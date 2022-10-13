ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Tax relief for Massachusetts residents is on its way. The questions are when, and how much?

BOSTON — Tax relief for all Massachusetts residents who filed 2021 returns is on the horizon, at least according to promises made Monday by the state leadership. After meeting in a closed-door session with Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the stalled economic development bill, the governor’s close-out budget and other matters, House Speaker...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 41

Today, GoLocal unveils the first ten of the list of the 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential Rhode Islanders. These are some of the state's top power players. The inaugural list was published in 2013, and the second edition was in 2015. Now in 2022, GoLocal has revamped and updated the...
FLORIDA STATE
WBEC AM

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?

Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine

When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New study ranks best colleges, universities in Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts is home to some of the very best colleges and universities in the United States. With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, WalletHub released its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings report on Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Massachusetts Tax Refund 2022: Here's How It Will Work

The Baker administration took meaningful steps Friday towards sending nearly $3 billion in excess state revenue back to taxpayers, officially repealing the regulation that governed how taxpayers obtained a credit the only other time that Chapter 62F came into play, in 1987, and releasing a technical document spelling out exactly how the process will work this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

