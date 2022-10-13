Read full article on original website
Police chase ends in crash, suspect charged with attacking girlfriend with hammer
Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County.
Police: Man wanted for firing gun outside of Williamsburg nightclub
Police are searching for the man seen on video firing a gun outside of a nightclub in Brooklyn back in September.
Police: Yonkers man arrested for robbing gas station, slashing worker
They say Nelson Rosa had a verbal dispute and slashed the gas station employee on the face before running off with more than $1,000 in cash.
Police: 2 men wanted for stealing car in Melville
According to police, a man was dropped off in a white vehicle on Phaetons Drive on Sept. 22 at approximately 7:10 a.m.
Man allegedly exposed himself to girl as she was walking by him near NJ educational facility
The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has arrested a man they say allegedly exposed himself to a juvenile victim in the area of an educational facility located in Montgomery Township.
Man wanted for forcibly touching woman in Islandia store
According to police, a man approached a woman who was shopping in Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial Highway on Aug. 30 at 3:40 p.m.
Prosecutor: Mother charged in death of toddler who overdosed on fentanyl
A Lacey Township woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after her 2-year-old son died from ingesting fentanyl.
State police: Car theft suspect arrested 3 times in 2 years for similar crimes
State police say a car theft suspect picked up following a wild incident Saturday afternoon along the Garden State Parkway near Holmdel has now been arrested three times in two years for similar crimes.
Judge declares mistrial in fatal shooting of Aquebogue man
A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a fatal shooting of an Aquebogue man.
Police: 16-year-old in critical condition after stabbing in Brooklyn
A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Brooklyn Monday night, according to the NYPD. Authorities say the boy was stabbed in the torso at the intersection of East 46th and Winthrop streets at around 10:15 p.m. after some kind of dispute with a man. The...
Prosecutor: Teacher accused of secretly filming underclothing of female students
A Sussex County teacher is facing charges for allegedly filming his female students’ underclothing. Michael F. Wagner, 39, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and third-degree invasion of privacy. Wagner taught at Pope John High School in Sparta.
Police: New surveillance video shows fatal Longwood shooting
The NYPD has released surveillance video from a fatal shooting in Longwood this past Saturday. Police say Cortez Hinton was shot in the torso Saturday morning on Kelly Street. Surveillance video released Monday by the NYPD shows the suspect running while shooting a gun at the victim and talking with at least one person in a dark red minivan outside the location.
Yonkers PD: 3 overdose deaths in city may be connected to heroin laced with fentanyl
The Yonkers Police Department says three apparent overdose deaths in the city on Monday may be connected to the same source of heroin suspected to be laced with fentanyl. Officials say that the batch is apparently packaged in a distinct green glassine envelope. Police are warning the community not to...
Prosecutor's office: 22-year-old fatally shot in Union; no indication incident is related to shooting on previous day
The Union County Prosecutor's Office has announced a 22-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend in Union.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: Stony Point man accused of attacking girlfriend leads police on chase that ends in crash
Clarkstown police say a man wanted for assaulting his girlfriend Monday at the Tappan Zee Hotel was taken into custody following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County. That's when a pursuit ensued.
Teacher in testimony recalls Thomas Valva looking ‘frail’ and bruised in class
Thomas Valva's second-grade teacher Michelle Cagliano took the stand for the first time, as did Christine MacQarrie, who works with the school he attended and was employed by the Institute for Children With Autism.
Mom jailed for allegedly violating family court restraining orders found incompetent to stand trial
Weinstein has been incarcerated and held on $50,000 cash bail since July after she was charged with several misdemeanors in Briarcliff for allegedly breaking a family court restraining order.
Body camera footage released of Bristol ambush, but suspect’s toxicology report pending
Toxicology results are still pending on the suspect who ambushed three Bristol police officers, according to a preliminary report issued Monday by Connecticut’s police inspector general.
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
