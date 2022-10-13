Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Has 2 Of the Top 20 Places To Live In America: Report
Massachusetts had two municipalities named to this year's best places to live in the US list. Money.com compiles the cities and towns that have "things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie." Somerville ranked 7th on the annual list because...
Tax relief for Massachusetts residents is on its way. The questions are when, and how much?
BOSTON — Tax relief for all Massachusetts residents who filed 2021 returns is on the horizon, at least according to promises made Monday by the state leadership. After meeting in a closed-door session with Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the stalled economic development bill, the governor’s close-out budget and other matters, House Speaker...
Do we have a coyote problem in Massachusetts? An expert weighs in
With the exception of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, every community in Massachusetts has coyotes. As encounters and sightings continue to become more frequent, it’s worth asking: Do we have a coyote problem?. There have been reports of coyotes attacking dogs in places like Concord, Sudbury, and Wayland. A...
$15 minimum wage: Sunday and holiday premium pay to end in Massachusetts
Premium pay for working Sundays and on some legal holidays is scheduled to end at the start of 2023 under a deal state lawmakers struck in 2018 that also included a minimum wage increase and the creation of a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. The so-called “Grand Bargain”...
Toys ‘R’ Us returning to these Macy’s locations in Massachusetts
Toys “R” Us is now open at Macy’s stores across Massachusetts. The popular toy store chain closed all of its locations after declaring bankruptcy in 2018. The company announced the reopening in July of this year. The partnership with Macy’s began in 2021, when the department store...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 4 $100,000 prizes claimed Monday
There were four $100,000 lottery prizes claimed in Massachusetts on Monday. One was sold in Bridgewater from the Bridge Mart convenience store and was from the “20x The Money” scratch-off ticket. It was the top prize possible for that lottery game. Another $100,000 winning lottery ticket was sold...
Mass. 2022 Election Guide: Here's Who's on the November Ballot
With less than a month until the Nov. 8 Massachusetts general election, it's time for residents to decide who gets their vote. Voters will choose who will run the Bay State state after Gov. Charlie Baker and who will serve as its top legal officer, among other contested races. The...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Is it time to turn up the heat? Many New Englanders say ‘not yet’
As temperatures drop in Massachusetts, many Massachusetts residents may be feeling the heat — or cold in this case — to crank up the thermostat this season, but when exactly is the right time to do so?. Technically, the heating season in Massachusetts starts on Sept. 15, when...
Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 41
Today, GoLocal unveils the first ten of the list of the 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential Rhode Islanders. These are some of the state's top power players. The inaugural list was published in 2013, and the second edition was in 2015. Now in 2022, GoLocal has revamped and updated the...
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Mail-in ballots are being sent out, here’s when they must be returned
We are inching closer to the midterm election, which is Tuesday, November 8th, but some may be casting their ballots a lot sooner than that.
When does the first snow typically arrive in western Massachusetts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis looks into when we can expect our first snowfall in western Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Residents Would Get $6,500 From New Proposal
You and your loved one could be feeling financial burdens at every turn. Many resources, such as gas, food, and energy, have become more expensive. It also means you and other residents pay more taxes. Massachusetts wants to return more of the excess collected to you and other locals.
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
Will McDonald’s Happy Meal Halloween pails be sold in Massachusetts?
The popular Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails are returning to McDonald’s just in time for Halloween, but will you be able to get them at your local Massachusetts McDonald’s?
What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?
Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
New study ranks best colleges, universities in Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts is home to some of the very best colleges and universities in the United States. With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, WalletHub released its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings report on Monday.
Massachusetts Tax Refund 2022: Here's How It Will Work
The Baker administration took meaningful steps Friday towards sending nearly $3 billion in excess state revenue back to taxpayers, officially repealing the regulation that governed how taxpayers obtained a credit the only other time that Chapter 62F came into play, in 1987, and releasing a technical document spelling out exactly how the process will work this year.
