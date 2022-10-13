Read full article on original website
Brand New Cold Shot Chiller!
Brand New Cold Shot Glycol Chiller. Never been unwrapped or plugged in. We purchased this for our ABE 10BBL but ended up never using it. Recently paid around $5500 for it. Can help with loading for shipping. Also willing to deliver in person for an agreed fee and depending on the delivery radius.
For Sale - Alvey 680 Low Level Infeed Case Palletizer
Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Low Level Infeed Entry, Year 2008, 40″ x 48″ Pallet Feed Dispenser for 10-12 maximum number of pallets, Max. up to 25 Cases/Minute (depending on case sizes), Infeed Metering Conveyor, Power: 460/3/60, 80 PSI Air Requirement, Grey Paint, Max. Load Weight is 3000 pounds, Allen Bradley Compact Logix PLC, Allen Bradley Power Flex 40 VFD Drives, Allen Bradley Panelview Plus 600 Operator Touch Screen.
30bbl boil kettle
Used direct fire boil Kettle. About 6inch jacket,and 3ft fire box. Modulating burner. Fuel is propane. Old but still working great when shut down. I have miscellaneous fittings for it. Manufacturer : Specific Mechanical. Where Manufactured : Victoria, B.C. Canada. Ships From : Camino, Ca.
3bbl skid mounted 2 vessel brewhouse
Used 3bbl direct fired 2 vessel brewhouse with 3bbl electric HLT. Skid mounted with an 18″ tall stand and 6″ tall feet. Can be install either with skid, stand, or feet on the floor. Both vessels have spray balls. Comes with 3 stage water filter and secondary heat exchanger for cooling knockout water. Requires a 30amp, 3 phase circuit for the brewhouse pump and a 30amp single phase circuit for the HLT.
2 years old semi-automated canning system – Cask SAMSv2
Bought in November 2020. We have both 12oz and 16oz filling tubes and different spares parts. The new V2 design launched in 2019 removes pneumatics from the can Push 2 cylinder and replaces it with a significantly more reliable and easier to setup linear ball screw drive. Upgrade kits are available for V1 units.
7bbl Brewery and Taproom ready for new location and owners (USA)
7bbl Brewery and Taproom ready for new location and owners (USA) ( $250,000 ) Complete brewery and taproom ready to relocate anywhere in the USA/ Mexico / Canada, or stay in Colorado. 3 vessel 7bbl brewhouse, (3) 7bbl FVs, (1) 3bbl FV, taproom bar, furniture and draft equipment, cold storage, chillers, kegs, packaging equipment, hoses and other fixtures all available. If you have a location in mind, that’s everything needed. If you’re looking for a location, we can help with that also. After signing a non-disclosure agreement more details will be provided. Buyer must arrange transportation. Serious inquiries only.
Four piece set – (2) 1bbl fermentors and (2) 1bbl brite tanks
Four piece set - (2) 1bbl fermentors and (2) 1bbl brite tanks ( $2,400 ) Comes with four lids, two with cooling coils, two blanks. Lids have prv and CO2 connection. In good shape and well taken care of.
Portable Chiller, 1 Ton – NEW
Advantage Engineering 1 Ton Portable Chiller, New/Never Used. Shipping covered by seller. Manufacturer’s website: https://advantageengineering.com/portableChillers/units/waterChillerPortable-m11a.php. Manufacturer : Advantage. Original Manufacture Date : 01/08/2019. Where Manufactured : United States. Ships From : Woodland. Part Number(s) : M1-1A-21HF.
2016 Deutsche Beverage 60 BBL Jacketed Fermentation Tank Unitank
2016 Deutsche Beverage 60 BBL Jacketed Fermentation Tank Unitank ( $18,500 ) I am selling this 2016 Deutsche Beverage 60 BBL Fermentation Tank. It is in excellent shape and ready for service. It’s approximately 7’6″ Diameter and 15’6″ O.H. The tank will be located in Frankfort, IN after October 26th. That is about 45 minutes north or Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee.
4BBL Brewmation Brewhouse + 3 – 4bbl unitanks
4BBL Brewmation Brewhouse + 3 - 4bbl unitanks ( $45,000 ) Just upgraded to a 10bbl system and I was going to hang on to my 4bbl in case I found space for a second location, but that dream is fading. It’s a 4bbl 3-vessel Brewmation electric brewhouse with the advanced controls HLT, insulated MT, BK. HLT & BK both have a maximum working capacity of ~175 gal and 3 – 4bbl jacketed unitanks. I bought this system from Destin Brewery in fall of 2018, and it’s run flawlessly for me over the past 3 years in business.
Legendary Buffalo Bill’s Brewery Up For Sale
The legendary Buffalo Bill’s Brewery, which closed in May of this year due to pandemic-related struggles is up for sale. Founded by Bill Owens in 1983, Buffalo Bill’s is considered to be the oldest brewpub in America. It was the second or third brewpub to open in the country, following closely behind Bert Grant’s Yakima Brewing which opened as the first brewpub in America since prohibition. When California passed legislation in 1982 to allow breweries to sell food on-site, both Mendocino Brewing Company in Hopland and Buffalo Bill’s in Hayward opened up for business in September of the next year. Both claimed to be the first brewpub in California and the dispute was never really resolved.
20 Gallon Pilot Brewing System
Hoses and fittings included. 6 – 1bbl Stout Tank Conical Fermenters (each with necessary valves and tri clamp fittings) This system is great for a pilot brewing system or for the homebrewer thinking about taking the next step with their home setup. Willing to sell as a full system or by individual items.
