pasadenanow.com
ArtNight Pasadena Sees Enthusiastic But Smaller Crowds Friday
Whether it was because of the Dodgers playoff game—or a post-COVID shift in local night culture that has seen reduced weekend crowds in Pasadena—a smaller than pre-pandemic but still enthusiastic group of art and music lovers fanned out across Pasadena Friday evening for the City’s annual, twice-a-year “ArtNight” event.
pasadenanow.com
Aveson Global Leadership Academy Present “Harvest Moon”
Aveson Global Leadership Academy (AGLA) present “Harvest Moon” on October 29 and 30, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at AGLA campus. Harvest Moon Haunted Experience… You’ll be scared to open your eyes or too scared to close them… 100% student written and produced by Aveson Global Leadership Academy drama students!
pasadenanow.com
Learn The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena
The Pasadena-based winemakers who founded Vin de California in 2016, Kate and Adam Vourvoulis, will talk about “The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena” at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting is open to the public and will...
pasadenanow.com
Local Independent Kindergarten and Elementary Schools Present Options Event With 17 Admission Representatives On Hand
The Pasadena Area Independent Schools Consortium invites local parents to their Kindergarten and Elementary School Options Event on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at High Point Academy. The event offers San Gabriel Valley residents an opportunity to learn about the many benefits of an independent school education. Admission representatives from 17...
pasadenanow.com
Masters Series: Great Short Stories
Pasadena Senior Center’s The Masters’ Series begins its fall term with “Great Short Stories,” a four-week course presented by longtime Masters Series favorite Beverly Olevin, where stories are brought to life with dramatic readings by professional actors.at 2. The online course begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18,...
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Breaks Ground on State-Of-The-Art Tool Shed and Fabrication Lab
908 Shops, a new ArtCenter College of Design facility projected to be completed in the fall of 2023, will provide ArtCenter students with a cornucopia of state-of-the-art fabrication tools in the South Campus property at 908 S. Raymond Ave., between California Blvd. and Glenarm St., in Pasadena. The brand new...
pasadenanow.com
City Commission to Ponder Landmark Status for ‘Toad Hall’ and the James L. Lee House, a 127-Year-Old Folk Victorian
A special meeting of Pasadena’s Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 18, will discuss two applications for landmark designation in the city: one for a single-family residential building at 353 Anita Drive, historically known as ‘Toad Hall,’ and another for a single-family residence and detached carriage house at 673 South Los Robles Ave., historically known as the James L. Lee House.
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena High School Hosts Largest Virtual Enterprise Leadership Training Day in the Nation
On Thursday, October 13, 2022, more than 400 students from high schools throughout California visited South Pasadena High School as part of the Virtual Enterprise Student Leadership Training Day. As the kickoff to the Virtual Enterprise competition year, teams of students met with business professionals who presented workshops throughout the...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Margaret McAustin: Let’s Solve Pasadena’s Housing Problems the Pasadena Way
The increasing cost of housing is not just a Pasadena problem, but a national problem. Historically one size fits all solutions such as the proposed Measure H don’t work for Pasadena. What we’ve always been able to do when we work together as a community, and what we should do in this case is develop a solution in Pasadena to solve the specific problems we have here. Some of those problems are:
pasadenanow.com
Middle School Movie Night at Marshall Fundamental School
It’s Marshall Fundamental Middle School Movie Night featuring “Coraline” on Friday, October 21, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the South Quad. Coraline is a 2009 American stop-motion animated dark fantasy horror film written and directed by Henry Selick and based on Neil Gaiman’s novella of the same name. Produced by Laika as the studio’s first feature film, it features the voice talents of Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Keith David, John Hodgman, Robert Bailey Jr., and Ian McShane. The film tells the story of its titular character discovering an idealized parallel universe behind a secret door in her new home, unaware that it contains a dark and sinister secret.
pasadenanow.com
Assemblymember Chris Holden Presents Budget Checks for $5 Million to the Pasadena Central Library, $3 Million to Rose Bowl Stadium
Assemblymember Chris Holden presented his legislative update to the Pasadena City Council Monday, which included two local budget victories: $5 million to the Pasadena Central Library and $3 million to Rose Bowl Stadium. On June 30, the Legislature and Governor Newsom approved $5 million for the Pasadena Central Library for...
pasadenanow.com
Music & Mindfulness
The Sierra Madre Public Library hosts cellist Michelle Beauchesne live on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on its monthly Music and Mindfulness series, from 4 to 6 p.m. Music and Mindfulness features soothing music “to help find your center,” says a Sierra Madre Lirary statement. Michelle Beauchesne has been passionately...
pasadenanow.com
The Great Shake Out 2022!
This Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:20 a.m., Blair High School will participate in the Great Shakeout along with millions of other people worldwide. The Blair Safety Committee has been planning for this event and they feel well prepared. The drill provides an opportunity for all staff and students to practice its response to a simulated earthquake in order to test and evaluate the school’s and district’s emergency procedures.
pasadenanow.com
Clairbourn Regatta: Annual Early Learning STEM Event
Clairbourn School is proud to welcome back its 4th annual Clairbourn Early Learning STEM event — the STEM Regatta! STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. A STEM project like the Clairbourn Regatta blends elements of those subjects in order to introduce its youngest students to the idea of design thinking and the tools they are going to need in order to be successful in the world and workplace of their future.
pasadenanow.com
Community Responds as PUSD District 3 Race Goes Negative
[Updated] Community members responded Monday to a mailer by a school board candidate that his opponent claims has racial undertones. Michelle Richardson Bailey claims that Pat Amsbry used an old unflattering photo of her. Bailey said the photo comes across as a mugshot. View the flyer behind the controversy by...
pasadenanow.com
LA County Looks to Partner With Metro to Reach Homeless Aboard Trains, Buses
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed a motion introduced by Supervisor...
pasadenanow.com
Cultivating Creativity With Makerspaces at Flintridge Prep
Creativity was in full swing in Flintridge Prep’s makerspace during community block recently! With the freedom to work on any project of their choosing, including spooky Halloween-themed creations, students had fun using the laser cutter, sewing and embroidery machines, power tools, and 3D printers. Flintridge Preparatory School, 4543 Crown...
pasadenanow.com
Polytechnic Football Tickets for The Coliseum Are Now Available
Poly’s football team has the opportunity to play in the LA Coliseum on Thursday, October 20 at 7 p.m.* where they will host the Tigers from South Pasadena in a Rio Hondo League match up. *The game will be a double header, game time could be delayed based on the previous game.
pasadenanow.com
Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena
An 11-year-old girl was reported missing in Altadena Tuesday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Lea is Hispanic, 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds, with...
pasadenanow.com
The Struggle is Universal
The New York Times referred to Pulitzer Prize-winner August Wilson as “theater’s poet of Black America.” His American Century Cycle, a series of ten plays that chronicled the American Black experience in 20th Century Pittsburgh, his hometown, reignite America’s never-ending racial conversation with each performance. The...
