palletizer
Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Low Level Infeed Entry, Year 2008, 40″ x 48″ Pallet Feed Dispenser for 10-12 maximum number of pallets, Max. up to 25 Cases/Minute (depending on case sizes), Infeed Metering Conveyor, Power: 460/3/60, 80 PSI Air Requirement, Grey Paint, Max. Load Weight is 3000 pounds, Allen Bradley Compact Logix PLC, Allen Bradley Power Flex 40 VFD Drives, Allen Bradley Panelview Plus 600 Operator Touch Screen.
4 Head Stainless steel Gravity bottle filler
Stainless steel open top gravity filler, ideal for non carbonated or lightly carbed beverages. Adjustable to any bottle size, tri clamp fittings and float fill leveler. We have two of these fillers available and they can be hooked tandem to increase capacity to 8 head. Price is listed per each...
