The legendary Buffalo Bill’s Brewery, which closed in May of this year due to pandemic-related struggles is up for sale. Founded by Bill Owens in 1983, Buffalo Bill’s is considered to be the oldest brewpub in America. It was the second or third brewpub to open in the country, following closely behind Bert Grant’s Yakima Brewing which opened as the first brewpub in America since prohibition. When California passed legislation in 1982 to allow breweries to sell food on-site, both Mendocino Brewing Company in Hopland and Buffalo Bill’s in Hayward opened up for business in September of the next year. Both claimed to be the first brewpub in California and the dispute was never really resolved.

HAYWARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO