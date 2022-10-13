Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash In Plainwell (Plainwell, MI)
The Plainwell Department of Public Safety reported a car crash near Main street and Starr Road around 2 a.m. The car crash led to a gas leak, resulting in the evacuation of schools in Plainwell.
18-Year-Old Alex Foster Injured In A Car Crash In Pokagon Township (Pokagon Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on Peavine Street In Pokagon Township. The crash happened on Sunday around 8:34 p.m. that injured a person. A preliminary investigation revealed Alex Foster, 18, was driving east on Peavine Street when he lost control of his vehicle in the curve, down an embankment, and struck a tree.
3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan
'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Crash on Main street causes traffic backup near Kalamazoo College
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers dispatched to an accident at West Main Street, just past Thompson Street, Tuesday. The crash occurred in front of the Dow Science Center of Kalamazoo College around 6 p.m. Downtown accident: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. It caused traffic...
Pickup hits gas line after crash, setting house ablaze in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A car crash started a house fire Monday in Southwest Michigan. At about 7:33 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, two vehicles were being driven south Barron Lake Road near Mannix Street, in Howard Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a...
2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son
A mother and her teenage son who died in Battle Creek on Saturday have been identified as Teresa Osborne, 51, and Kaiden Osborne, 14.
Three Rivers Police arrest armed robbery suspect
THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Three Rivers Police have arrested a suspect accused of an armed robbery Friday morning. Police responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on...
Three Rivers Police capture robbery suspect fleeing on bicycle
THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three Rivers Police arrested a man who they say robbed a business with a weapon, and then fled on a bicycle. It happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, October 14, at a business on Michigan Avenue between Grant and Lincoln Avenues. Authorities say...
Did You Know: Why is Plainwell, Michigan Considered the “Island City”?
The answer may seem obvious to some, but I recently found myself wondering why Plainwell, MI is considered the "Island City." Having grown up in nearby Allegan, I thought I was somewhat familiar with the city of Plainwell. Although I never visited Plainwell proper as an adolescent much, I was familiar with the Trojans as our school rivals. However, I guess there's more to the city than I realized!
Battle Creek police investigating two deaths
Police in Battle Creek are investigating after two people died on Saturday.
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
18-year-old driver hurt in Pokagon Township crash
An 18-year-old Baroda resident is in the hospital following a crash in Pokagon Township Sunday night.
Elkhart Police asking for help identifying individuals after 7-Eleven shooting incident
Elkhart Police have released surveillance photos in an attempt to identify some individuals in the pictures as part of a shooting investigation from earlier this month. The incident occurred on Oct. 7, outside the 7-Eleven at 429 North Main Street. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify...
Goshen man, 25, injured in crash on County Road 16
A Goshen man suffered serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash on County Road 16. The collision happened just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, on CR 16 east of County Road 1 when police say the 25-year-old failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway. The Toyota...
Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school
ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
