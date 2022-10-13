Will Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Get Into Guinness World Records for World’s Largest Water Aerobics Class This Friday?

Read full article on original website
Meet PUSD All Star Musical Into the Woods’ Scenic Design and Construction Team at VADA
Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) students are the scenic design and construction team for the PUSD ALL STAR Musical “Into the Woods”. The team met with the Director Fran De Leon and VADA lead teacher Ms. Gorecki to talk vision for the show recently. In collaboration with...
ArtCenter Breaks Ground on State-Of-The-Art Tool Shed and Fabrication Lab
908 Shops, a new ArtCenter College of Design facility projected to be completed in the fall of 2023, will provide ArtCenter students with a cornucopia of state-of-the-art fabrication tools in the South Campus property at 908 S. Raymond Ave., between California Blvd. and Glenarm St., in Pasadena. The brand new...
Assemblymember Chris Holden Presents Budget Checks for $5 Million to the Pasadena Central Library, $3 Million to Rose Bowl Stadium
Assemblymember Chris Holden presented his legislative update to the Pasadena City Council Monday, which included two local budget victories: $5 million to the Pasadena Central Library and $3 million to Rose Bowl Stadium. On June 30, the Legislature and Governor Newsom approved $5 million for the Pasadena Central Library for...
South Pasadena High School Hosts Largest Virtual Enterprise Leadership Training Day in the Nation
On Thursday, October 13, 2022, more than 400 students from high schools throughout California visited South Pasadena High School as part of the Virtual Enterprise Student Leadership Training Day. As the kickoff to the Virtual Enterprise competition year, teams of students met with business professionals who presented workshops throughout the...
City Commission to Ponder Landmark Status for ‘Toad Hall’ and the James L. Lee House, a 127-Year-Old Folk Victorian
A special meeting of Pasadena’s Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 18, will discuss two applications for landmark designation in the city: one for a single-family residential building at 353 Anita Drive, historically known as ‘Toad Hall,’ and another for a single-family residence and detached carriage house at 673 South Los Robles Ave., historically known as the James L. Lee House.
Pasadena Senior Internal Auditor Named President-Elect of the Association of Local Government Auditors
City of Pasadena Senior Internal Auditor Rebecca Takahashi is now serving as President-Elect of the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA) for 2022-2023. Before her election, Takahashi served ALGA as an at-large board member, committee chair, conference presenter, and contributor to ALGA’s quarterly publication. Now as President-Elect, Takahashi will be planning the program for ALGA’s annual conference in Baltimore, Maryland and online in May 2023.
LA County Looks to Partner With Metro to Reach Homeless Aboard Trains, Buses
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed a motion introduced by Supervisor...
ArtNight Pasadena Sees Enthusiastic But Smaller Crowds Friday
Whether it was because of the Dodgers playoff game—or a post-COVID shift in local night culture that has seen reduced weekend crowds in Pasadena—a smaller than pre-pandemic but still enthusiastic group of art and music lovers fanned out across Pasadena Friday evening for the City’s annual, twice-a-year “ArtNight” event.
Learn The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena
The Pasadena-based winemakers who founded Vin de California in 2016, Kate and Adam Vourvoulis, will talk about “The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena” at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting is open to the public and will...
Pasadena Based Company Offering Popular Cyber Security and Privacy Software Raises $30 Million
When we think about the iconic Swiss Army Knife, we think of a highly functional, good quality, multipurpose tool which always comes in handy when we are in a fix. The ‘Swiss Army Knife’ approach to cybersecurity and network defense problems has come to mean a one-stop-shop for all issues and a fast effective way to deal with them.
Pasadena Public Library Offers Free Access to University-Quality Classes That Help Patrons Get a Job, Or a Better One
Patrons of the Pasadena Public Library can now access CAreer Pathways, a collection of digital platforms for online learning tools to meet the needs of those entering the workforce or who want to get a better job, for free. Funded by the State and administered by the California State Library,...
Local Independent Kindergarten and Elementary Schools Present Options Event With 17 Admission Representatives On Hand
The Pasadena Area Independent Schools Consortium invites local parents to their Kindergarten and Elementary School Options Event on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at High Point Academy. The event offers San Gabriel Valley residents an opportunity to learn about the many benefits of an independent school education. Admission representatives from 17...
Guest Opinion | Margaret McAustin: Let’s Solve Pasadena’s Housing Problems the Pasadena Way
The increasing cost of housing is not just a Pasadena problem, but a national problem. Historically one size fits all solutions such as the proposed Measure H don’t work for Pasadena. What we’ve always been able to do when we work together as a community, and what we should do in this case is develop a solution in Pasadena to solve the specific problems we have here. Some of those problems are:
NewsRap Local Features a Special Hour-Long Election Episode This Friday
Pasadena Media’s award-winning local news talk show “NewsRap Local with Justin Chapman” continues this Friday at 5 p.m. with a special hour-long election episode. During the first half hour, host Justin Chapman will facilitate a discussion with tenants’ rights activist Ryan Bell and Pasadena Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Little about local election issues including the rent control charter amendment ballot measure, the special library tax, the new dynamic of incoming City Council members, and the impact of statewide ballot measures on Pasadena.
The Science Behind Cannabis and CBD
Pasadena Village’s Educational Programs Committee is hosting a Zoom event on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to discuss the science behind what makes CBD (Cannabidiol) and medical marijuana so popular among those dealing with chronic pain, anxiety, sleep issues, and more. “An Introduction to Cannabis and CBD” will feature Sue Feldmeth,...
The Great Shake Out 2022!
This Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:20 a.m., Blair High School will participate in the Great Shakeout along with millions of other people worldwide. The Blair Safety Committee has been planning for this event and they feel well prepared. The drill provides an opportunity for all staff and students to practice its response to a simulated earthquake in order to test and evaluate the school’s and district’s emergency procedures.
City Council Unanimously Approves Labor Agreements With Police Officers, Firefighters
The Pasadena City Council unanimously approved multi-year labor agreements with its frontline public safety personnel Monday evening. The agreements with the Pasadena Firefighters Association (PFFA) and the Pasadena Police Officers Association (PPOA) will provide the City’s police officers and firefighters base pay increases of 4.5% each year in the first two years of the contracts, followed by a 4% increase in the third year and a 2% increase in the fourth and final year.
Polytechnic Football Tickets for The Coliseum Are Now Available
Poly’s football team has the opportunity to play in the LA Coliseum on Thursday, October 20 at 7 p.m.* where they will host the Tigers from South Pasadena in a Rio Hondo League match up. *The game will be a double header, game time could be delayed based on the previous game.
Masters Series: Great Short Stories
Pasadena Senior Center’s The Masters’ Series begins its fall term with “Great Short Stories,” a four-week course presented by longtime Masters Series favorite Beverly Olevin, where stories are brought to life with dramatic readings by professional actors.at 2. The online course begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18,...
Community Responds as PUSD District 3 Race Goes Negative
[Updated] Community members responded Monday to a mailer by a school board candidate that his opponent claims has racial undertones. Michelle Richardson Bailey claims that Pat Amsbry used an old unflattering photo of her. Bailey said the photo comes across as a mugshot. View the flyer behind the controversy by...
