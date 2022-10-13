Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
40 bbl Brite Tank – Never Been Used
Looking for a home for our 40 bbl Brite. We have for sale a never-been-used (new) 40 bbl unjacketed Brite tank. Exc0ellent condition and has been taken care of. Racking arm and prep kit all come with it. This tank is of excellent manufacture and quality from Practical Fusion in OR – Made in USA.
probrewer.com
3bbl skid mounted 2 vessel brewhouse
Used 3bbl direct fired 2 vessel brewhouse with 3bbl electric HLT. Skid mounted with an 18″ tall stand and 6″ tall feet. Can be install either with skid, stand, or feet on the floor. Both vessels have spray balls. Comes with 3 stage water filter and secondary heat exchanger for cooling knockout water. Requires a 30amp, 3 phase circuit for the brewhouse pump and a 30amp single phase circuit for the HLT.
probrewer.com
probrewer.com
For Sale - Alvey 680 Low Level Infeed Case Palletizer
Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Low Level Infeed Entry, Year 2008, 40″ x 48″ Pallet Feed Dispenser for 10-12 maximum number of pallets, Max. up to 25 Cases/Minute (depending on case sizes), Infeed Metering Conveyor, Power: 460/3/60, 80 PSI Air Requirement, Grey Paint, Max. Load Weight is 3000 pounds, Allen Bradley Compact Logix PLC, Allen Bradley Power Flex 40 VFD Drives, Allen Bradley Panelview Plus 600 Operator Touch Screen.
probrewer.com
20 Gallon Pilot Brewing System
Hoses and fittings included. 6 – 1bbl Stout Tank Conical Fermenters (each with necessary valves and tri clamp fittings) This system is great for a pilot brewing system or for the homebrewer thinking about taking the next step with their home setup. Willing to sell as a full system or by individual items.
Comments / 0